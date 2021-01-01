« previous next »
Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31760 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm
Leeds win tomorrow and the shite are in the shite, because I can't see Spuds showing any effort in their last match.

Spuds haven't shown any effort in their last several matches. The problem with a relegation threatened side is that no matter how well they actually do play, often the luck goes against them.

All we can do is hope Leeds and Forest get the points on the board and that Bournemouth bother to turn up.
Statto Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31761 on: Yesterday at 09:57:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Spuds haven't shown any effort in their last several matches. The problem with a relegation threatened side is that no matter how well they actually do play, often the luck goes against them.

All we can do is hope Leeds and Forest get the points on the board and that Bournemouth bother to turn up.


You do know Forest are safe [Forest got the 3 points tonight ;)], relegation is 2 from Everton, Leeds & Leicester
farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31762 on: Yesterday at 09:57:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm
even worse if Leicester won on what the fuck am I taking about?  Laughable suggestion
Why laughable? Our result today practically ensures that Newcastle are in the CL on GD even if they lose (barring disastrous results for them and/or another like 6-0 or 7-0 one for us).

Leicester, Leicester!...
Solomon Grundy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31763 on: Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Spuds haven't shown any effort in their last several matches. The problem with a relegation threatened side is that no matter how well they actually do play, often the luck goes against them.

All we can do is hope Leeds and Forest get the points on the board and that Bournemouth bother to turn up.

 Forest? Don't you mean Leicester? Forest are safe mate.
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31764 on: Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
Todays point will keep them up, it'll give them the same boost that the best headed goal ever gave us.

Today's point makes little difference. Leeds needed to beat West Ham anyway. It is in their hands. If they beat both West Ham and Tottenham, Everton are relegated ...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31765 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:37:19 pm
Todays point is only relevant if Leeds draw tomorrow and then match Everton's result next week. Otherwise, nothing changed.

I've no faith in Leeds
Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31766 on: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm
Sorry, been out all day and wasn't sure of the results! I was a bit on autopilot!  ;D
a little break

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31767 on: Yesterday at 10:29:11 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm
I've no faith in Leeds

Could get a result tomorrow with West Ham having the Euro hang over and wanting to save themselves for the final.

Imagine if Leicester and Everton go down? *Chef's Kiss*
Machae

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31768 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
Reckon Moyes puts out a very strong team, to help his old club and not risk any negative coverage

A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31769 on: Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
Reckon Moyes puts out a very strong team, to help his old club and not risk any negative coverage

He'd get slaughtered by Hammers fans if Antonio pulled a hammy or Bowen or Rice got an injury that kept them out of the ECL Final though.
Machae

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31770 on: Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm
Yeah definitely, but just don't trust Golum

Leeds would have been OK if they a) kept Marsch b) dropped Meslier ages back
Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31771 on: Today at 12:22:22 am
5 points from a tough run of 4 games has given them a fighting chance but it is no longer in their own hands, events elswhere, however unlikely, will determine what happens, they can stuff Bournemouth but if Sam inspires Leeds, they are down.
Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31772 on: Today at 12:46:49 am
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:29:11 pm
Could get a result tomorrow with West Ham having the Euro hang over and wanting to save themselves for the final.

Imagine if Leicester and Everton go down? *Chef's Kiss*
rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31773 on: Today at 12:55:34 am
Today's point and the fluke Brighton win will keep them up.  Bournemouth won't be arsed
4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31774 on: Today at 02:14:08 am
People keep posting Bournemouth won't be arsed..


Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v West Ham
Leeds v Spurs


What makes people think West Ham and Spurs will be arsed?

Sure, there's some twists to the tale yet. But it would be Everton that, to lose at home is not a twist.

Everton 10 losses at home this season.
Leicester, the same. 10 losses at home.
Leeds just have 6 losses at home.
Lycan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31775 on: Today at 06:57:57 am
If only I had a bit more confidence Leeds could win their last two games.
rodderzzz

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31776 on: Today at 07:20:01 am
I think if Leeds win tonight theyll beat spurs at home, spurs look absolutely done and that crowd will be feral
ScubaSteve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31777 on: Today at 07:45:31 am
Its all on today. Leeds win and they should have the momentum to get the job done. If its in Everton hands, theyll survive
Vote For Pedro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31778 on: Today at 08:27:37 am
Don't underestimate the potential loss of Calvert-Lewin and the young right back to hamstring injuries. Holgate at RB and literally nothing up front means their final fixture isn't a foregone conclusion
[new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31779 on: Today at 08:38:35 am
Weakened West Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaam and Leeds at home and a win means staying up, it's definitely on
Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31780 on: Today at 08:53:11 am
Moyes will have a nose bleed over the prospect of actually winning something and muck this up somehow. It's just a matter of how he overthinks it.

He'll probably convince himself he can't win the final and so go strong against Leeds. But knowing him he could easily lose both games anyway.
Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31781 on: Today at 09:02:13 am
There's a chance for Leeds today but they aren't very good is the issue and having to win games of football isn't really Allardyce's forte, especially away from home. I'd imagine West Ham will make changes but will have the likes of Rice and Bowen on the bench to come on and make an impact.

As shit as Leicester are they should be beating West Ham at home last day but they aren't winning at Newcastle on Monday. Maybe if we'd lost yesterday and they had top 4 fully secured, Newcastle would have took it easy.
jacobs chains

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31782 on: Today at 09:03:17 am
This is a religious like thing now. The great prophet Klopp has shown us what can happen if you turn doubt into belief. So, just like religion, turn off your brains, stop thinking and just believe they are going down.

They will find a way to lose to Bournemouth, it's the Everton thing to do.
So Howard Philips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31783 on: Today at 09:05:02 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:03:17 am
This is a religious like thing now. The great prophet Klopp has shown us what can happen if you turn doubt into belief. So, just like religion, turn off your brains, stop thinking and just believe they are going down.

They will find a way to lose to Bournemouth, it's the Everton thing to do.

And say a full rosary for Solanke whilst youre at it.
