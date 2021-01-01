£600m seems a bit cheap.
Moshi must have put near enough that much into BMD, let alone the money he has invested in share capital to clear the existing debts and buy players. In addition, they have lost £300m over the past three years. Who is covering those losses? Are they added to the total debt of the club? Is/are Moshiri/Usmanov covering them with loans/capitalisation?
Cheap?
They're losing money hand over fist and only in business due to the owner putting more in, that isn't going away when he sells up. The stadium needs what, another £300m at least most likely throwing at it?
So £900m to get Everton, with a stadium they will make very little from because the demand for higher ticket prices just isn't there. That's before you consider the level of this squad and the investment that would be need just to pull them out a fight for survival once again next season.
Seems hugely over priced if you ask me.
For that price, or not much more, I reckon you'd get West Ham.