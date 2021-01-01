« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 791 792 793 794 795 [796]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1820151 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31800 on: Today at 12:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:57:03 am
Everton are staying up.
We dont need that kind of negativity in here thankyou very much
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,453
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31801 on: Today at 12:23:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:16:17 pm
We dont need that kind of negativity in here thankyou very much
;D
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31802 on: Today at 12:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:21:12 am
Im not sure on thinking it would be funny if Everton went down anymore

Leicester being gone is great anyway. Fat Sam failing would be great anyway. Everton having another season of disaster would be great anyway.

If they go down there is a fear they would struggle financially and may not return for a long time. Not sure I want that.

It's an argument I've had with myself many times. I loathe them nowadays, but I've got good mates and family who are Blues, and I wouldn't want them to collapse and fold or anything like that for their sakes. But a relegation and a few years in the Championship, no pain in the arse derby games and maybe a change in attitude from them away from being obsessed with us and being more reflective of their own shortcomings and priorities would be nice. We can but dream.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,453
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31803 on: Today at 12:24:33 pm »
Useless Leeds may win as Westham guaranteed staying up and they are tired from Europe match.
And now that we won't make the Top 4, I can see Newcastle throwing the match against Leicester.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,453
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31804 on: Today at 12:26:04 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 11:17:48 am
be even funnier if they did actually mange to win 14 nil and still got relegated

or up 15-0 in 90 mins and ends 15-1 with  Pickford error ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,948
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31805 on: Today at 12:26:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:30:43 am
Surely West Ham will not risk players like Rice, Bowen and Antonio today. The Hammers are safe and have the possibility of the only trophy they will ever win on the horizon, so that will surely take the edge off their game too?
Come on Leeds!

That's what I'm clinging to today, Leeds couldn't have asked for a better time to play West Ham. Next Sunday could be a brilliant day if they do the business today.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,709
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31806 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:21:12 am
Im not sure on thinking it would be funny if Everton went down anymore

Leicester being gone is great anyway. Fat Sam failing would be great anyway. Everton having another season of disaster would be great anyway.

If they go down there is a fear they would struggle financially and may not return for a long time. Not sure I want that.

Good. No more derbies.

I can't see them ever going down though, they're far too jammy.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,443
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31807 on: Today at 01:20:08 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:28:36 pm
A dead rubber at Goodison next week suits me, cos they'll batter Bouremouth, I believe the overly used term is they'll be 'on the beach'  :)

Plus if Bouremouth value their safety they'll not put up much of a fight anyway!

Premier league should insist on behind closed doors after the violence last year and the fact that it is unsafe for even the chair and the board to attend
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Macc77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31808 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:24:33 pm
And now that we won't make the Top 4, I can see Newcastle throwing the match against Leicester.

If they actually did that, we'd still be able to finish above them with big win at Southampton coupled with them losing at Chelsea next Sunday. Both of those things are too possible for them to even consider taking it to the last day, so they'll go all guns blazing in front of a full house urging them to seal the deal. They'll win comfortably.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31809 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »
so much for West Ham resting players - they're basically starting their best 11.

Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,475
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31810 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
Reckon Moyes puts out a very strong team, to help his old club and not risk any negative coverage



Told you, Moyes is a c*nt and hope it comes back to bite him
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31811 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm »
Leeds look up for this.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31812 on: Today at 01:39:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:36:04 pm
so much for West Ham resting players - they're basically starting their best 11.

Daft move. A chance at a Europa trophy at risk now.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 791 792 793 794 795 [796]   Go Up
« previous next »
 