The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
May 18, 2023, 03:58:02 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on May 18, 2023, 03:28:27 pm
Sounds a bit too good to be true doesnt it well for them :D


Maybe they have inflated the figures, good at that Moshi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
May 18, 2023, 04:06:31 pm
Apparently they're worth an easy 1 Billion... I'm hoping they meant pre-Euro Pesetas, I fear they meant GBP.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
May 18, 2023, 04:10:08 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on May 18, 2023, 03:33:49 pm
Depends which set of books they see...

I can't help but think they'll end up suing Moshiri when they realise they've been conned.
Popcorn's Art

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
May 18, 2023, 04:37:27 pm
Friend of mine works for a firm that does work for the club. They don't get any inside information, especially on the football side, as far as I know - the one thing he's said to us mates is that he thinks there's a semi-organised move among american venture capitalist to acquire ownership of enough PL clubs to be able to vote to change it into a closede shop like the NFL. Don't think I fully believe it, but we already know it's the intention of at least a handful of the american ownership teams.

On this everton report, which sounds illogical and made up, the only way I could make sense of someone trying to make money off them is if their long game is changing the PL (or, more likely, there'd be something dodgy going on with the sanctioned russian and his iranian bagman)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
May 18, 2023, 05:06:45 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 18, 2023, 01:28:03 pm
anyone less lazy than me want to put up the scenarios for the last 2 games?

I would but I can't be arsed.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
May 18, 2023, 05:24:55 pm
Quote from: classycarra on May 18, 2023, 04:37:27 pm
Friend of mine works for a firm that does work for the club. They don't get any inside information, especially on the football side, as far as I know - the one thing he's said to us mates is that he thinks there's a semi-organised move among american venture capitalist to acquire ownership of enough PL clubs to be able to vote to change it into a closede shop like the NFL. Don't think I fully believe it, but we already know it's the intention of at least a handful of the american ownership teams.

On this everton report, which sounds illogical and made up, the only way I could make sense of someone trying to make money off them is if their long game is changing the PL (or, more likely, there'd be something dodgy going on with the sanctioned russian and his iranian bagman)

This would not surprise me , think 14 teams need to vote to change . The other outcome for revenue growth will be the streaming service of all the premier league games worldwide .
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
May 18, 2023, 07:05:30 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 18, 2023, 01:28:03 pm
anyone less lazy than me want to put up the scenarios for the last 2 games?

Heading into Matchweek 37 there are just two points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Relegation scenarios heading into Matchweek 37

Here is a look at who could go down this weekend, the penultimate matchweek in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Leicester would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday OR Leeds win at West Ham on Sunday AND Leicester lose at Newcastle on Monday OR if Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leicester draw at Newcastle on Monday

Leeds would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leeds lose at West Ham on Sunday

Here is a look at who could stay up this weekend and confirm their spot in the Premier League for next season.

West Ham would clinch safety with: Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR West Ham draw/win on Sunday (v. Leeds)

Nottingham Forest would clinch safety with: Nottingham Forest win on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR Leeds draw/loss on Sunday (at West Ham) OR Nottingham Forest draw on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Leeds loss on Saturday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

Everton would clinch safety with: Everton win on Saturday (at Wolves) AND Leeds loss on Sunday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 12:06:50 am
Question for you Toffee's.

Would you rather be relegated this season and then win promotion next season so that you can open BMD in the Premier League?

Or finish outside the relegation places this season but end up being relegated next season through poor play and penalties levied by the Independant commission and open BMD playing in the Championship?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 12:25:18 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:06:50 am
Question for you Toffee's.

Would you rather be relegated this season and then win promotion next season so that you can open BMD in the Premier League?

Or finish outside the relegation places this season but end up being relegated next season through poor play and penalties levied by the Independant commission and open BMD playing in the Championship?

I dont think youll get any answers.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 12:29:35 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 12:25:18 am
I dont think youll get any answers.
And only the certifiable would answer anything but being in the PL in two seasons (going down and coming back up)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 12:50:32 am
Quote from: 4pool on May 18, 2023, 07:05:30 pm
Heading into Matchweek 37 there are just two points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Relegation scenarios heading into Matchweek 37

Here is a look at who could go down this weekend, the penultimate matchweek in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Leicester would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday OR Leeds win at West Ham on Sunday AND Leicester lose at Newcastle on Monday OR if Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leicester draw at Newcastle on Monday

Leeds would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leeds lose at West Ham on Sunday

Here is a look at who could stay up this weekend and confirm their spot in the Premier League for next season.

West Ham would clinch safety with: Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR West Ham draw/win on Sunday (v. Leeds)

Nottingham Forest would clinch safety with: Nottingham Forest win on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR Leeds draw/loss on Sunday (at West Ham) OR Nottingham Forest draw on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Leeds loss on Saturday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

Everton would clinch safety with: Everton win on Saturday (at Wolves) AND Leeds loss on Sunday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

thanks.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 01:31:08 am
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 12:58:45 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 01:31:08 am
Took me ages...  ;) ;) ;)

I could tell. haha.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 08:47:24 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 12:06:50 am
Question for you Toffee's.

