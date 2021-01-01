« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 783 784 785 786 787 [788]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1801821 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,931
  • Bam!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31480 on: Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm »
They basically need 2 points to stay up I think. Calvert Lewin being fit for a run may do it for them.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,687
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31481 on: Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
They basically need 2 points to stay up I think. Calvert Lewin being fit for a run may do it for them.

I tend to agree.

I think Leicester and Leeds are going down.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 874
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31482 on: Yesterday at 10:46:30 pm »
I think Leeds will draw with Spurs on the last day and beat West Ham.......I think Wolves draw with Everton and Bournemouth grab a point.......So Everton get relegated by one point...........
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,658
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31483 on: Yesterday at 10:48:05 pm »
10 league defeats at home in a single season for the first time in their history. La Decima.

Let's hope #11 is the final nail in the coffin  :wave
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,198
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31484 on: Yesterday at 11:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 07:53:18 pm
https://twitter.com/seanleonardart/status/1657783974368890882?t=MG7RGxLQDOOfG3JAntUhew&s=19
it's wild how bad pickford does for that second goal. his addiction to jumping/diving cost him the chance to get a firmer hand on it with his (only strength) reflexes
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,310
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31485 on: Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:23:16 pm
it's wild how bad pickford does for that second goal. his addiction to jumping/diving cost him the chance to get a firmer hand on it with his (only strength) reflexes
Has to be a future spot the ball comp .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31486 on: Today at 05:08:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm
Has to be a future spot the ball comp .

I missed the header because I was watching Pickles at the other end of the goal.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,766
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31487 on: Today at 06:12:00 am »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,766
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31488 on: Today at 06:13:58 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
They basically need 2 points to stay up I think. Calvert Lewin being fit for a run may do it for them.

Went off injured at half time, looked to pull up during the first half, so hopefully out of the last games
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31489 on: Today at 06:39:38 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:36:06 pm
FHHDHDFF" border="0


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

What is with the Armageddon reference?  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 783 784 785 786 787 [788]   Go Up
« previous next »
 