« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 775 776 777 778 779 [780]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1782679 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,122
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31160 on: Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm »
Over at GOT they're shitting bricks after that unexpected West Ham win.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,980
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31161 on: Yesterday at 09:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:55:59 pm
Funny enough, I once stayed in Llandudno for a few days and saw more Everton shirts there than I've ever seen in Liverpool city centre.

There's an Everton pub in Llandudno. I have a friend who lives there and I've visited quite a few times over the years. It's a nice place, even allowing for that. :)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,449
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31162 on: Yesterday at 09:23:29 pm »
Great result for West Ham today. They'll be able to rest players against Leicester and Leeds now and go all out for the Europa Conference League :D
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,980
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31163 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:23:29 pm
Great result for West Ham today. They'll be able to rest players against Leicester and Leeds now and go all out for the Europa Conference League :D

Wow... imagine Everton going down because Moyes actually managed to win something!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,252
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31164 on: Yesterday at 09:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Wow... imagine Everton going down because Moyes actually managed to win something!
They even made a song for him back in the day.

You'll need tissues.   ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g</a>
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,532
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31165 on: Yesterday at 09:29:30 pm »
These get battered tomorrow and Forest beat Southampton and its been a perfect 3 days
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,980
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31166 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:28:05 pm
They even made a song for him back in the day.

You'll need tissues.   ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g</a>

I did need tissues... to stuff in my ears.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,531
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31167 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:23:29 pm
Great result for West Ham today. They'll be able to rest players against Leicester and Leeds now and go all out for the Europa Conference League :D

That's the good thing there, also the fact Arsenal winning today means City have less margin for error going to Everton next week in the middle of their semi final tie.

Would have rather West Ham were playing Leicester or Leeds after the first leg though, but that should leave West Ham focused fully on Europe now, particularly if they get a result next week to be more mathematically safe.

Doubt Moyes will be too keen to help them out either.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31168 on: Yesterday at 09:53:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm
Over at GOT they're shitting bricks after that unexpected West Ham win.

I don't know why that matters to them. It doesn't change much - if Leeds, Forest and Leicester start getting unexpected wins, that should shit them up.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,122
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31169 on: Yesterday at 09:54:52 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Yesterday at 09:53:15 pm
I don't know why that matters to them. It doesn't change much - if Leeds, Forest and Leicester start getting unexpected wins, that should shit them up.

I think a lot of them were expecting West Ham to lose to Man Utd, which would force them to at least have a go in some of their final matches to ensure safety. Now West Ham can afford to rest players against Leeds and Leicester, which they are more likely to do if they get past AZ Alkmaar.
Logged

Offline glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31170 on: Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:54:52 pm
I think a lot of them were expecting West Ham to lose to Man Utd, which would force them to at least have a go in some of their final matches to ensure safety. Now West Ham can afford to rest players against Leeds and Leicester, which they are more likely to do if they get past AZ Alkmaar.

Ahh, that makes more sense. Fingers crossed West Ham hit the beach before Leeds and Leicester.  ;D
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31171 on: Yesterday at 10:00:08 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Yesterday at 09:57:21 pm
Ahh, that makes more sense. Fingers crossed West Ham hit the beach before Leeds and Leicester.  ;D

and bear in mind that Moyes is hanging on to that job by his fingernails.

doing well in the EC is his only hope of turning that around I think, so resting players in the league is almost a no-brainer.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,648
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31172 on: Yesterday at 11:17:38 pm »
Wolves still have Everton and United to play. Always liked them.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,806
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31173 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm
At least Arsenal's win today means Abu Dhabi can't rest their players when Abu Dhabi play the Ev next Sunday.

At the same time, West Ham winning today means they can rest players against Leeds and Leicester ...
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,980
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31174 on: Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm »
Knowing West Ham, they'll rest players against Leeds, lose, freak out, and go full strength against Leicester.

But that still works, especially if it means Everton and Leicester go down.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,770
  • Legacy fan
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31175 on: Today at 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:57:56 pm
Knowing West Ham, they'll rest players against Leeds, lose, freak out, and go full strength against Leicester.

But that still works, especially if it means Everton and Leicester go down.
Not a chance that three teams below them get 8 more points. I think theyre safe and so does Moyse judging by his comments.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31176 on: Today at 07:53:22 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:02:24 am
Not a chance that three teams below them get 8 more points. I think theyre safe and so does Moyse judging by his comments.
West Ham are now safe, no chance that 3 teams all get more then 2 wins. They can afford to go all out on Thursday and rotate for the next 2 matches. Doubt they lose both but they will drop points.

Leeds beating Newcastle next week is almost nailed on, Fat Sam taking revenge on Newcastle and showing that he still has 'it'. Be fab for us it happens as well!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,980
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31177 on: Today at 09:09:47 am »
All we can do is keep winning and hope the teams above us slip up.

Oh wait, that's us. Winning isn't really Everton's style.  :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,437
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31178 on: Today at 09:17:48 am »
BMD...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aNaXdLWt17A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aNaXdLWt17A</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNaXdLWt17A
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31179 on: Today at 10:42:08 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:51:12 pm

The stadium will just be paying for itself, so even if it does get finished, they'll see zero benefit for at least 2 decades  ;D

It's gonna have to pay for itself, there's no chance these will
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31180 on: Today at 11:30:26 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:17:48 am
BMD...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aNaXdLWt17A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aNaXdLWt17A</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNaXdLWt17A
Why are they giving it to Tom Davies?
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,437
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31181 on: Today at 12:26:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:30:26 am
Why are they giving it to Tom Davies?

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31182 on: Today at 12:51:30 pm »
Early kickoff on Sunday, May 21, after travelling on the previous Thursday for WHU.

Leeds will get a win.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31183 on: Today at 01:19:32 pm »
If we beat Leicester and then Everton manage to stay up by 1 or 2 points, I am going to make sure they never forget that we rescued them from relegation and possibly administration . I think they would rather be relegated than have to thank us.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,532
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31184 on: Today at 01:22:43 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 01:19:32 pm
If we beat Leicester and then Everton manage to stay up by 1 or 2 points, I am going to make sure they never forget that we rescued them from relegation and possibly administration . I think they would rather be relegated than have to thank us.

They'd rather get relegated than us beat Leicester ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online LFC-Lynn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
  • Liverpool born and bred
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31185 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm »
Hope Brighton smash them.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,130
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31186 on: Today at 02:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:28:05 pm
They even made a song for him back in the day.

You'll need tissues.   ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9-slwuoj9g</a>
said this years ago when  you first posted it. Sounds like the theme from Home and Away before it kicks into then whats recognisable as the Manilow song
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 775 776 777 778 779 [780]   Go Up
« previous next »
 