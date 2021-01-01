« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1813348 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,587
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31680 on: Yesterday at 03:58:02 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 03:28:27 pm
Sounds a bit too good to be true doesnt it well for them :D


Maybe they have inflated the figures, good at that Moshi
Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,072
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31681 on: Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm »
Apparently they're worth an easy 1 Billion... I'm hoping they meant pre-Euro Pesetas, I fear they meant GBP.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 46,121
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31682 on: Yesterday at 04:10:08 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 03:33:49 pm
Depends which set of books they see...

I can't help but think they'll end up suing Moshiri when they realise they've been conned.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,250
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31683 on: Yesterday at 04:37:27 pm »
Friend of mine works for a firm that does work for the club. They don't get any inside information, especially on the football side, as far as I know - the one thing he's said to us mates is that he thinks there's a semi-organised move among american venture capitalist to acquire ownership of enough PL clubs to be able to vote to change it into a closede shop like the NFL. Don't think I fully believe it, but we already know it's the intention of at least a handful of the american ownership teams.

On this everton report, which sounds illogical and made up, the only way I could make sense of someone trying to make money off them is if their long game is changing the PL (or, more likely, there'd be something dodgy going on with the sanctioned russian and his iranian bagman)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31684 on: Yesterday at 05:06:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:28:03 pm
anyone less lazy than me want to put up the scenarios for the last 2 games?

I would but I can't be arsed.
Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,443
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31685 on: Yesterday at 05:24:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:37:27 pm
Friend of mine works for a firm that does work for the club. They don't get any inside information, especially on the football side, as far as I know - the one thing he's said to us mates is that he thinks there's a semi-organised move among american venture capitalist to acquire ownership of enough PL clubs to be able to vote to change it into a closede shop like the NFL. Don't think I fully believe it, but we already know it's the intention of at least a handful of the american ownership teams.

On this everton report, which sounds illogical and made up, the only way I could make sense of someone trying to make money off them is if their long game is changing the PL (or, more likely, there'd be something dodgy going on with the sanctioned russian and his iranian bagman)

This would not surprise me , think 14 teams need to vote to change . The other outcome for revenue growth will be the streaming service of all the premier league games worldwide .
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,188
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31686 on: Yesterday at 07:05:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:28:03 pm
anyone less lazy than me want to put up the scenarios for the last 2 games?

Heading into Matchweek 37 there are just two points separating three teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.

Relegation scenarios heading into Matchweek 37

Here is a look at who could go down this weekend, the penultimate matchweek in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Leicester would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday OR Leeds win at West Ham on Sunday AND Leicester lose at Newcastle on Monday OR if Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leicester draw at Newcastle on Monday

Leeds would be relegated with: Everton win at Wolves on Saturday AND Nottingham Forest draw/win v. Arsenal on Saturday AND Leeds lose at West Ham on Sunday

Here is a look at who could stay up this weekend and confirm their spot in the Premier League for next season.

West Ham would clinch safety with: Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR West Ham draw/win on Sunday (v. Leeds)

Nottingham Forest would clinch safety with: Nottingham Forest win on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Everton draw/loss on Saturday (at Wolves) OR Leeds draw/loss on Sunday (at West Ham) OR Nottingham Forest draw on Saturday (v. Arsenal) AND Leeds loss on Saturday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)

Everton would clinch safety with: Everton win on Saturday (at Wolves) AND Leeds loss on Sunday (at West Ham) AND Leicester draw/loss on Monday (at Newcastle)
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,188
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31687 on: Today at 12:06:50 am »
Question for you Toffee's.

Would you rather be relegated this season and then win promotion next season so that you can open BMD in the Premier League?

Or finish outside the relegation places this season but end up being relegated next season through poor play and penalties levied by the Independant commission and open BMD playing in the Championship?
Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,608
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31688 on: Today at 12:25:18 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:06:50 am
Question for you Toffee's.

Would you rather be relegated this season and then win promotion next season so that you can open BMD in the Premier League?

Or finish outside the relegation places this season but end up being relegated next season through poor play and penalties levied by the Independant commission and open BMD playing in the Championship?

I dont think youll get any answers.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,250
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31689 on: Today at 12:29:35 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:25:18 am
I dont think youll get any answers.
And only the certifiable would answer anything but being in the PL in two seasons (going down and coming back up)
