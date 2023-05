Go on, I could do with a laugh this morning. Let us have what they say over there.



I'm guessing it's along the lines of "barred from entering the UK, not from investing is a business in the UK" or words to that effect. I know there's certain time pressures given the relegation battle going on but while they're looking at Everton's books for the sustainability charges, they might want to follow the thread of where their current money is coming from. I don't for one minute think he's just happily stopped paying because of the sanctions