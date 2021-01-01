« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31640 on: Yesterday at 05:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:23:36 pm
That's one of the saddest things I've ever seen, inside and outside of football, are they even smalltime?, what's the rung beneath that?

EDIT:For clarity I'm referring to their award for Haaland.

Could apply to pretty much anything they do, don't think you needed to clarify you were talking about the Haaland thing.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31641 on: Yesterday at 06:16:04 pm »
Wait until this lot realize the Rick Parry is trying to do away with parachute payments haha redshite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31642 on: Yesterday at 06:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:11:56 pm
The PL signed off their accounts last year, even with the nonsensical covid figures

And they had been working hand in glove with Everton since November 2021 to help them cook their books.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31643 on: Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:37:04 pm
And they had been working hand in glove with Everton since November 2021 to help them cook their books.

Unsurprisingly the Fail are now claiming a group of clubs are considering a parallel claim against the PL on the grounds they haven't enforced their own rules, in addition to seeking compensation
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31644 on: Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 11:38:06 am


Everton take boot licking to a whole new level.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31645 on: Yesterday at 07:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:48:31 pm



I mean he wasn't great but that's harsh on that David lad.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31646 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:15:25 pm
It was Wolves and 3-1. Had to check because I'm nosy that way  ;D

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/291

I was 6
It was a long time ago.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31647 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31648 on: Yesterday at 11:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 11:38:06 am


Said it before and I'll say it again

We have sent them mentally ill
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31649 on: Yesterday at 11:23:21 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31650 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm
Very close to being sold it seems

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12096129/Everton-close-SOLD-600m-American-investment-fund-777-Partners.html

But weve heard that before I guess

"Concluded early next week"

"Other suitors circling"

It's not that far long then if others have still got a chance.

Also... £600m?  :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31651 on: Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm »
Fine. The new owners can deal with the points deduction then. Then they can sue Moshiri for selling them a dud.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31652 on: Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:23:21 pm
This should be fun ...

https://frontofficesports.com/777-partners-seeks-capital-raise-newcastle-owners-pif/
The article says the group hopes to be profitable by the 23-24 season.

Everton will doubtless ruin that
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31653 on: Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
"Concluded early next week"

"Other suitors circling"

It's not that far long then if others have still got a chance.

Also... £600m?  :lmao
Yeah but what about the assurances they want from the league?  No points deduction maybe?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31654 on: Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:23:21 pm
This should be fun ...

https://frontofficesports.com/777-partners-seeks-capital-raise-newcastle-owners-pif/

Earlier this year, the firm was in talks to invest in Premier League side Everton  but owner Farhad Moshiri has now said the club is not for sale.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31655 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm
The article says the group hopes to be profitable by the 23-24 season.

Everton will doubtless ruin that

Not only that, they are trying to get PIF involved in their scheme ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31656 on: Yesterday at 11:32:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm
The article says the group hopes to be profitable by the 23-24 season.

Everton will doubtless ruin that
2123-2124?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31657 on: Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31658 on: Yesterday at 11:37:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
"Concluded early next week"

"Other suitors circling"

It's not that far long then if others have still got a chance.

Also... £600m?  :lmao


That well known US Investment Fund Ozman, Noff and Partners.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31659 on: Today at 05:57:48 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
"Concluded early next week"

"Other suitors circling"

It's not that far long then if others have still got a chance.

Also... £600m?  :lmao

Season ticket time?

In all seriousness though this could be even worse for the average match going Evertonian. If any club finally lets 777 through the door then be prepared for owners that are looking for immediate profits with little to no experience of running a successful football club. Their website is comedy gold for anyone who likes corperate shit-speak but this quote about the quality of one of their investments caught my eye

'Standard de Liège holds the record for the number of consecutive participations in Belgiums 1st division'

WINNERS.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31660 on: Today at 06:52:03 am »
Why would you buy a club now when in two weeks time they could be relegated and worth significantly less?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31661 on: Today at 08:20:38 am »
Cheers Nick!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31662 on: Today at 08:50:49 am »
Eek, an American investment fund that seeks to be profitable within 12 months.  They're likely be a bit more commercially savvy than Moshi - not really a high bar to get over - but they would also need to enact massive cost savings.

I'd guess it's a model based on making up the numbers in the Premier League season after season and leeching off the reputations of the league and its more successful clubs.  They're probably not going to be the owners that end the trophy drought!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31663 on: Today at 08:52:25 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:52:03 am
Why would you buy a club now when in two weeks time they could be relegated and worth significantly less?

This!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31664 on: Today at 08:52:41 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:
Eek, an American investment fund that seeks to be profitable within 12 months.  They're likely be a bit more commercially savvy than Moshi - not really a high bar to get over - but they would also need to enact massive cost savings.

I'd guess it's a model based on making up the numbers in the Premier League season after season and leeching off the reputations of the league and its more successful clubs.  They're probably not going to be the owners that end the trophy drought!

AKA Burnley ;)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31665 on: Today at 09:54:43 am »
Everton have no savings, are already in trouble over violating profit and sustainability rules, and can expect sanctions whether they stay up or go down. And they could still go down.

Whoever these prospective buyers are, they seem to know less about football and business than Moshiri. They can't just start pumping money into the squad.

