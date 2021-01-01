« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31320 on: Yesterday at 01:05:59 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:09:50 am
Seen one of their fans describe Yerry Mina as a colossal  :lmao :lmao

Said Haaland will struggle against him hahaha. Why do they big their players up so much and over rate them after 1 win?
I remember when they used to insist Jelavic was 10x the player Suarez was and were willing to die on that hill. What's in the water over that side of Liverpool?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31321 on: Yesterday at 01:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  8, 2023, 09:41:39 pm
Agreed.
Just baffled to why they have been so shite all season and manage to batter a fairly decent Brighton side.
Brighton were utter gash and they won the lottery by playing them at the right time

Theyre totally reliant on Calvert-Lewin though. They must be running out of lambs to sacrifice to keep him fit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31322 on: Yesterday at 01:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Yesterday at 01:07:36 pm
Brighton were utter gash and they won the lottery by playing them at the right time

Theyre totally reliant on Calvert-Lewin though. They must be running out of lambs to sacrifice to keep him fit.

No shortage of sheep in Wales.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31323 on: Yesterday at 01:09:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:57 am
You just don't get it mate, its not about competing, its about having the annoying fuckers in your life every day. If we lose a derby, you will forget about it in hours, Scousers will be getting it from the blues until the next derby, its constant. Thyen its every time we get knocked out of a cup, don't win the league, you'll never know what its like and never understand.


Not just till the next derby, it's eternal, Andy Fucking King


We'd have to have a DVD box set to match this one


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Everton-Fc-Victories-Over-Liverpool/dp/B0006SRSK6
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31324 on: Yesterday at 01:11:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:57 am
You just don't get it mate, its not about competing, its about having the annoying fuckers in your life every day. If we lose a derby, you will forget about it in hours, Scousers will be getting it from the blues until the next derby, its constant. Thyen its every time we get knocked out of a cup, don't win the league, you'll never know what its like and never understand.

I can put up with them beating us once every 10 years, if it means we get to beat them the other 9.5 years.

Happy they beat Brighton. Anything that will help us get Top 4 I'm happy with, Blueshite or not. And the God Save the King thing, for what it is, proves that they still aren't completely alien from us.

Not a popular opinion here obviously, but I hope they stay up, if only because I think they would actually go bankrupt and fold if they get relegated. Maybe it helps that most of my Everton mates haven't descended into the bitterist of Blues (at least not to my face).
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31325 on: Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:09:08 pm

Not just till the next derby, it's eternal, Andy Fucking King


We'd have to have a DVD box set to match this one


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Everton-Fc-Victories-Over-Liverpool/dp/B0006SRSK6

Ha ha, yes, the times I've had that.

I once did a delivery to his house in Aughton/Ormskirk, he's was alright, he never mentioned "that" goal

Oh and say the name Clive Thomas, stand back and wait for the explosion :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31326 on: Yesterday at 01:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 01:11:40 pm
Happy they beat Brighton. Anything that will help us get Top 4 I'm happy with, Blueshite or not. And the God Save the King thing, for what it is, proves that they still aren't completely alien from us.



In some ways I was more worried about Brighton than United, now we can relax and stick up for Brighton when they go to Newcastle, if they go down and we finish 1 point ahead of Brighton they will be gutted
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31327 on: Yesterday at 03:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:09:08 pm

We'd have to have a DVD box set to match this one


https://www.amazon.co.uk/Everton-Fc-Victories-Over-Liverpool/dp/B0006SRSK6
One of the reviews is titled "Superb & more to come" and was posted on 5 January 2005.  They've won 4 times since then, including one cup replay and one behind closed doors game none of their fans were at  :lmao :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31328 on: Yesterday at 03:52:31 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May  8, 2023, 10:22:08 pm
I'm almost 100% convinced these are getting something from City who's heads will be in a CL game
No chance.  City could put out about 3 different teams that could beat Everton.  I think they will beat Bournemouth and that will be enough to stay up now.  I had the Brighton game down as a definite defeat beforehand like most did.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:43:31 am
Feel terrible for people who'd put their hopes on these going down.

Stand to win about £60 when they stay up. The true devils club
I've been sticking a fiver on them every week since they played Fulham.  Was going well until Monday but at least they were 8/1!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31329 on: Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:05:59 pm
I remember when they used to insist Jelavic was 10x the player Suarez was and were willing to die on that hill. What's in the water over that side of Liverpool?

Yakubu was better than Torres too I recall.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31330 on: Yesterday at 05:06:16 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:05:59 pm
I remember when they used to insist Jelavic was 10x the player Suarez was and were willing to die on that hill. What's in the water over that side of Liverpool?

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Yakubu was better than Torres too I recall.

Andre Gomes once dominated our midfield as well.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31331 on: Yesterday at 05:27:08 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 01:05:59 pm
I remember when they used to insist Jelavic was 10x the player Suarez was and were willing to die on that hill. What's in the water over that side of Liverpool?

Sheep piss
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31332 on: Yesterday at 07:09:34 pm »
I wonder when the P&S breech verdict will come in.

Its not a complex case really is it? We know all the numbers, its all clear, they just want to account for it one way, the PL think theyre wrong.

How long can it take to relegate them, apologies, come to a conclusion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31333 on: Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm »
The impression I get at this point is the commission will kick the can down the road to next season. It would be laughable if Everton survived by let's say 4 points and the panel recommended a 3 point deduction. The Football League's punishmenta have been at least 6 points for far less
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31334 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
The impression I get at this point is the commission will kick the can down the road to next season. It would be laughable if Everton survived by let's say 4 points and the panel recommended a 3 point deduction. The Football League's punishmenta have been at least 6 points for far less

I kinda feel like that is what should happen.

