Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1779920 times)

Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31120 on: Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May  5, 2023, 10:09:21 pm
Martyn Ziegler has a small note in his latest column suggesting it could get messy if Everton were to be relegated AND the independent panel recommends a points deduction. He doesn't go into detail, just infers that legal sources believe it would be complicated for the Football League to impose such a penalty

Not complex at all, apply it to this season so the bitters can blame it for decades for their relegation even if the reality will have been that they were relegated even without the amount, rewriting history to make themselves the aggrieved party is already their thing anyway, just look at stuff like their claims that they would have won the european cup the season after the Heysel ban despite winning fuck all that season without the demands of europe.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31121 on: Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm »
Awkwardly they are now all rooting for us against Leicester
Online Red Beret

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31122 on: Yesterday at 08:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm
Not complex at all, apply it to this season so the bitters can blame it for decades for their relegation even if the reality will have been that they were relegated even without the amount, rewriting history to make themselves the aggrieved party is already their thing anyway, just look at stuff like their claims that they would have won the european cup the season after the Heysel ban despite winning fuck all that season without the demands of europe.

If they are relegated then the points' deduction should apply the season they come back up - whatever year that may be.

The EFL will have words of their own with that lot if they go down.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31123 on: Yesterday at 08:50:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:47:31 pm
Awkwardly they are now all rooting for us against Leicester

If the (red) Mancs and the Geordies win tomorrow... Jürgen should play the kids against Leicester.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31124 on: Today at 01:19:57 am »
Saw this post on a youtube vid:

Leeds fan here I'm really surprised Everton haven't been given points deduction for flouncing FFP rules are they being protected by the Premier league? I think so!!! If Everton is relegated, they will not get promoted at the first time of asking! No chance! The EFL is a super hard challenging league to me the hardest league in the world often playing three games a week against sides that raise their game by 25% against the so_ called big teams! Sorry Everton fans if you are relegated you are in for one hell of a shock! By the way the EFL take no prisoners if you DON'T meet the FFP criteria they DO deduct points and fine you!!!
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31125 on: Today at 01:56:39 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:19:57 am
Saw this post on a youtube vid:

Leeds fan here I'm really surprised Everton haven't been given points deduction for flouncing FFP rules are they being protected by the Premier league? I think so!!! If Everton is relegated, they will not get promoted at the first time of asking! No chance! The EFL is a super hard challenging league to me the hardest league in the world often playing three games a week against sides that raise their game by 25% against the so_ called big teams! Sorry Everton fans if you are relegated you are in for one hell of a shock! By the way the EFL take no prisoners if you DON'T meet the FFP criteria they DO deduct points and fine you!!!
Gives me goosebumps seeing stuff like that. Feel dirty

Need to get out of this gimp suit and talc myself down
Offline classycarra

« Reply #31126 on: Today at 02:26:59 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:19:57 am
Saw this post on a youtube vid:

Leeds fan here I'm really surprised Everton haven't been given points deduction for flouncing FFP rules are they being protected by the Premier league? I think so!!! If Everton is relegated, they will not get promoted at the first time of asking! No chance! The EFL is a super hard challenging league to me the hardest league in the world often playing three games a week against sides that raise their game by 25% against the so_ called big teams! Sory Everton fans if you are relegated you are in for one hell of a shock! By the way the EFL take no prisoners if you DON'T meet the FFP criteria they DO deduct points and fine you!!!
I agree - if they get relegated (although I think it's less likely now than I did) this year, I think there's more chance the season after results in relegation to League 1 than promotion as surely they'll have a points deduction (plus a fire sale of the two players they can rustle up some cash for)
Offline Armchair expert

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31127 on: Today at 09:01:34 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:19:57 am
Saw this post on a youtube vid:

Leeds fan here I'm really surprised Everton haven't been given points deduction for flouncing FFP rules are they being protected by the Premier league? I think so!!! If Everton is relegated, they will not get promoted at the first time of asking! No chance! The EFL is a super hard challenging league to me the hardest league in the world often playing three games a week against sides that raise their game by 25% against the so_ called big teams! Sorry Everton fans if you are relegated you are in for one hell of a shock! By the way the EFL take no prisoners if you DON'T meet the FFP criteria they DO deduct points and fine you!!!

Hes not wrong. The should have faced a points deduction last season so it does align to to his point that they are being protected.
But how shit is it when the supposed best league in the world protects clubs that breaks the rules just to protect the brand
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31128 on: Today at 11:26:06 am »
I heard they there is going to be a floating car park at BMD. Theres bound to be memes and jokes made of that.
Online rob1966

« Reply #31129 on: Today at 11:33:00 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 11:26:06 am
I heard they there is going to be a floating car park at BMD. Theres bound to be memes and jokes made of that.

Blues on their way down the Mersey

Offline ToneLa

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31130 on: Today at 11:49:41 am »
Not even the best booers on Merseyside

But yeah if they go down the FFP rules are more likely to get enforced

And the stadium needs more income to actually get done

And they'll be in for some great frantic football

Flogging Pickford would raise some funds but not 300 million (some blue probably thinks he's worth that)
Offline Adeemo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #31131 on: Today at 12:14:41 pm »
Massive day tomorrow in the fight for survival, feels like Forest have to beat Southampton at home for them to have any realistic chance of avoiding the drop. Would fuck Everton as well if they get beat at Brighton. Absolutely pivotal set of fixtures and I wouldnt write off Leicesters chances of getting something at Fulham either.
Offline newterp

« Reply #31132 on: Today at 12:38:05 pm »
Stupid Leicester and stupid Forest.