Best guess is they build the stadium and look for a quick sale. 
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31666 on: Today at 09:56:55 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 02:08:35 pm
Did you pen this joke with Crosby Nick because it's decent yet shit  ;)

I came up with it independently, but that's not to say I'm the first to use it. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31667 on: Today at 11:26:22 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:52:03 am
Why would you buy a club now when in two weeks time they could be relegated and worth significantly less?
Because if they stay up Moshiri might not want to sell. They are taking a punt. Buy cheap (heh £600m), finish stadium, ? PROFUT!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31668 on: Today at 11:36:10 am »
I don't think they'll be sold in the next couple of years but if they are then this 777 group gives me hope that the Moshiri era will effectively continue under a different set of men. Everything I hear about them sounds very dodgy.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31669 on: Today at 11:43:05 am »
If they are happy to buy Everton after seeing the books then they're either idiots or charlatans - probably both.

I wouldn't wish Hicks and Gillett style owners on anyone, but it seems Everton might be about to get some. And why would Moshiri give a shit who he sold them too?

I can't imagine Moshi-La wants to stick around whether Everton stay up or not. The club is falling apart at the seams and it's just a sinkhole for money he probably doesn't have anymore. Plus, he might find himself under some legal scrutiny in the not too distant future, in the same vein as Abramovich and Uncle Uzzy.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31670 on: Today at 01:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:43:05 am
If they are happy to buy Everton after seeing the books then they're either idiots or charlatans - probably both.

I wouldn't wish Hicks and Gillett style owners on anyone, but it seems Everton might be about to get some. And why would Moshiri give a shit who he sold them too?

I can't imagine Moshi-La wants to stick around whether Everton stay up or not. The club is falling apart at the seams and it's just a sinkhole for money he probably doesn't have anymore. Plus, he might find himself under some legal scrutiny in the not too distant future, in the same vein as Abramovich and Uncle Uzzy.

£600m seems a bit cheap.
Moshi must have put near enough that much into BMD, let alone the money he has invested in share capital to clear the existing debts and buy players. In addition, they have lost £300m over the past three years. Who is covering those losses? Are they added to the total debt of the club? Is/are Moshiri/Usmanov covering them with loans/capitalisation?

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31671 on: Today at 01:28:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:09:25 pm
£600m seems a bit cheap.
Moshi must have put near enough that much into BMD, let alone the money he has invested in share capital to clear the existing debts and buy players. In addition, they have lost £300m over the past three years. Who is covering those losses? Are they added to the total debt of the club? Is/are Moshiri/Usmanov covering them with loans/capitalisation?

Cheap?

They're losing money hand over fist and only in business due to the owner putting more in, that isn't going away when he sells up. The stadium needs what, another £300m at least most likely throwing at it?

So £900m to get Everton, with a stadium they will make very little from because the demand for higher ticket prices just isn't there. That's before you consider the level of this squad and the investment that would be need just to pull them out a fight for survival once again next season.

Seems hugely over priced if you ask me.

For that price, or not much more, I reckon you'd get West Ham.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31672 on: Today at 01:28:03 pm »
anyone less lazy than me want to put up the scenarios for the last 2 games?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31673 on: Today at 01:30:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:28:03 pm
anyone less lazy than me want to put up the scenarios for the last 2 games?

Yeh - Everton lose both and they'll be gone (hopefully).
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31674 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:09:25 pm
£600m seems a bit cheap.
Moshi must have put near enough that much into BMD, let alone the money he has invested in share capital to clear the existing debts and buy players. In addition, they have lost £300m over the past three years. Who is covering those losses? Are they added to the total debt of the club? Is/are Moshiri/Usmanov covering them with loans/capitalisation?



At this point he is either hoping to cash out with some of his money intact or possibly it was never his money in the first place and their uncle uzzy doesn't think he will be able to get away with laundering any more via him in the future.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31675 on: Today at 01:44:25 pm »
Who would pay £600m for a championship club?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31676 on: Today at 02:23:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:28:01 pm
Cheap?

They're losing money hand over fist and only in business due to the owner putting more in, that isn't going away when he sells up. The stadium needs what, another £300m at least most likely throwing at it?

So £900m to get Everton, with a stadium they will make very little from because the demand for higher ticket prices just isn't there. That's before you consider the level of this squad and the investment that would be need just to pull them out a fight for survival once again next season.

Seems hugely over priced if you ask me.

For that price, or not much more, I reckon you'd get West Ham.

Aye. If we've learned anything it's that what a club is worth on paper isn't necessarily what people are prepared to pay.

Everton aren't worth what's been spent on them. That money's gone. Moshiri would have been better stuffing it in Everton's new boiler. If some idiot wants to pay £600m for them then Moshiri can count himself lucky.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31677 on: Today at 02:50:25 pm »
Ancelotti will probably get sacked now. Time for the prodigal son to return, for ridiculous money.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31678 on: Today at 03:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:44:25 pm
Who would pay £600m for a championship club?

Sounds a bit too good to be true doesnt it well for them :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31679 on: Today at 03:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:43:05 am
If they are happy to buy Everton after seeing the books then they're either idiots or charlatans - probably both.

Depends which set of books they see...
