« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 790 791 792 793 794 [795]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1818312 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,144
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31760 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:42:31 pm
Leeds win tomorrow and the shite are in the shite, because I can't see Spuds showing any effort in their last match.

Spuds haven't shown any effort in their last several matches. The problem with a relegation threatened side is that no matter how well they actually do play, often the luck goes against them.

All we can do is hope Leeds and Forest get the points on the board and that Bournemouth bother to turn up.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,745
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31761 on: Yesterday at 09:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Spuds haven't shown any effort in their last several matches. The problem with a relegation threatened side is that no matter how well they actually do play, often the luck goes against them.

All we can do is hope Leeds and Forest get the points on the board and that Bournemouth bother to turn up.


You do know Forest are safe [Forest got the 3 points tonight ;)], relegation is 2 from Everton, Leeds & Leicester
Logged
#Sausages

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31762 on: Yesterday at 09:57:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm
even worse if Leicester won on what the fuck am I taking about?  Laughable suggestion
Why laughable? Our result today practically ensures that Newcastle are in the CL on GD even if they lose (barring disastrous results for them and/or another like 6-0 or 7-0 one for us).

Leicester, Leicester!...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,791
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31763 on: Yesterday at 09:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Spuds haven't shown any effort in their last several matches. The problem with a relegation threatened side is that no matter how well they actually do play, often the luck goes against them.

All we can do is hope Leeds and Forest get the points on the board and that Bournemouth bother to turn up.

 Forest? Don't you mean Leicester? Forest are safe mate.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,151
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31764 on: Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
Todays point will keep them up, it'll give them the same boost that the best headed goal ever gave us.

Today's point makes little difference. Leeds needed to beat West Ham anyway. It is in their hands. If they beat both West Ham and Tottenham, Everton are relegated ...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31765 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:37:19 pm
Todays point is only relevant if Leeds draw tomorrow and then match Everton's result next week. Otherwise, nothing changed.

I've no faith in Leeds
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,144
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31766 on: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm »
Sorry, been out all day and wasn't sure of the results! I was a bit on autopilot!  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,200
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31767 on: Yesterday at 10:29:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm
I've no faith in Leeds

Could get a result tomorrow with West Ham having the Euro hang over and wanting to save themselves for the final.

Imagine if Leicester and Everton go down? *Chef's Kiss*
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,474
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31768 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm »
Reckon Moyes puts out a very strong team, to help his old club and not risk any negative coverage

Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31769 on: Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
Reckon Moyes puts out a very strong team, to help his old club and not risk any negative coverage

He'd get slaughtered by Hammers fans if Antonio pulled a hammy or Bowen or Rice got an injury that kept them out of the ECL Final though.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,474
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31770 on: Yesterday at 11:31:57 pm »
Yeah definitely, but just don't trust Golum

Leeds would have been OK if they a) kept Marsch b) dropped Meslier ages back
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,592
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31771 on: Today at 12:22:22 am »
5 points from a tough run of 4 games has given them a fighting chance but it is no longer in their own hands, events elswhere, however unlikely, will determine what happens, they can stuff Bournemouth but if Sam inspires Leeds, they are down.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,401
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31772 on: Today at 12:46:49 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:29:11 pm
Could get a result tomorrow with West Ham having the Euro hang over and wanting to save themselves for the final.

Imagine if Leicester and Everton go down? *Chef's Kiss*
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,246
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31773 on: Today at 12:55:34 am »
Today's point and the fluke Brighton win will keep them up.  Bournemouth won't be arsed
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,200
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31774 on: Today at 02:14:08 am »
People keep posting Bournemouth won't be arsed..


Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v West Ham
Leeds v Spurs


What makes people think West Ham and Spurs will be arsed?

Sure, there's some twists to the tale yet. But it would be Everton that, to lose at home is not a twist.

Everton 10 losses at home this season.
Leicester, the same. 10 losses at home.
Leeds just have 6 losses at home.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 790 791 792 793 794 [795]   Go Up
« previous next »
 