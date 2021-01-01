I've no problem if a points deduction is applied next season, as long as it reflects the crime - six to nine points. Plus some kind of cap on transfer spends or an outright ban on buying players for two windows.Everton would need 45-50 points next season to try and make up the gap. If they can't spend their way out of trouble then they have to use money raised from player sales to balance the books and rely on their reserves/youth team/ loans. For a team struggling to get 36 points it virtually assures relegation - but might actually give them a fighting financial chance in the Championship.And as I said, the relegated clubs can have no complaints. The teams around Everton all have better players, but have played absolute dog shit and been equally or more dumb when it comes to managers. That's on them.Edit: that said, imagine if it turned out Brighton had found some brown envelopes and a bunch of flowers from Moshi La in their directors box before the game? I wouldn't put it past him to try.