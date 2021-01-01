Saw this post on a youtube vid:



Leeds fan here I'm really surprised Everton haven't been given points deduction for flouncing FFP rules are they being protected by the Premier league? I think so!!! If Everton is relegated, they will not get promoted at the first time of asking! No chance! The EFL is a super hard challenging league to me the hardest league in the world often playing three games a week against sides that raise their game by 25% against the so_ called big teams! Sorry Everton fans if you are relegated you are in for one hell of a shock! By the way the EFL take no prisoners if you DON'T meet the FFP criteria they DO deduct points and fine you!!!