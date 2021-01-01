Im certain these wont flush based on nothing other than they are the unflushable turd.



They call us the devil club yet they seem to have some sort of deal with the guy.



Leicester draw wasnt a bad result for them and worst thing is they scored two goals which will give them something to build off. Bournemouth home game is won imo and can see them beating wolves with a tramp 10



Ludicrous as it sounds I actually can see them to taking points off city because thats the type of thing the unflushable turd does