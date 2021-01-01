Everton are staying up.
We dont need that kind of negativity in here thankyou very much
Im not sure on thinking it would be funny if Everton went down anymoreLeicester being gone is great anyway. Fat Sam failing would be great anyway. Everton having another season of disaster would be great anyway.If they go down there is a fear they would struggle financially and may not return for a long time. Not sure I want that.
be even funnier if they did actually mange to win 14 nil and still got relegated
Surely West Ham will not risk players like Rice, Bowen and Antonio today. The Hammers are safe and have the possibility of the only trophy they will ever win on the horizon, so that will surely take the edge off their game too? Come on Leeds!
A dead rubber at Goodison next week suits me, cos they'll batter Bouremouth, I believe the overly used term is they'll be 'on the beach' Plus if Bouremouth value their safety they'll not put up much of a fight anyway!
And now that we won't make the Top 4, I can see Newcastle throwing the match against Leicester.
Reckon Moyes puts out a very strong team, to help his old club and not risk any negative coverage
so much for West Ham resting players - they're basically starting their best 11.
