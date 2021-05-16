Great result for West Ham today. They'll be able to rest players against Leicester and Leeds now and go all out for the Europa Conference League



That's the good thing there, also the fact Arsenal winning today means City have less margin for error going to Everton next week in the middle of their semi final tie.Would have rather West Ham were playing Leicester or Leeds after the first leg though, but that should leave West Ham focused fully on Europe now, particularly if they get a result next week to be more mathematically safe.Doubt Moyes will be too keen to help them out either.