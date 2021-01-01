They'll win their last two and stay up. Leicester will go down on tonight's evidence. Leeds won't pick up another point.



You think a team with 1 win in their last 11, (could be 1 in their last 13 by the time they play the last 2) will win two in a row in absolutely dire straits when the heat is on? A team that's the lowest scoring team in the division with a Championship level keeper, defence, midfield, forward line and manager. They have even lost their supposed defensive solidity. Under Dyche, they have actually scored 2+ in 3 of their last 5 aways and won none of them. They have conceded 22 goals in those last 11 matches btw.Yes, there are some awful teams down there but let's have it right, these are as bad as any team in the division.I'm puzzled by this continued idea that the other crap teams, Forest, Leeds, and Leicester, won't win any of their remaining games, whereas Everton, who are just as crap and BELOW those 3 teams currently, will.