Everton thought they were affluent. Turns out they were just effluent.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:34:21 am
Why? United are insanely wealthy. Arsenal can spunk a load of money too. I'm pretty sure that once you reach the upper echelons of the law world there's only so much higher you can go. City can hire the best but if the other clubs to pool their resources as you say I'm sure that they can hire just as good lawyers too.
We are wealthy as well (I dont care what PR journos say) and we have a lot of influence.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:34:21 am
Why? United are insanely wealthy. Arsenal can spunk a load of money too. I'm pretty sure that once you reach the upper echelons of the law world there's only so much higher you can go. City can hire the best but if the other clubs to pool their resources as you say I'm sure that they can hire just as good lawyers too.

City can not only hire the best, but they can buy off the rest. ;)
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:53:48 am
Well historically Chelsea, Spurs, United, Leeds, Villa have all been relegated so Everton have had an amazing run of luck dodging that particular bullet.

And Forest have two European Cups.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:17:08 pm
City can not only hire the best, but they can buy off the rest. ;)
The moment other clubs start getting involved, theyll be on borrowed time. What if the clubs decide not to fulfil fixtures against them?
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:42:42 am
Is Sayer's still going? I remember the stonking pies my Mum used to get from their shop on Laird St in Birkenhead. I remember reading somewhere that they supplied the boss pies you used to get from the kiosk at the top left of the Kop (from the pitch) - a pre-match ritual I stuck to religiously  ;D

There's a Sayers around the corner from me in Manc - they took over Hampsons shops. Hampsons Meat and Potato pies were lovely. Used to always get something from the Sayers in St Johns when we got dragged into town by my Ma.

I remember my Ma bringing me home a pastie from the Sayers in Kirkby Town Centre, early 80's. Fuck knows why I was using a fork to eat it, but as I went to put a bit in my mouth I noticed something black on the bottom of the pastie, pulled it away and it was a dead Beetle (not John Lennon before you all start).  Got a big boxes of cakes as an apology.

Best steak pies I've ever had are from a Bakery called Lathams in Southport. Proper steak and gravy. My dinner at work was a huge round barm, lettuce, mayo and a pie squashed in the middle.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:19:51 pm
The moment other clubs start getting involved, theyll be on borrowed time. What if the clubs decide not to fulfil fixtures against them?

You really think something like that would happen? You're essentially talking about clubs going on strike.

Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:38:06 am



Haaaahahaha!!! Just when you thought they couldn't get any more pathetic than they already are. :lmao
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:28:50 pm
You really think something like that would happen? You're essentially talking about clubs going on strike.
Yes. They can threaten to form a breakaway league. If other clubs are aggrieved enough to protest, its game over.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:28:50 pm
You really think something like that would happen? You're essentially talking about clubs going on strike.
Clubs aren't allowed to field weak teams without good reason (essentially injuries) do there's no way they'd be allowed to just say "nah, we're not gonna bother showing up".
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:29:42 pm

Haaaahahaha!!! Just when you thought they couldn't get any more pathetic than they already are. :lmao
next they'll be asking him how he'd like his dick sucked.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:20:42 pm

...

I remember my Ma bringing me home a pastie from the Sayers in Kirkby Town Centre, early 80's. Fuck knows why I was using a fork to eat it, but as I went to put a bit in my mouth I noticed something black on the bottom of the pastie, pulled it away and it was a dead Beetle (not John Lennon before you all start).  Got a big boxes of cakes as an apology.

...

 :shocked

... and that was the one you found ... God knows what we've eaten over the years  ;D

Might have been an urban myth, but it got around that there was a Chinese chippy further down Laird St opposite the old Victory Kidder metalworks (think it's a Lidl now) that was closed down when the Council investigators found out the meat pies contained dog/cat food. Probably just closed when they went bankrupt or the owners lost it in a card game (another Birkenhead urban myth that got traction.)  ;D
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:32:25 pm
Clubs aren't allowed to field weak teams without good reason (essentially injuries) do there's no way they'd be allowed to just say "nah, we're not gonna bother showing up".

Nobody is doing that. There's too much money involved to risk being sanctioned. At the end of the day, the teams chasng a CL place or are in the running for trophies are most affected. All the other clubs are happy to pocket their £100m participation payments.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:32:25 pm
Clubs aren't allowed to field weak teams without good reason (essentially injuries) do there's no way they'd be allowed to just say "nah, we're not gonna bother showing up".

