« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 766 767 768 769 770 [771]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1760420 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30800 on: Yesterday at 10:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
It won't. 34 points is probably enough to stay up. 33 night even be enough.

Leeds aren't winning another game this season and saints are all but down. It's between forest, Leicester and Everton. I do feel like.forest can get themselves out of it but it's still very hard to call.

One thing for Leeds is that you wouldn't be surprised if Gracia is sacked before the weekend, and a new manager bounce could do wonders. Id personally let Gracia get dicked by City then bring in a new manager for Newcastle at home.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,288
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30801 on: Yesterday at 10:44:13 pm »
Theyre blessed by the amount of mediocrity around them. If they survive and get a points deduction, theyll go down next season.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30802 on: Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm »
I'll check GOT later to see what the Ev fans think.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,567
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30803 on: Yesterday at 10:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
It won't. 34 points is probably enough to stay up. 33 night even be enough.

Leeds aren't winning another game this season and saints are all but down. It's between forest, Leicester and Everton. I do feel like.forest can get themselves out of it but it's still very hard to call.

You are assuming that the other clubs in the relegation battle won't pick up any points, yet you are also assuming that Everton will have the capacity to win their last two games, after being beaten by Brighton and Man City. Nah, it doesn't make sense ...
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30804 on: Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:44:17 pm
I'll check GOT later to see what the Ev fans think.

Seen a lot of people pissed at Dyche for not going for it more because they feel 1 point wasn't enough.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30805 on: Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm
Seen a lot of people pissed at Dyche for not going for it more because they feel 1 point wasn't enough.

Fair point.

I thought Gray might have helped.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,368
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30806 on: Yesterday at 10:49:05 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:46:58 pm
Fair point.

I thought Gray might have helped.
Benitez signing. Guilty by association for them.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30807 on: Yesterday at 10:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
It won't. 34 points is probably enough to stay up. 33 night even be enough.

Leeds aren't winning another game this season and saints are all but down. It's between forest, Leicester and Everton. I do feel like.forest can get themselves out of it but it's still very hard to call.

Well Forrest play Southampton next at home. Win puts them on 33 points. Vital Forrest win that.

Leeds play City away so they are fucked.

Everton are at Brighton and no one wants to play Brighton right now.

Leicester play Fulham away and will feel they can win that or at least get a point.

Its 2 from 4.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30808 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:45:41 pm
Seen a lot of people pissed at Dyche for not going for it more because they feel 1 point wasn't enough.

It isnt.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,842
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30809 on: Yesterday at 10:51:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:44:39 pm
You are assuming that the other clubs in the relegation battle won't pick up any points, yet you are also assuming that Everton will have the capacity to win their last two games, after being beaten by Brighton and Man City. Nah, it doesn't make sense ...

We're all assuming something as it hasn't happened yet. 34 points will be enough to stay up in my view.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,567
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30810 on: Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:51:05 pm
We're all assuming something as it hasn't happened yet. 34 points will be enough to stay up in my view.

That is possible. I just can't see Everton getting 34 points. They haven't won a game since March 11th, and they are very likely to lose their next two ...
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • Cool as
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30811 on: Yesterday at 10:54:44 pm »
The weekend's results for them were bigger than this result tonight. They'll all fancy their chances if they can keep it within a point or two. I think the shite will get points off Wolves, who looked entirely feckless on the weekend.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,657
  • @tharris113
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30812 on: Yesterday at 11:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 10:54:44 pm
The weekend's results for them were bigger than this result tonight. They'll all fancy their chances if they can keep it within a point or two. I think the shite will get points off Wolves, who looked entirely feckless on the weekend.
they are an entirely different proposition at home.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30813 on: Yesterday at 11:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 10:54:44 pm
The weekend's results for them were bigger than this result tonight. They'll all fancy their chances if they can keep it within a point or two. I think the shite will get points off Wolves, who looked entirely feckless on the weekend.

You do understand that it will be Wolves last home game and Wolves at home are only 9 points worse off than us.

It will be tough for Everton.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30814 on: Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:20:46 am
How many points can you actually see Leeds and Forest getting though? I can't see either getting that many in their remaining games and the Blues will just do enough to stay up once again.

