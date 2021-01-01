Brighton tomorrow, chasing top 4, the shite aren't getting anything there.
Abu Dhabi next week, still chasing the title, they're getting twatted by them
Wolves away, as Ciara says, won 4 out of 6 at home, just beaten Villa at home, final home game, they're getting fuck all from that.
Bournemouth, decent run of form, won at Spurs, should have got something away at Arsenal, no walk over.
And ever mind a bottle thrown at the team bus Everton went nuclear burning out the Wimbledon coach.
Bournemouth would be better off staying at least 30 mins drive outside the city and not saying a word about where they are