There are no 'weak' teams. You use your squad as you see fit

It's never been an issue when Liverpool have been going for the league and clubs rest their big players vs City
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:58:02 pm
There are no 'weak' teams. You use your squad as you see fit

It's never been an issue when Liverpool have been going for the league and clubs rest their big players vs City

Colin Wanker might have a few words to say about Liverpool fielding weak teams  ;D
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:58:02 pm
There are no 'weak' teams. You use your squad as you see fit

It's never been an issue when Liverpool have been going for the league and clubs rest their big players vs City
yes there are.  you can decide to play fringe/bench players when nobody's injured - this helps you because your next game is important. but other teams will be pissed off coz you're giving the oppo an advantage.

I'm pretty sure clubs have been warned (punished?) for doing this.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:32:25 pm
Clubs aren't allowed to field weak teams without good reason

Sounds like another charge for Everton to answer.
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:38:06 am


Wow.

This is a new low for them.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:04:15 pm
yes there are.  you can decide to play fringe/bench players when nobody's injured - this helps you because your next game is important. but other teams will be pissed off coz you're giving the oppo an advantage.

I'm pretty sure clubs have been warned (punished?) for doing this.

It used to be a thing of the past, but now you have a squad registered and are able to choose from that squad of players. It's not like you can play all your youth in a Premier league game. That's how I saw it anyway

Who was punished and when? Things may have changed

Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:32:54 am
These teams should be looking to sue the Premier League. The PL are the ones that have been letting Everton get away with all this.

The PL signed off their accounts last year, even with the nonsensical covid figures
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 01:03:24 pm
Colin Wanker might have a few words to say about Liverpool fielding weak teams  ;D

That's different because he's a c*nt and Liverpool were heading to a final
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:12:13 pm
That's different because he's a c*nt and Liverpool were heading to a final

 ;D

I see nothing in your post to disagree with!
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:08:08 pm
Sounds like another charge for Everton to answer.
;D ;D
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:11:24 pm
It used to be a thing of the past, but now you have a 25 man squad registered and are able to choose from that squad of players. It's not like you can play all your youth in a Premier league game. That's how I saw it anyway

Who was punished and when? Things may have changed

can't remember to be honest.  closest I can recall is when we played in the CWC and we fielded a youth team for the FA Cup (same day) vs Villa.  there were grumblings but we had no choice so it went away fast.   

but I do think it's been a problem for some teams.
People clubbed together and paid for that.

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:38:06 am


So, because he's broken Mo's record, the sad twats had that made?

Fucking small time wankers :lmao
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:46:30 am
Slightly different take on the relegation candidates action on the Times;

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/relegation-rivals-fail-to-fast-track-evertons-ffp-verdict-vlfsws6mh?shareToken=10abb38fb0c43a98d66f3340aced7f53

On Toffeeweb they are fulminating against the Mail and pointing out that the owner, Rothermere, lives in Monaco.

They didnt point out that Moshi Lar may be his next door neighbour. ;D

We know where you live
:lmao
- Nearby
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:15:27 pm
Everton thought they were affluent. Turns out they were just effluent.

Did you pen this joke with Crosby Nick because it's decent yet shit  ;)
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 02:08:35 pm
Did you pen this joke with Crosby Nick because it's decent yet shit  ;)

Could be tighter. Needs a bit of refinement. You can polish a turd.
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:11:24 pm
It used to be a thing of the past, but now you have a squad registered and are able to choose from that squad of players. It's not like you can play all your youth in a Premier league game. That's how I saw it anyway

Who was punished and when? Things may have changed

You can play all your youth players though because youth players (U21s) don't need to be registered in your 25-man squad to play.

Elliott, Carvalho, Doak, Ramsey and Bajcetic etc. aren't in our squad.
Note the inclusion of Premier League on the plaque, it's there for a reason, partly because of Salah, partly to remind people of Dixie Dean. Normally EFC fans would agree with us that football existed before the PL (probably even moreso given they are trophyless in the PL era) but they had to ensure their 6.99 plaque plus boot from lost and found included that.


It is genuinely one of the saddest things I've ever seen and £900k a week Alfie must find a special place for it.




Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:27:23 pm
Could be tighter. Needs a bit of refinement. You can polish a turd.

Unlike Everton