If they had broken rules that pertained to a single season, this season, then yeah take those points from them. However this is about breaking a rule that spans multiple seasons, so for me it would feel a bit weird if they did it this season and a club this year happened to benefit from it, where clubs in the previous 2 or more seasons had not.

Let them survive by the skin of their teeth and then start next year with -10 points.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31335 on: Yesterday at 10:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:06:16 pm
Andre Gomes once dominated our midfield as well.

Was that domination in the famous Origi Derby?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31336 on: Today at 09:59:53 am »
I've no problem if a points deduction is applied next season, as long as it reflects the crime - six to nine points. Plus some kind of cap on transfer spends or an outright ban on buying players for two windows.

Everton would need 45-50 points next season to try and make up the gap. If they can't spend their way out of trouble then they have to use money raised from player sales to balance the books and rely on their reserves/youth team/ loans. For a team struggling to get 36 points it virtually assures relegation - but might actually give them a fighting financial chance in the Championship.

And as I said, the relegated clubs can have no complaints. The teams around Everton all have better players, but have played absolute dog shit and been equally or more dumb when it comes to managers. That's on them.

Edit: that said, imagine if it turned out Brighton had found some brown envelopes and a bunch of flowers from Moshi La in their directors box before the game? I wouldn't put it past him to try. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31337 on: Today at 10:58:31 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 10:38:49 pm
Was that domination in the famous Origi Derby?
You'll have to narrow it down slightly  8)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31338 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 10:58:31 am
You'll have to narrow it down slightly  8)

Yup, I thought the same ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31339 on: Today at 12:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:59:53 am
Plus some kind of cap on transfer spends or an outright ban on buying players for two windows.


Banning Everton from buying players works in their favour.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31340 on: Today at 12:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Yakubu was better than Torres too I recall.

yakubu wasnt better than me friggin nan
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31341 on: Today at 01:18:08 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 12:58:55 pm
yakubu wasnt better than me friggin nan
Probably wasn't even younger than her.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31342 on: Today at 04:27:23 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 12:58:55 pm
yakubu wasnt better than me friggin nan

Well he was easily memorable for that ONE or TWO moments he had when he smashed goals in in an amount that Everton supporters can keep a count of.

Nando scored way too many and too many worldies for them. It can hurt to count above 10 you know.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31343 on: Today at 05:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:27:23 pm
Well he was easily memorable for that ONE or TWO moments he had when he smashed goals in in an amount that Everton supporters can keep a count of.

Nando scored way too many and too many worldies for them. It can hurt to count above 10 you know.

Pace goals don't count..
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31344 on: Today at 06:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:22:55 pm
I kinda feel like that is what should happen.

If they had broken rules that pertained to a single season, this season, then yeah take those points from them. However this is about breaking a rule that spans multiple seasons, so for me it would feel a bit weird if they did it this season and a club this year happened to benefit from it, where clubs in the previous 2 or more seasons had not.

Let them survive by the skin of their teeth and then start next year with -10 points.

10 points might fuck them but a few points won't make much difference and they aren't getting deducted 10 points, they'd probably blag it on appeal anyway like City did or something.

They'll only go down next season if they have a transfer ban and have to sell more players. Last season they sold Richarlison and then went and spent the money on 4 or 5 new players anyway. The likes of Onana, Garner, Gana, Mcneil and Tarkowski are half their side now.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31345 on: Today at 06:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:13:20 pm
10 points might fuck them but a few points won't make much difference and they aren't getting deducted 10 points, they'd probably blag it on appeal anyway like City did or something.

They'll only go down next season if they have a transfer ban and have to sell more players. Last season they sold Richarlison and then went and spent the money on 4 or 5 new players anyway. The likes of Onana, Garner, Gana, Mcneil and Tarkowski are half their side now.

Wasn't Tarkowski released by Burnley on a free?

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31346 on: Today at 06:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:30:49 pm
Wasn't Tarkowski released by Burnley on a free?

Yeah but he's on huge wages there. They beat the likes of West Ham and Villa for him because they offered him daft money.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31347 on: Today at 06:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:37:36 pm

Banning Everton from buying players works in their favour.

I know you're being tongue in cheek here but indeed it does. Selling players whilst being unable to replace them pretty much guarantees relegation, especially if it's tied to a points deduction. But balancing their books before ending up in the Championship might be the only thing that staves off being kicked in the knackers by the EFL, as they're easily facing similar action should they go down. It might even save the club from going bankrupt.

They're incapable of of showing any financial discipline or restraint, so it needs to be imposed on them.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:13:20 pm
10 points might fuck them but a few points won't make much difference and they aren't getting deducted 10 points, they'd probably blag it on appeal anyway like City did or something.

They'll only go down next season if they have a transfer ban and have to sell more players. Last season they sold Richarlison and then went and spent the money on 4 or 5 new players anyway. The likes of Onana, Garner, Gana, Mcneil and Tarkowski are half their side now.


Everton can't take this to CAS the way City did. I'm not saying they can't/won't appeal, but it's an independent panel investigating. All they can really hope for is that the PL is feeling generous.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31348 on: Today at 06:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:49:04 pm
I know you're being tongue in cheek here but indeed it does. Selling players whilst being unable to replace them pretty much guarantees relegation, especially if it's tied to a points deduction. But balancing their books before ending up in the Championship might be the only thing that staves off being kicked in the knackers by the EFL, as they're easily facing similar action should they go down. It might even save the club from going bankrupt.

The only way you'll ever get rid of Everton is a transfer ban and/or a big points deduction.

If a transfer ban is immediate then they'd lose players and not be able to replace them. They could use the Richarlison money in the summer to rebuild the team a bit and were ultimately only in the bottom 3 because of how awful Lampard is. Since Dyche took over they're a bit more lower mid-table. By bottom half PL standards their players aren't that bad.
