Is Sayer's still going? I remember the stonking pies my Mum used to get from their shop on Laird St in Birkenhead. I remember reading somewhere that they supplied the boss pies you used to get from the kiosk at the top left of the Kop (from the pitch) - a pre-match ritual I stuck to religiously



There's a Sayers around the corner from me in Manc - they took over Hampsons shops. Hampsons Meat and Potato pies were lovely. Used to always get something from the Sayers in St Johns when we got dragged into town by my Ma.I remember my Ma bringing me home a pastie from the Sayers in Kirkby Town Centre, early 80's. Fuck knows why I was using a fork to eat it, but as I went to put a bit in my mouth I noticed something black on the bottom of the pastie, pulled it away and it was a dead Beetle (not John Lennon before you all start). Got a big boxes of cakes as an apology.Best steak pies I've ever had are from a Bakery called Lathams in Southport. Proper steak and gravy. My dinner at work was a huge round barm, lettuce, mayo and a pie squashed in the middle.