Would you rather be relegated this season and then win promotion next season so that you can open BMD in the Premier League?

Or finish outside the relegation places this season but end up being relegated next season through poor play and penalties levied by the Independant commission and open BMD playing in the Championship?

"Fuckin Redshite" is apparently the answer
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:15:02 am
Graeme Sharp is deeply hurt that he hasnt been able to watch Everton since January, against West Ham. Sharp has not visited Finch Farm recently, he wont go into social situations where there is potential for a fan with a grievance against the board to appear and there is the very real prospect that he might never go to Goodison Park again. @DominicKing_DM

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:23:27 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:15:02 am
Graeme Sharp is deeply hurt that he hasnt been able to watch Everton since January, against West Ham. Sharp has not visited Finch Farm recently, he wont go into social situations where there is potential for a fan with a grievance against the board to appear and there is the very real prospect that he might never go to Goodison Park again. @DominicKing_DM

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Is he painted on any walls?
The bloke has actually done nothing wrong has he, they deserve flushing for this alone
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:26:03 am
^
Considering they like to call themselves The People's Club, they don't actually like many people.

I'm not sure if they even like themselves and each other.

I'm sure they'll still harp on about his goal back in '84 despite hating his guts today.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:22:51 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:15:02 am
Graeme Sharp is deeply hurt that he hasnt been able to watch Everton since January, against West Ham. Sharp has not visited Finch Farm recently, he wont go into social situations where there is potential for a fan with a grievance against the board to appear and there is the very real prospect that he might never go to Goodison Park again. @DominicKing_DM

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Is he saying this is as a bad thing??
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:39:09 am
Graeme Shite more like it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:27:44 am
Can't say I have the slightest bit of sympathy for him after the way he acted, calling for the league to be made null & void so that we couldn't win it. You reap what you sow, you bitter beaut.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:34:42 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:26:03 am
^
Considering they like to call themselves The People's Club, they don't actually like many people.

I'm not sure if they even like themselves and each other.

I'm sure they'll still harp on about his goal back in '84 despite hating his guts today.

They still haven't forgiven Andy Gray for cheering that Olympiakos goal.

The only way into their good books is to get one over on us. They hated Ancelotti when he fucked them off to go to Real but then he beat Liverpool.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:36:52 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:27:44 am
Can't say I have the slightest bit of sympathy for him after the way he acted, calling for the league to be made null & void so that we couldn't win it. You reap what you sow, you bitter beaut.
This, absolute Bitter bastard wasn't he during early Covid.

Glad to see him getting some karma.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:16:16 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:36:52 am
This, absolute Bitter bastard wasn't he during early Covid.

Glad to see him getting some karma.
Yet another that couldnt resist playing to the biter gallery with his null and void nonsense.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:23:20 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:15:02 am
Graeme Sharp is deeply hurt that he hasnt been able to watch Everton since January, against West Ham. Sharp has not visited Finch Farm recently, he wont go into social situations where there is potential for a fan with a grievance against the board to appear and there is the very real prospect that he might never go to Goodison Park again. @DominicKing_DM

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

David Moores had to step away too. Get over it, Graeme.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:05:53 pm
And it's hi ho Wolverhampton
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:30:37 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:27:44 am
Can't say I have the slightest bit of sympathy for him after the way he acted, calling for the league to be made null & void so that we couldn't win it. You reap what you sow, you bitter beaut.

Sharp needs a bigger beaut?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:51:32 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:15:02 am
Graeme Sharp is deeply hurt that he hasnt been able to watch Everton since January, against West Ham. Sharp has not visited Finch Farm recently, he wont go into social situations where there is potential for a fan with a grievance against the board to appear and there is the very real prospect that he might never go to Goodison Park again. @DominicKing_DM

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
IMG-1142" border="0
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:06:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:26:03 am
^
Considering they like to call themselves The People's Club, they don't actually like many people.

I'm not sure if they even like themselves and each other.

I'm sure they'll still harp on about his goal back in '84 despite hating his guts today.

And this is the club that wouldnt give a bona fide legend and all round good guy, Neville Southall, a job in their community group.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 01:10:19 pm
  Osmo Tapio Räihälä   - Barlinnie Nine (Music Inspired by Duncan Ferguson)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/wpsooG5Ef-s&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/wpsooG5Ef-s&amp;feature=share</a>

   Composition.

Barlinnie Nine has a duration of roughly 11 and half minutes and is composed in one continuous movement. The work has a subtitle A Tribute to Duncan Ferguson. Räihälä has described the work as a symphonic poem, and as a "musical portrait" of the Scottish footballer Duncan Ferguson.

I got the idea for it when he was facing jail and had just become something of a cult figure for Everton. It takes into account the contradictions in him: he has an aggressive side but there is a lyrical undertone to him, as the fact that he keeps pigeons shows. When I started composing seriously about 20 years ago, I realised that people take inspiration from all kinds of sources and I just let Everton play a part in my compositions. More than anything, though, Duncan has been one of the great underachievers of his generation

