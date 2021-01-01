« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Red Beret

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,087
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31560 on: Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm
4pool

  Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,183
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31561 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 pm
Daily Fail I know but....

Rival clubs threaten to sue Everton for £300MILLION over losses

Everton face being sued for £300million by their Premier League rivals if they avoid relegation.

Mail Sport has learned that Southampton, Leicester, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Burnley have informed the Premier League that they believe they are entitled to compensation from Everton if the club are found guilty of breaching spending rules.

The clubs are also understood to have applied for Evertons disciplinary hearing to be fast-tracked so any sanctions, including a possible points deduction, could be actioned this season. The rejection of this request, by the commission appointed by the Premier League to hear the case, has led the clubs to lodge legal papers with the top flight which make them a party to the dispute.

The fight for compensation would be heard before another independent commission event that Everton are found guilty of their alleged spending breaches, with which they were charged in March.

While five clubs have formally registered their grievance, the £300m claim would ultimately be brought by the two clubs relegated along with Southampton if Everton survive.

Burnley may also bring a separate claim due to unhappiness at the circumstances of their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The claim for £100m-per-club is understood to be an estimate of the loss of Premier League income for one season after the deduction of parachute payments.

With Southampton already down, Leeds and Leicester are currently in the relegation zone with two games remaining, while Everton are one point above the bottom three and Forest a further two points ahead.

Leeds and Burnley threatened legal action against Everton 12 months ago amid suspicions that their three-year rolling losses of £372m breached Profit and Sustainability (P&S) rules, but the case never materialised after the Premier League provided reassurances that the clubs spending complied with the regulations, due to allowances made for the impact of Covid.

Everton were however charged in March after publishing updated accounts for last season, showing a £313.5m loss for the previous three years. P&S rules prohibit clubs losing more than £105m over a three-year period, although spending on infrastructure, womens football and community projects are deducted from the calculations. Clubs can also claim allowances for losses directly attributable to Covid.

In their most recent accounts, Everton say Covid losses amounted to £90.4m over the last three years, although that only brings their total loss down to £223.1m  well over the limit.

Burnley have bounced back to the Premier League immediately but remain bitter about going down last year.

As well as losing TV revenue, the club suffered an additional financial penalty, with relegation triggering an early-repayment clause in a £65m loan from MSD Capital.

A bill for damages would place yet more pressure on Evertons beleaguered finances and increase the danger of them entering administration.

Everton insist they have complied with the regulations and have vowed to robustly defend themselves against the charges. The Premier League declined to comment.
Brian Blessed

  Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,606
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31562 on: Yesterday at 10:54:30 pm
Worrying times.

What a pit-y.
A Red Abroad

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31563 on: Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,574
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31564 on: Yesterday at 11:49:08 pm
Ooh, we were worrying about relegation but in the bigger picture it may be existence
Bobinhood

  Legacy Fan
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,722
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31565 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm
So they are going to get relexisted, then? Sound.
rafathegaffa83

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,238
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31566 on: Today at 02:52:59 am
The fact Burnley would possibly add a claim shows how bitter this will get. They've bossed the Championship and rebranded their style, and are still pissed at being relegated because of the PL's inaction.
RayPhilAlan

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31567 on: Today at 03:05:27 am
How can all 3 relegated clubs sue Everton for 100m each? Doesn't make sense - surely only the team that finishes 18th would have a case as the others would have gone down anyway.
