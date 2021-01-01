If they are happy to buy Everton after seeing the books then they're either idiots or charlatans - probably both.



I wouldn't wish Hicks and Gillett style owners on anyone, but it seems Everton might be about to get some. And why would Moshiri give a shit who he sold them too?



I can't imagine Moshi-La wants to stick around whether Everton stay up or not. The club is falling apart at the seams and it's just a sinkhole for money he probably doesn't have anymore. Plus, he might find himself under some legal scrutiny in the not too distant future, in the same vein as Abramovich and Uncle Uzzy.