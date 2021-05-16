Funny enough, I once stayed in Llandudno for a few days and saw more Everton shirts there than I've ever seen in Liverpool city centre.
Great result for West Ham today. They'll be able to rest players against Leicester and Leeds now and go all out for the Europa Conference League
Wow... imagine Everton going down because Moyes actually managed to win something!
They even made a song for him back in the day.You'll need tissues. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g</a>
Over at GOT they're shitting bricks after that unexpected West Ham win.
I don't know why that matters to them. It doesn't change much - if Leeds, Forest and Leicester start getting unexpected wins, that should shit them up.
I think a lot of them were expecting West Ham to lose to Man Utd, which would force them to at least have a go in some of their final matches to ensure safety. Now West Ham can afford to rest players against Leeds and Leicester, which they are more likely to do if they get past AZ Alkmaar.
Ahh, that makes more sense. Fingers crossed West Ham hit the beach before Leeds and Leicester.
Crosby Nick never fails.
At least Arsenal's win today means Abu Dhabi can't rest their players when Abu Dhabi play the Ev next Sunday.
Knowing West Ham, they'll rest players against Leeds, lose, freak out, and go full strength against Leicester.But that still works, especially if it means Everton and Leicester go down.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Not a chance that three teams below them get 8 more points. I think theyre safe and so does Moyse judging by his comments.
The stadium will just be paying for itself, so even if it does get finished, they'll see zero benefit for at least 2 decades
BMD...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aNaXdLWt17A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aNaXdLWt17A</a>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNaXdLWt17A
Why are they giving it to Tom Davies?
If we beat Leicester and then Everton manage to stay up by 1 or 2 points, I am going to make sure they never forget that we rescued them from relegation and possibly administration . I think they would rather be relegated than have to thank us.
