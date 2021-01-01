Didn't Gravy tits get them a 13th-place finish and they sacked him straight away?
How they would like a 13th-place finish now.
Every year this
8th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
10th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
12th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
14th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
16th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
18th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager