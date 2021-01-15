« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 784 785 786 787 788 [789]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1804794 times)

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,676
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31520 on: Yesterday at 10:20:36 pm »
Im hoping theres one more twist and sends Everton down
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,670
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31521 on: Yesterday at 10:21:01 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm
West Ham all but safe now.  They would need two Leeds wins and an 11 goal swing to do gown.  They can phone it in against Leeds (a narrow defeat will do) and Leicester - save their energy for the European games.

Moysey doing his bit to get Everton relegated would be beautiful.
That's Leicester's only chance, we need Wolves to get something on Saturday and Leeds to beat both West Ham and Spurs, both possible for it to happen, it's not done just yet...


Edit and Forest to ideally win one of their last two
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,670
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31522 on: Yesterday at 10:23:36 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:20:36 pm
Im hoping theres one more twist and sends Everton down
hopefully the Brighton result gives them a false sense of security and they end up becoming complacent and losing at least one of their last two, one win is probably enough for them though
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,434
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31523 on: Yesterday at 10:28:15 pm »
Think theyll be safe the best Im hoping for is that it at least goes to the last game to keep them sweating
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,566
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31524 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm »
Safe, just in time for their points deduction (or the court case brought by Leeds and Leicester)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,479
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31525 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm »
All on Leeds now....
Need Wolves to get something on Saturday first though. If they beat Wolves, they're safe.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,021
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31526 on: Today at 12:05:16 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm
All on Leeds now....
Need Wolves to get something on Saturday first though. If they beat Wolves, they're safe.

Too early to say. West Ham have a difficult European away game on Thursday, so they might be tired against Leeds on Sunday. Everton are not out of the woods yet ...
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,650
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31527 on: Today at 12:10:28 am »
Come on Moyes, you egg eyed prick.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,696
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31528 on: Today at 08:43:23 am »
For what its worth to those lot that may read this

You're welcome
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,336
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31529 on: Today at 08:46:30 am »
Theyre surely favourites to avoid the drop now? We saved them.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,842
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31530 on: Today at 08:47:20 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:20:36 pm
Im hoping theres one more twist and sends Everton down

I gotta say I'd enjoy this
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 784 785 786 787 788 [789]   Go Up
« previous next »
 