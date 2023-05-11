« previous next »
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31360 on: Yesterday at 03:04:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:02:48 pm
Reckon Everton will get something from this game. It will be the officials' apology for last season, seeing as it won't help us win the title and all...

Mancs cheats fucked us over 😡


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31361 on: Yesterday at 03:05:45 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:02:48 pm
Reckon Everton will get something from this game. It will be the officials' apology for last season, seeing as it won't help us win the title and all...
A drubbing is what theyll get




lfc_col

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31362 on: Yesterday at 03:07:58 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:02:48 pm
Reckon Everton will get something from this game. It will be the officials' apology for last season, seeing as it won't help us win the title and all...

A goal in a 1-5 drubbing  ;)






Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31363 on: Yesterday at 03:18:03 pm
Quote from: 12C on May 11, 2023, 04:18:18 pm
Used to call it. He would get the ball on half way. Run 20 yards. Run out of wind and turn back into the chasing defender. Then collapse and have a rest.
5.25 goals a season aint to be sniffed at. Legend




Alisson Wonderland

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31364 on: Yesterday at 03:49:06 pm
Apparantly City didn't make any subs on Tuesday so they can bring the likes of Alvarez, Mahrez and Foden in with fresh legs, which should be enough to see Everton off.  Monday was their first win in ages so I don't know why so many think they'll get something against the cheating champions
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31365 on: Yesterday at 05:16:18 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 03:49:06 pm
Apparantly City didn't make any subs on Tuesday so they can bring the likes of Alvarez, Mahrez and Foden in with fresh legs, which should be enough to see Everton off.  Monday was their first win in ages so I don't know why so many think they'll get something against the cheating champions

Doesn't affect us winning the League, so they'll try harder


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31366 on: Yesterday at 07:03:09 pm
They got a draw at the Etihad even with Lampard in charge. They can beat them if they're up for it or dog a draw. Maybe they'll rest on their laurels a bit after Brighton.


mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31367 on: Today at 07:32:06 am
Part of me wants to see them win just because Peps trying to preemptively blame Eurovision for them blowing the treble.


RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31368 on: Today at 07:33:04 am
Another Manc ref in this fixture?


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31369 on: Today at 08:56:03 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:33:04 am
Another Manc ref in this fixture?

Taylor is the ref, Pawson on VAR


Billy The Kid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31370 on: Today at 09:19:39 am
City will paste these. Absolutely no doubt about it. I'll be amazed if they score any less than 3

Once decent result for the others (preferably Leeds) and these are right up shit creek with just 2 games to go



 


Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31371 on: Today at 11:34:11 am
Such small margins down that end of the table. If Maddison had scored the penalty last week and they hadnt somehow fluked a win over Arsenal theyd be 4 points adrift of safety with 3 games to go.

I just dont see Leeds or Leicester getting anything in their 3 games, but then I never saw Everton getting anything at Brighton.

Pretty certain they stay up the unflushable shit.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31372 on: Today at 12:11:45 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:19:39 am
City will paste these. Absolutely no doubt about it. I'll be amazed if they score any less than 3

Once decent result for the others (preferably Leeds) and these are right up shit creek with just 2 games to go



 

When was the last time that happened though? Last season they needed cheating officials at the pit to scab a 1-0 and they drew at the Empty this season with Tory boy in charge.


ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31373 on: Today at 02:44:56 pm
Brighton getting a lot of boos next time theyre at anfield, if thats the game that keeps this shite up.

Everton obviously getting smashed in the city game. Its a shame Leicester have us on Monday
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31374 on: Today at 02:51:22 pm
Leeds get a point

Shame but could have been worse
mikeb58

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31375 on: Today at 04:35:54 pm
Yes....fate has intervened, past caring if they stay up or not but I've said all along I just hope it's not a last day escape at Goodison and all the ott celebrations that go with it (not allowed access to my car parked off County Road, riot cops with dogs out till 3am as a result)

I am having a total knee replacement operation in Broadgreen Hospital on May 26 and been told I will kept in for at least 3 days, so I won't be returning to my County Road flat until at the least Monday 29th. Happy days indeed!


RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31376 on: Today at 04:43:04 pm
Points deduction incoming, hopefully around 12-15 points to start next season.


Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31377 on: Today at 07:19:47 pm
I think the best we can hope for now is that Everton get cocky and complacent, thinking the job's done. They can still get sucker punched.




McSquared

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31378 on: Today at 07:54:21 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:19:47 pm
I think the best we can hope for now is that Everton get cocky and complacent, thinking the job's done. They can still get sucker punched.

Pickers at the front of that queue
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #31379 on: Today at 07:58:36 pm
How many times is this turd going to circle the bowl before being flushed?
