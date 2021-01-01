I don't think that any LFC fan should be bothered much about Everton staying up or going down. Apart from those two games per season, they are irrelevant to us ...



Easy to say that from a distance. If you have to work with them, live in the same city as them, have Blues in your family, have Blues among your best mates, etc, etc, it's a different story. On the field they are an irrelevance to us, but in life they are an every day presence. Only tonight I've had my uncle and good mates on at me on the blower with messages, I never get that with City, United, Arsenal because I barely know any of those people, but I know loads of Blues, as does every Red who lives on Merseyside. They are not an irrelevance, and it's weird that you would think that.