Leeds win tomorrow and the shite are in the shite, because I can't see Spuds showing any effort in their last match.
Spuds haven't shown any effort in their last several matches. The problem with a relegation threatened side is that no matter how well they actually do play, often the luck goes against them. All we can do is hope Leeds and Forest get the points on the board and that Bournemouth bother to turn up.
even worse if Leicester won on
what the fuck am I taking about? Laughable suggestion
Todays point will keep them up, it'll give them the same boost that the best headed goal ever gave us.
Todays point is only relevant if Leeds draw tomorrow and then match Everton's result next week. Otherwise, nothing changed.
I've no faith in Leeds
Reckon Moyes puts out a very strong team, to help his old club and not risk any negative coverage
Could get a result tomorrow with West Ham having the Euro hang over and wanting to save themselves for the final. Imagine if Leicester and Everton go down? *Chef's Kiss*
This is a religious like thing now. The great prophet Klopp has shown us what can happen if you turn doubt into belief. So, just like religion, turn off your brains, stop thinking and just believe they are going down.They will find a way to lose to Bournemouth, it's the Everton thing to do.
