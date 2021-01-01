« previous next »
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31240 on: Today at 08:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 08:26:10 pm
Don't care if I get pelters, I hope they stay up. League wouldn't be the same without them, though I do hope this highlights their ownership model and can provoke change.

If nothing else, defeating the Blueshite (at least) twice a year is a joy unto itself.

I don't think that any LFC fan should be bothered much about Everton staying up or going down. Apart from those two games per season, they are irrelevant to us ...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31241 on: Today at 08:53:52 pm »
Offline Kennys from heaven

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31242 on: Today at 09:00:43 pm »
In fairness, Leicester are utter wank and dont deserve to stay up. Sods Law that we have four teams that are worse than them this season as theyre turgid as well.

Anyway, if they are going to stay up, they could j
Make themselves useful and fuck over City later on and stop them wankers
Offline Macc77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31243 on: Today at 09:16:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:51:18 pm
I don't think that any LFC fan should be bothered much about Everton staying up or going down. Apart from those two games per season, they are irrelevant to us ...

Easy to say that from a distance. If you have to work with them, live in the same city as them, have Blues in your family, have Blues among your best mates, etc, etc, it's a different story. On the field they are an irrelevance to us, but in life they are an every day presence. Only tonight I've had my uncle and good mates on at me on the blower with messages, I never get that with City, United, Arsenal because I barely know any of those people, but I know loads of Blues, as does every Red who lives on Merseyside. They are not an irrelevance, and it's weird that you would think that.
Offline koptommy93

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31244 on: Today at 09:16:59 pm »
gutted they're not gunna go, but I hope all they have to look forward to is another year of being fucking shit.
Offline kesey

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31245 on: Today at 09:39:35 pm »
Credit were it's due like.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31246 on: Today at 09:41:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:07:23 pm
Just think. This day is as good as it gets for an Everton fan

A mate of mine has just sent me a picture of his mrs with his Everton top on and in her knickers. With a suggestive message I'd rather not repeat about tonight's future events

I mean he doesn't even realise how weird and boundary breaking that is.

They are very very strange people
What number is on the back? Because tonight he will be imagining that she is that player, seemingly....
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31247 on: Today at 09:41:39 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 09:39:35 pm
Credit were it's due like.
Agreed.
Just baffled to why they have been so shite all season and manage to batter a fairly decent Brighton side.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31248 on: Today at 09:42:34 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:07:23 pm
Just think. This day is as good as it gets for an Everton fan

A mate of mine has just sent me a picture of his mrs with his Everton top on and in her knickers. With a suggestive message I'd rather not repeat about tonight's future events

I mean he doesn't even realise how weird and boundary breaking that is.

They are very very strange people

Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31249 on: Today at 09:46:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:07:23 pm
Just think. This day is as good as it gets for an Everton fan

A mate of mine has just sent me a picture of his mrs with his Everton top on and in her knickers. With a suggestive message I'd rather not repeat about tonight's future events

I mean he doesn't even realise how weird and boundary breaking that is.

They are very very strange people
Photo evidence or it didn't happen.  ;)
Online Baby Huey

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31250 on: Today at 09:55:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:51:18 pm
I don't think that any LFC fan should be bothered much about Everton staying up or going down. Apart from those two games per season, they are irrelevant to us ...
Where you from? I guess its not Liverpool. Ive had 15 messages and calls from irrelevances, all laughing like fuckin hyenasthe c*nts. ;D


Online RyanBabel19

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31251 on: Today at 10:05:49 pm »
These are not safe :lmao

Not one remaining fixture that looks like 3 points for them, today is a one off freak result
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31252 on: Today at 10:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 09:55:21 pm
Where you from? I guess its not Liverpool. Ive had 15 messages and calls from irrelevances, all laughing like fuckin hyenasthe c*nts. ;D

Like I said in another post, I respect local rivalry and banter, but we are not competing with Everton for the same things, apart from those two games per season ...
