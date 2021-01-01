« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Boaty McBoatface

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 03:17:59 pm
I was always surprised Leeds didn't get "washed" while down in the lower leagues. Cheap to buy, one-club city, decent history and a still fairly recognisable name abroad thanks to the early PL years.
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 03:36:06 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 12:54:10 pm
Barely anyone cares about sport-swashing, mate.

That is actually true. In all the sports bars around Skopje, you can rarely find anyone watching the Premier League, unless LFC or Man Utd are playing. It is mostly Serie A, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich on ...
moondog

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 03:46:14 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 03:12:16 pm


As for the stadium, my guess is it will be financed by the holding company that end up renting it back to Everton.



Mike Ashley says welcome to the Sports Direct Arena.
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm
As a bit of a break from the sportswashing conversation, it was just on the radio that Everton won't be signing Conor Coady in the summer.  The fee to sign him is only £4.5m and he was part of the England World Cup squad but he's not played a single minute for Everton since February (unused sub for the last 10 games!).

Still, he'll always have the memories of when he scored a (disallowed) goal against us.
CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm
As a bit of a break from the sportswashing conversation, it was just on the radio that Everton won't be signing Conor Coady in the summer.  The fee to sign him is only £4.5m and he was part of the England World Cup squad but he's not played a single minute for Everton since February (unused sub for the last 10 games!).

Still, he'll always have the memories of when he scored a (disallowed) goal against us.

His face will be on the legends banner next season for sure.
Qston

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 04:29:17 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm
His face will be on the legends banner next season for sure.

Did he win a corner though ?  That's more important
Kopenhagen

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 04:32:01 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:49:01 pm
As a bit of a break from the sportswashing conversation, it was just on the radio that Everton won't be signing Conor Coady in the summer.  The fee to sign him is only £4.5m and he was part of the England World Cup squad but he's not played a single minute for Everton since February (unused sub for the last 10 games!).

Still, he'll always have the memories of when he scored a (disallowed) goal against us.

Smart from them to stay away. He's a really poor footballer.
only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 04:35:16 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May  2, 2023, 09:30:12 pm
I think he's been a truly awful player for them the last 3-4 years but he's actually a very decent lad and it's a shit injury to get for anyone and for him personally a possible career ender at his age.
Thanked him in a park by ours for his donation for Sean Cox, he noticed my hat scarf or a badge t shirt and said "So you've had a good summer then!" ( Madrid ).

Good to see no ACL damage for him.
rushyman

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm
These will end on 33-35 pts

And 35 would be a very decent return

So we are looking at 2 wins from 2 of forest Leicester and leeds for the jackpot 😂
Dave McCoy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 05:28:41 pm
I think the PL is deathly afraid that the government will finally do something that would take away their independence and make them share more money with the EFL without concessions so I think Everton are screwed. The other 19 will go along with it if push comes to shove. Will be interesting to see what happens.
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 06:11:20 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm
These will end on 33-35 pts

And 35 would be a very decent return

So we are looking at 2 wins from 2 of forest Leicester and leeds for the jackpot 😂

They will need to beat Wolves and Bournemouth in order to get 35 points. Considering that they are getting nothing away at Brighton and at home against Man City, and that they haven't won a game since March 11th, that scenario is highly unlikely. With 33 points, they are going down ...
Koplord

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 06:20:42 pm
Im certain these wont flush based on nothing other than they are the unflushable turd.

They call us the devil club yet they seem to have some sort of deal with the guy.

Leicester draw wasnt a bad result for them and worst thing is they scored two goals which will give them something to build off. Bournemouth home game is won imo and can see them beating wolves with a tramp 10

Ludicrous as it sounds I actually can see them to taking points off city because thats the type of thing the unflushable turd does
12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 07:19:30 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:37 am
Well, their new stadium is not even half finished, and their debts are already massive, so we shouldn't worry about that ...

