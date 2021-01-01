« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 782 783 784 785 786 [787]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1800423 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,617
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31440 on: Today at 05:02:08 pm »
What annoys me is well beat Leicester tomorrow, and win our last 2 but Utd and Newcastle wont drop enough points for us to pop 4th. Theyll end up avoiding the drop by a point or two meaning us beating Leicester kept them up.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,164
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31441 on: Today at 05:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:01:07 pm
https://twitter.com/PED7/status/1657769894128091137

A few thousand Toffees wanting to get on the pitch isn't going to be stopped by those stewards.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,764
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31442 on: Today at 05:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:02:08 pm
What annoys me is well beat Leicester tomorrow, and win our last 2 but Utd and Newcastle wont drop enough points for us to pop 4th. Theyll end up avoiding the drop by a point or two meaning us beating Leicester kept them up.

Leeds fighting to get a draw yesterday then having West Ham and Spurs and Forest battling gives me hope.

Brighton can get a draw up there and Leicester will have to get something at the Saudis too - still too close at both ends to call for me
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,657
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31443 on: Today at 05:15:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:05:08 pm
A few thousand Toffees wanting to get on the pitch isn't going to be stopped by those stewards.

Remember St Etienne went down in France last year and everyone was on the pitch attacking players, might look tame in a couple of weeks  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31444 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,638
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31445 on: Today at 05:18:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:05:08 pm
A few thousand Toffees wanting to get on the pitch isn't going to be stopped by those stewards.
They'll have those stewards in headlocks quicker than you can say 1995.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,194
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31446 on: Today at 05:20:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:05:08 pm
A few thousand Toffees wanting to get on the pitch isn't going to be stopped by those stewards.
if you're talking the ones on the pitch, they're there for the players/coaches/ref to safely get down the tunnel surely
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31447 on: Today at 05:20:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:09:47 pm
https://twitter.com/lewiswaring1/status/1657742985277198339/photo/1

What the fuck is he doing  :lmao :lmao :lmao
if you had a goalie puppet on a string, that's exactly what it'd look like.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,961
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31448 on: Today at 05:21:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:05:08 pm
A few thousand Toffees wanting to get on the pitch isn't going to be stopped by those stewards.

They'll be chucking kids left and right
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,314
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31449 on: Today at 05:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:18:52 pm
They'll have those stewards in headlocks quicker than you can say 1995.
Or rubbing snot on their jackets.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31450 on: Today at 06:02:00 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:16:31 pm


Re-enacting 'Gladiator'?

:)

Are you not entertained.

Yessss.  Booooooooooo Boooooo
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31451 on: Today at 06:02:41 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 06:02:00 pm
Are you not entertained.

Yessss.  Booooooooooo Boooooo

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31452 on: Today at 07:01:12 pm »
these lot happy with the performance that sees city on 1st gear had the easiest match for some time.   ::) still annoyed at brighton for gifting these losers 3 pts
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,314
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31453 on: Today at 07:03:53 pm »
"Boo boo boo, waah waah waah,
is all I want to say to you,
boo boo boo, waah waah waah,
we're meaningless and all that's boo".
Logged

Offline Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31454 on: Today at 07:38:45 pm »
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,993
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31455 on: Today at 07:39:08 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 07:01:12 pm
these lot happy with the performance that sees city on 1st gear had the easiest match for some time.   ::) still annoyed at brighton for gifting these losers 3 pts

Well, if Brighton hadn't lost to Everton, they could have finished above us ...
« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:06 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,583
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31456 on: Today at 07:40:57 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:16:31 pm


Re-enacting 'Gladiator'?

:)

Thought exactly same :)
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,846
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31457 on: Today at 07:49:58 pm »
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31458 on: Today at 07:53:18 pm »
https://twitter.com/seanleonardart/status/1657783974368890882?t=MG7RGxLQDOOfG3JAntUhew&s=19

How can you be this shit and be a multi millionaire?

Off topic but if you like art have a look at this guys drawings, they are unbelievable.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31459 on: Today at 07:53:29 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,764
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31460 on: Today at 08:17:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:39:08 pm
Well, if Brighton hadn't lost to Everton, they could have finished above us ...

So many on here are missing this.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,726
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31461 on: Today at 09:08:28 pm »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,252
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31462 on: Today at 09:36:06 pm »
FDGFGDGGDFG" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,726
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31463 on: Today at 09:38:48 pm »
Logged
#Sausages

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31464 on: Today at 09:39:11 pm »
can't read the text in the balloons, Capon (even after going to 250% size).
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,164
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31465 on: Today at 09:45:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:39:11 pm
can't read the text in the balloons, Capon (even after going to 250% size).

Pickford: Franks and beans!!! Has anyone seen my baseball?

Pigeon: He took the keys from AJ and told him to look after Grace. Harry Stamper saved the world so his daughter and AJ could live..

Erling: Fuck knows what that daft c*nts doing?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,610
  • id rather be fishing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31466 on: Today at 09:46:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:39:11 pm
can't read the text in the balloons, Capon (even after going to 250% size).
thank christ for that.. thought i was up for another visit the optometrist
Logged
JFT 96
Pages: 1 ... 782 783 784 785 786 [787]   Go Up
« previous next »
 