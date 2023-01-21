« previous next »
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31800 on: Today at 12:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:57:03 am
Everton are staying up.
We dont need that kind of negativity in here thankyou very much
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,473
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31801 on: Today at 12:23:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:16:17 pm
We dont need that kind of negativity in here thankyou very much
;D
Online Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31802 on: Today at 12:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:21:12 am
Im not sure on thinking it would be funny if Everton went down anymore

Leicester being gone is great anyway. Fat Sam failing would be great anyway. Everton having another season of disaster would be great anyway.

If they go down there is a fear they would struggle financially and may not return for a long time. Not sure I want that.

It's an argument I've had with myself many times. I loathe them nowadays, but I've got good mates and family who are Blues, and I wouldn't want them to collapse and fold or anything like that for their sakes. But a relegation and a few years in the Championship, no pain in the arse derby games and maybe a change in attitude from them away from being obsessed with us and being more reflective of their own shortcomings and priorities would be nice. We can but dream.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,473
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31803 on: Today at 12:24:33 pm »
Useless Leeds may win as Westham guaranteed staying up and they are tired from Europe match.
And now that we won't make the Top 4, I can see Newcastle throwing the match against Leicester.
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,473
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31804 on: Today at 12:26:04 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 11:17:48 am
be even funnier if they did actually mange to win 14 nil and still got relegated

or up 15-0 in 90 mins and ends 15-1 with  Pickford error ;D
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,951
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31805 on: Today at 12:26:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:30:43 am
Surely West Ham will not risk players like Rice, Bowen and Antonio today. The Hammers are safe and have the possibility of the only trophy they will ever win on the horizon, so that will surely take the edge off their game too?
Come on Leeds!

That's what I'm clinging to today, Leeds couldn't have asked for a better time to play West Ham. Next Sunday could be a brilliant day if they do the business today.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,722
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31806 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:21:12 am
Im not sure on thinking it would be funny if Everton went down anymore

Leicester being gone is great anyway. Fat Sam failing would be great anyway. Everton having another season of disaster would be great anyway.

If they go down there is a fear they would struggle financially and may not return for a long time. Not sure I want that.

Good. No more derbies.

I can't see them ever going down though, they're far too jammy.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,443
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31807 on: Today at 01:20:08 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:28:36 pm
A dead rubber at Goodison next week suits me, cos they'll batter Bouremouth, I believe the overly used term is they'll be 'on the beach'  :)

Plus if Bouremouth value their safety they'll not put up much of a fight anyway!

Premier league should insist on behind closed doors after the violence last year and the fact that it is unsafe for even the chair and the board to attend
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31808 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:24:33 pm
And now that we won't make the Top 4, I can see Newcastle throwing the match against Leicester.

If they actually did that, we'd still be able to finish above them with big win at Southampton coupled with them losing at Chelsea next Sunday. Both of those things are too possible for them to even consider taking it to the last day, so they'll go all guns blazing in front of a full house urging them to seal the deal. They'll win comfortably.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31809 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »
so much for West Ham resting players - they're basically starting their best 11.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,490
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31810 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
Reckon Moyes puts out a very strong team, to help his old club and not risk any negative coverage



Told you, Moyes is a c*nt and hope it comes back to bite him
Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31811 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm »
Leeds look up for this.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,350
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31812 on: Today at 01:48:54 pm »
GET INNNNN
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,081
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31813 on: Today at 03:04:18 pm »
They get so lucky!! Just wont fucking flush
Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,441
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31814 on: Today at 03:23:58 pm »
Theyre not going down but at least its going to the last day and if they do go a goal behind then itll be squeaky bum time But knowing them theyd get beat and the others sides would lose as well
They really are the unflushable turd
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31815 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm »
Couldn't give a shite if they went into financial trouble as a result of relegation. They would laugh their tits off if that happened to us. Hopefully next year is when they finally get flushed and they can cry and boo all they want.
Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31816 on: Today at 03:28:37 pm »
Jammy bastards. Never want to hear them mention we've sold our souls to the devil ever again.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31817 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm »
The silver lining to the cloud of Everton staying up would be that its Leeds and Leicester going down. Cant stand either of those 2 teams. Everton looking pretty safe now unless Leicester can pull off a minor miracle against Newcastle.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,361
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31818 on: Today at 03:30:13 pm »
Saved by the absolute shambles at Leeds and Leicester. 
Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,515
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31819 on: Today at 03:30:17 pm »
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31820 on: Today at 03:31:29 pm »
This Everton turd has amazing buyoancy.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,763
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31821 on: Today at 03:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:31:29 pm
This Everton turd has amazing buyoancy.

That image will haunt my sleeping hours.
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,640
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31822 on: Today at 03:32:43 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:30:13 pm
Saved by the absolute shambles at Leeds and Leicester. 

Everton's problem though is that Leeds threatened legal action last season over Everton breaching financial rules. Then you have Leicester who have effectively been relegated because they played by the rules and didn't buy players because of FFP.