As if Qatar are bothered about money
PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 07:35:19 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:19:30 pm
As if Qatar are bothered about money

Why would Qatar buy a club with so many problems, when they can buy a normal club? If they fail with Man Utd, I suspect that Qatar will go for some mid-table club with potential for growth. Everton are too cancerous for a sportswashing project ...
Oldmanmick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 07:44:16 pm
A lot them wanted Big Sam over Dyche so it would be glorious if he kept Leeds up at their expense.
Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 07:50:19 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:44:16 pm
A lot them wanted Big Sam over Dyche so it would be glorious if he kept Leeds up at their expense.
Didn't Gravy tits get them a 13th-place finish and they sacked him straight away?
How they would like a 13th-place finish now.
24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 07:51:30 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:50:19 pm
How they would like a 12th-place finish now.
Hopefully they'll get one next season. Albeit in the division below....
Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 07:52:08 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:51:30 pm
Hopefully they'll get one next season. Albeit in the division below....
:thumbup  Just edited my post, it was 13th. https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-everton/platzierungen/verein/29
Oldmanmick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 07:52:44 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:50:19 pm
Didn't Gravy tits get them a 12th-place finish and they sacked him straight away?
How they would like a 12th-place finish now.

Yeah that's right, so I think Sam would have told them to shove the job. Gives him even more incentive to flush them down the shitter.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 08:18:34 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 04:32:01 pm
Smart from them to stay away. He's a really poor footballer.
He seems very bitter about being sent packing by Liverpool as well, snidey little twat.
red_Mark1980

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 08:51:56 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:18:34 pm
He seems very bitter about being sent packing by Liverpool as well, snidey little twat.

He is from St Helens. So you almost expect some weirdness.
Chakan

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:18:34 pm
He seems very bitter about being sent packing by Liverpool as well, snidey little twat.

I mean if Everton isn't even your level, you know you have to be shit.
davidlpool1982

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 08:59:16 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:51:56 pm
He is from St Helens. So you almost expect some weirdness.

He's probably still mystified why he's getting paid in that colourful paper and not the sticks and pretty river rocks like back home.
MrGrumpy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 10:14:16 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 10:46:31 am
I'm guessing it's along the lines of "barred from entering the UK, not from investing is a business in the UK" or words to that effect. I know there's certain time pressures given the relegation battle going on but while they're looking at Everton's books for the sustainability charges, they might want to follow the thread of where their current money is coming from. I don't for one minute think he's just happily stopped paying because of the sanctions

I suspect that we only know a fraction of the financial mess Everton are in. Its very unusual for a auditor to quit in the middle of an audit. Often it points to severe financial issues at the company being audited or directors not being able to give acceptable answers. We still dont know why BDO quit the audit.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:04:05 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:50:19 pm
Didn't Gravy tits get them a 13th-place finish and they sacked him straight away?
How they would like a 13th-place finish now.
Every year this

8th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
10th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
12th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
14th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
16th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager
18th not good enough for our glorious club, sack the manager



xbugawugax

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 02:40:11 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:44:16 pm
A lot them wanted Big Sam over Dyche so it would be glorious if he kept Leeds up at their expense.

good lord that is fucking grim

whats the upside of choosing one over another :butt
4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 04:30:40 am
bored...lol

Had a look since the season after Everton won a trophy in 1995, which would be the 95-96 season until the current table...

28 years points stats. 1995-96 until the current table 2022-23

Liverpool have amassed... 1975 points. Or an average of 70.5 points per season.

Everton have amassed... 1456 points. Or an average of 52 points per season.

We are 519 points better than Big club Everton in that time frame.

If you want to go back when football was invented  :rollseyes, the 1992-93 season:
Liverpool 2168 points.
Everton 1603.
We are 565 points better than Big club Everton.
24/7

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 06:27:43 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:51:56 pm
He is from St Helens. So you almost expect some weirdness.
T'peepullsclubb
