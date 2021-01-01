Im not sure on thinking it would be funny if Everton went down anymore



Leicester being gone is great anyway. Fat Sam failing would be great anyway. Everton having another season of disaster would be great anyway.



If they go down there is a fear they would struggle financially and may not return for a long time. Not sure I want that.



It's an argument I've had with myself many times. I loathe them nowadays, but I've got good mates and family who are Blues, and I wouldn't want them to collapse and fold or anything like that for their sakes. But a relegation and a few years in the Championship, no pain in the arse derby games and maybe a change in attitude from them away from being obsessed with us and being more reflective of their own shortcomings and priorities would be nice. We can but dream.