I could see both teams taking legal action. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,081
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31823 on: Today at 03:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:32:43 pm
Everton's problem though is that Leeds threatened legal action last season over Everton breaching financial rules. Then you have Leicester who have effectively been relegated because they played by the rules and didn't buy players because of FFP.

I could see both teams taking legal action. 

And just like City that will take years to be resolved, meanwhile they continue to be in the premier league.
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31824 on: Today at 03:43:57 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:32:22 pm
That image will haunt my sleeping hours.

 :D
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,952
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31825 on: Today at 03:44:34 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May  8, 2023, 07:10:03 pm
This forum consistently underestimates just how bad you have to be to actually go down. Everton are awful but there are still many teams that are even worse than them.

They were never going down.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,763
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31826 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:44:34 pm
They were never going down.

Their luck changed when they appointed Dyche. Lampard would definitely taken them down.
Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31827 on: Today at 03:47:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:44:34 pm
They were never going down.

Congrats!!
Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,952
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31828 on: Today at 03:48:37 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:47:53 pm
Congrats!!

You should give pessimism a try mate, you go through life either being right or pleasantly surprised ;)
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,640
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31829 on: Today at 03:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:39:49 pm
And just like City that will take years to be resolved, meanwhile they continue to be in the premier league.

There is one massive difference though. The City case has dragged on because City have basically challenged everything in an attempt to kick the can down the road. Everton can't really do that because it will be almost impossible to fund the BMD with the threat of FFP sanctions hanging over them.

Then there is the real possibility of Leeds and Leicester taking direct legal action against Everton.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,763
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31830 on: Today at 03:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:36 pm
There is one massive difference though. The City case has dragged on because City have basically challenged everything in an attempt to kick the can down the road. Everton can't really do that because it will be almost impossible to fund the BMD with the threat of FFP sanctions hanging over them.

Then there is the real possibility of Leeds and Leicester taking direct legal action against Everton.

Well Everton fans drone on about the Sly Six theyll now have Litiginous Leeds and Leicester to add to the whine fest.
Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,640
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31831 on: Today at 04:00:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:52:07 pm
Well Everton fans drone on about the Sly Six theyll now have Litiginous Leeds and Leicester to add to the whine fest.

It's not just Leeds and Leicester. Southampton and Burnley are also looking at legal action. All three of Southampton, Leeds and Leicester are threatening to sue Everton for £100m each, whilst Burnley are looking to sue them for the losses from last season.

They are asking the Independent commission to fast track the P&S case and have lodged legal papers. 
Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31832 on: Today at 04:07:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:48:37 pm
You should give pessimism a try mate, you go through life either being right or pleasantly surprised ;)

 ;D
Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,913
  • kopite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31833 on: Today at 04:21:01 pm »
So, do Everton just need a point next week to survive on GD if Leeds beat Spurs?

Risky kind of situation that, I can see Leeds (as shit as they are) beating Spurs. Not sure the GD between Everton and Leeds though, think Evertons is 4 better or something.

Best we can hope for, Leeds smash Spurs, score a couple of early goals, news gets through to Goodison, they realise they need to win, get nervy and let Bouremouth sneak a win.

Or Everton draw to finish on 34 points and Leeds overhaul the GD by beating Spurs by the amount of goals they need!

All a bit in unlikely....but you never know. Last day relegation battles can be strange affairs!

A little omen, I had my first knee op the day we played Everton in the 71 FA Cup...woke up to the great news we won!

My 4th knee op was 2 days before Istanbul...after the match, I struggled to the Greyhound and got pissed, bandages and stitches all over the shop!

My knee is finally being replaced 2 days before the final game of the season, more great post op celebrations!
Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,813
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31834 on: Today at 04:40:06 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:21:01 pm
So, do Everton just need a point next week to survive on GD if Leeds beat Spurs?

Risky kind of situation that, I can see Leeds (as shit as they are) beating Spurs. Not sure the GD between Everton and Leeds though, think Evertons is 4 better or something.

Best we can hope for, Leeds smash Spurs, score a couple of early goals, news gets through to Goodison, they realise they need to win, get nervy and let Bouremouth sneak a win.

Or Everton draw to finish on 34 points and Leeds overhaul the GD by beating Spurs by the amount of goals they need!

All a bit in unlikely....but you never know. Last day relegation battles can be strange affairs!

A little omen, I had my first knee op the day we played Everton in the 71 FA Cup...woke up to the great news we won!

My 4th knee op was 2 days before Istanbul...after the match, I struggled to the Greyhound and got pissed, bandages and stitches all over the shop!

My knee is finally being replaced 2 days before the final game of the season, more great post op celebrations!

Sorry to read about the troublesome knee.

Hope the op is a success.

:)
Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,619
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31835 on: Today at 04:44:21 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:21:01 pm
So, do Everton just need a point next week to survive on GD if Leeds beat Spurs?

Risky kind of situation that, I can see Leeds (as shit as they are) beating Spurs. Not sure the GD between Everton and Leeds though, think Evertons is 4 better or something.

Leicester are 3 points behind Everton with a game in hand and better goal difference. That game in hand is at Newcastle though. They are home to West Ham on the last day.
