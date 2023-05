I don't think that any LFC fan should be bothered much about Everton staying up or going down. Apart from those two games per season, they are irrelevant to us ...



Those two games are more than enough of a reason, the absence of those reduces the chances of our players getting injured, but besides that, if you don't think that local fans haven't had more than enough of the bile and vitriol of our supposed neighbours then you are severely out of touch with the reality of everton fans nowadays.