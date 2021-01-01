« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm
4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Daily Fail I know but....

Rival clubs threaten to sue Everton for £300MILLION over losses

Everton face being sued for £300million by their Premier League rivals if they avoid relegation.

Mail Sport has learned that Southampton, Leicester, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Burnley have informed the Premier League that they believe they are entitled to compensation from Everton if the club are found guilty of breaching spending rules.

The clubs are also understood to have applied for Evertons disciplinary hearing to be fast-tracked so any sanctions, including a possible points deduction, could be actioned this season. The rejection of this request, by the commission appointed by the Premier League to hear the case, has led the clubs to lodge legal papers with the top flight which make them a party to the dispute.

The fight for compensation would be heard before another independent commission event that Everton are found guilty of their alleged spending breaches, with which they were charged in March.

While five clubs have formally registered their grievance, the £300m claim would ultimately be brought by the two clubs relegated along with Southampton if Everton survive.

Burnley may also bring a separate claim due to unhappiness at the circumstances of their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The claim for £100m-per-club is understood to be an estimate of the loss of Premier League income for one season after the deduction of parachute payments.

With Southampton already down, Leeds and Leicester are currently in the relegation zone with two games remaining, while Everton are one point above the bottom three and Forest a further two points ahead.

Leeds and Burnley threatened legal action against Everton 12 months ago amid suspicions that their three-year rolling losses of £372m breached Profit and Sustainability (P&S) rules, but the case never materialised after the Premier League provided reassurances that the clubs spending complied with the regulations, due to allowances made for the impact of Covid.

Everton were however charged in March after publishing updated accounts for last season, showing a £313.5m loss for the previous three years. P&S rules prohibit clubs losing more than £105m over a three-year period, although spending on infrastructure, womens football and community projects are deducted from the calculations. Clubs can also claim allowances for losses directly attributable to Covid.

In their most recent accounts, Everton say Covid losses amounted to £90.4m over the last three years, although that only brings their total loss down to £223.1m  well over the limit.

Burnley have bounced back to the Premier League immediately but remain bitter about going down last year.

As well as losing TV revenue, the club suffered an additional financial penalty, with relegation triggering an early-repayment clause in a £65m loan from MSD Capital.

A bill for damages would place yet more pressure on Evertons beleaguered finances and increase the danger of them entering administration.

Everton insist they have complied with the regulations and have vowed to robustly defend themselves against the charges. The Premier League declined to comment.
Brian Blessed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 10:54:30 pm
Worrying times.

What a pit-y.
A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:49:08 pm
Ooh, we were worrying about relegation but in the bigger picture it may be existence
Bobinhood

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
So they are going to get relexisted, then? Sound.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:52:59 am
The fact Burnley would possibly add a claim shows how bitter this will get. They've bossed the Championship and rebranded their style, and are still pissed at being relegated because of the PL's inaction.
RayPhilAlan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 03:05:27 am
How can all 3 relegated clubs sue Everton for 100m each? Doesn't make sense - surely only the team that finishes 18th would have a case as the others would have gone down anyway.
BarryCrocker

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 04:04:21 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 03:05:27 am
How can all 3 relegated clubs sue Everton for 100m each? Doesn't make sense - surely only the team that finishes 18th would have a case as the others would have gone down anyway.

They'll argue that Everton gained 32 points (W7, D11) unfairly. There victories against Southampton, Palace & Leeds all had a significant impact on the bottom half of table.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:49:09 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 03:05:27 am
How can all 3 relegated clubs sue Everton for 100m each? Doesn't make sense - surely only the team that finishes 18th would have a case as the others would have gone down anyway.

Butterfly effect. Without Everton, everything would have played out differently.
FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:55:30 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:49:09 am
Boooooootterfly effect. Without Everton, everything would have played out differently.
TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:59:38 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:54:30 pm
Worrying times.

What a pit-y.
;D

Gutted hahaha
MonsLibpool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 07:55:45 am
Their FFP "case" shows why it's a lot harder to cheat the system these days.
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 08:59:44 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:04:21 am
They'll argue that Everton gained 32 points (W7, D11) unfairly. There victories against Southampton, Palace & Leeds all had a significant impact on the bottom half of table.

Arsenal should sue them too, that defeat could have cost them the league ;)
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 09:07:47 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:52:59 am
The fact Burnley would possibly add a claim shows how bitter this will get. They've bossed the Championship and rebranded their style, and are still pissed at being relegated because of the PL's inaction.

The American owners bought the club in a leveraged buyout and spent all the savings, so they need the money to pay the loans. The parachute payment for this season was around £33.5million, the BBC reckoned it was £50 million. If they had finished outside the bottom 3 last season, they'd have received an extra £7 million in prize money, plus at least £103 million this season in prize money, so that one season in the Championship has cost Burnley at least £60 million (if the BBC is right), but its more likely to be in the £80 to £90 million range.
