https://twitter.com/PED7/status/1657769894128091137
What annoys me is well beat Leicester tomorrow, and win our last 2 but Utd and Newcastle wont drop enough points for us to pop 4th. Theyll end up avoiding the drop by a point or two meaning us beating Leicester kept them up.
A few thousand Toffees wanting to get on the pitch isn't going to be stopped by those stewards.
https://twitter.com/lewiswaring1/status/1657742985277198339/photo/1What the fuck is he doing
They'll have those stewards in headlocks quicker than you can say 1995.
Re-enacting 'Gladiator'?
Are you not entertained.Yessss. Booooooooooo Boooooo
these lot happy with the performance that sees city on 1st gear had the easiest match for some time. still annoyed at brighton for gifting these losers 3 pts
Thought exactly same
Well, if Brighton hadn't lost to Everton, they could have finished above us ...
can't read the text in the balloons, Capon (even after going to 250% size).
Page created in 0.254 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]