Going to let these clowns off the hook.
Online Schmidt

« Reply #31133 on: Today at 12:58:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:38:05 pm
Stupid Leicester and stupid Forest.

Going to let these clowns off the hook.

If Forest can win what is on paper their easiest game of the season tomorrow, they'll have likely opened a four point gap which the ev are incredibly unlikely to close. Hopefully we'll then be looking at three teams competing for one safe spot, with everton trailing the other two by a point.

I don't think anyone can call the final result yet as it basically comes down to whoever wins a game avoids the drop at this point.
Online deano2727

« Reply #31134 on: Today at 01:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:58:21 pm
If Forest can win what is on paper their easiest game of the season tomorrow, they'll have likely opened a four point gap which the ev are incredibly unlikely to close. Hopefully we'll then be looking at three teams competing for one safe spot, with everton trailing the other two by a point.

I don't think anyone can call the final result yet as it basically comes down to whoever wins a game avoids the drop at this point.

Everton will win on the last day if it comes to it. We need the other teams picking up points before then. West ham win today and Nottingham and Leicester wins tomorrow would probably seal their fate. Unlikely to happen though.
Online Red Beret

It's just one game at a time now. Lose to Brighton and it all hinges on the Wolves game.

If Everton need to beat Bournemouth to stay up, they probably will. They need to be relegated before that game.
Offline PeterTheRed

I am curious, why so many people think that Everton will beat Bournemouth on the last day of the season, yet they don't think Forest will beat Palace, Leeds will beat Spurs, or Leicester will beat West Ham?
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

« Reply #31137 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm »
I had Everton down to get something at Wolves (and Bournemouth), thinking if they could get 4 from that (assuming they dont get anything at Brighton or against City), then it would be enough to keep them safe but maybe that Wolves game is a bit harder on paper. They have quietly won 4 of their last 6 - all at home without conceding a goal. That Everton game will be their last home game of the season too, so not sure they will want to bow out half heartedly.

Online deano2727

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:58:11 pm
I am curious, why so many people think that Everton will beat Bournemouth on the last day of the season, yet they don't think Forest will beat Palace, Leeds will beat Spurs, or Leicester will beat West Ham?

The problem is that Everton also have Wolves, a game where they can get points. Don't see Leeds beating Spurs either.
Offline 12C

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:30:39 pm
It's just one game at a time now. Lose to Brighton and it all hinges on the Wolves game.

If Everton need to beat Bournemouth to stay up, they probably will. They need to be relegated before that game.

Was party to a conversation between some blues yesterday. They are hoping to have to beat Bournemouth to stay up. That is their dream scenario. Some real hate for Dyche as well. I think his team selections are not well received. They seemed to think Moshi was selling up with all this talk of finance, and that an American takeover would get rid of the board.
Offline 12C

Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 02:18:57 pm
The problem is that Everton also have Wolves, a game where they can get points. Don't see Leeds beating Spurs either.

Everton at home will be feral that day. Remember they actually assaulted Palace players last year. Palace just wanted to get out without injury.
Online Terry de Niro

Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:29:28 pm
Everton at home will be feral that day. Remember they actually assaulted Palace players last year. Palace just wanted to get out without injury.
Wasn't Vieira threatened as well?
Offline So Howard Philips

Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:29:28 pm
Everton at home will be feral that day. Remember they actually assaulted Palace players last year. Palace just wanted to get out without injury.

And ever mind a bottle thrown at the team bus Everton went nuclear burning out the Wimbledon coach.
Online rob1966

Brighton tomorrow, chasing top 4, the shite aren't getting anything there.
Abu Dhabi next week, still chasing the title, they're getting twatted by them
Wolves away, as Ciara says, won 4 out of 6 at home, just beaten Villa at home, final home game, they're getting fuck all from that.
Bournemouth, decent run of form, won at Spurs, should have got something away at Arsenal, no walk over.

Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:37:53 pm
And ever mind a bottle thrown at the team bus Everton went nuclear burning out the Wimbledon coach.

Bournemouth would be better off staying at least 30 mins drive outside the city and not saying a word about where they are
Online deano2727

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:55:56 pm
Brighton tomorrow, chasing top 4, the shite aren't getting anything there.
Abu Dhabi next week, still chasing the title, they're getting twatted by them
Wolves away, as Ciara says, won 4 out of 6 at home, just beaten Villa at home, final home game, they're getting fuck all from that.
Bournemouth, decent run of form, won at Spurs, should have got something away at Arsenal, no walk over.

I reckon 3-4 points from that. I think we will need the other teams to stop being as shite. Leeds are gone, in my opinion. That said, a Leicester and Nottingham win tomorrow, and Everton are in trouble.
Offline Son of Spion

I was in the park today for the 5k runs. It's always interesting when there are events here. Bitters go on about the city being blue. As usual, today, Liverpool shirts outnumbered Bitters shirts by a good 30 to 1. You'd have thought Liverpool were playing at home in the park. It's the same with every event we see here too.
Online rob1966

Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 02:57:45 pm
I reckon 3-4 points from that. I think we will need the other teams to stop being as shite. Leeds are gone, in my opinion. That said, a Leicester and Nottingham win tomorrow, and Everton are in trouble.

What are you seeing in Everton that suggests they can get 4 pts from those games, because I certainly don't see anything that makes me think they'll do it?