It is tough to see any of the bottom five getting any more points, so it might just come down to the fact that the others (besides Soton) have a point more than them.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30815 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm »
I think 33 points keeps them up, but it's where they get the four points from. A draw at Molyneux and a win on the final day against Bournemouth is their best bet, and that's only really if they can hold their nerve after almost certainly getting their arses handed to them by City and Brighton.
Logged

Offline Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30816 on: Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm »
These fuckers are gonna spawn this. It wouldnt surprise me at all if the beat Man City
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,657
  • @tharris113
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30817 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Oddbod on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
These fuckers are gonna spawn this. It wouldnt surprise me at all if the beat Man City
It wouldn't surprise you if they beat the best team on earth? i know they might rest a bunch but come on now.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,429
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30818 on: Yesterday at 11:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Oddbod on Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm
These fuckers are gonna spawn this. It wouldnt surprise me at all if the beat Man City

I doubt there would be a bigger surprise all season if they managed to beat the best team on the planet.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30819 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm »
Current odds...

Southampton            98.35%    1/66
Everton                     68.57%    8/11
Leeds                        57.78%    4/7
Nottingham Forest   46.86%    8/11
Leicester                  27.86%    15/8
West Ham                  0.58%    33/1






[EDIT] You don't often see a bookie in a dole queue.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30820 on: Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm
Current odds...

Southampton            98.35%    1/66
Everton                     68.57%    8/11
Leeds                        57.78%    4/7
Nottingham Forest   46.86%    8/11
Leicester                  27.86%    15/8
West Ham                  0.58%    33/1






[EDIT] You don't often see a bookie in a dole queue.

Whats the opposite? Price of them to stay up?
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30821 on: Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm
What’s the opposite? Price of them to stay up?
I guess you could minus the percentages from 100 for each one... so Southampton becomes 1.65% - and reverse the odds, so Southampton becomes 66/1.

Or check a bookies site, of course.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30822 on: Yesterday at 11:43:30 pm »
6/5 to stay up with william hill, I'm going to wait until they get spanked by Brighton and man city and then put £20 on, a little compensation for when they escape getting flushed again.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30823 on: Yesterday at 11:50:33 pm »
Leeds United are considering appointing former West Ham and Everton boss Sam Allardyce, who had one game in charge of England, to succeed Javi Gracia as the club's manager.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,578
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30824 on: Today at 12:17:38 am »
Expected Leicester to get the points (and they should've) so now suddenly it's become so tough to call. A lot hinges on Forest and what they do vs Soton. Leeds look the most gone, but could buy a new manager bounce and 3 points. Then you get into the giant killing shocks that could happen, and there's alway one that beats a top team.

All these teams are utterly useless!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,660
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30825 on: Today at 01:52:55 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:54:30 pm
A must win for both, you'd have to think.
It will be like watching an under-9's team final.

It was, it was. It really was.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,276
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30826 on: Today at 01:55:56 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:52:55 am
It was, it was. It really was.

T-Rex almost outdid his Origi moment. Oh it would have been glorious.
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,346
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30827 on: Today at 04:12:50 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:15:06 pm


[EDIT] You don't often see a bookie in a dole queue.

They were bigger odds that this last year when they got cut five points adrift. Its still too tiggt
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,920
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30828 on: Today at 06:05:42 am »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Yesterday at 09:09:46 pm
That everton  away Jersey is terrible, gonna buy it for my 3 year old nneice (sister is a bluenose), she will probably hate me for it in years to come  ;)
Wait a few more matches and you'll probably be paid by the shop to take one away...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30829 on: Today at 06:46:26 am »
I think its Leeds and Everton to go down. Hopefully forest will beat Southampton and Leicester get something at Fulham. I dont se Everton or Leeds winning another game.
Although according the athletic, Leeds are considering Big Sam for the last 4 games. How funny it would be if he kept Leeds up at Evertons expense.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:47 am by JRed »
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,410
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30830 on: Today at 07:23:02 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm
They'll win their last two and stay up. Leicester will go down on tonight's evidence. Leeds won't pick up another point.
You think a team with 1 win in their last 11, (could be 1 in their last 13 by the time they play the last 2) will win two in a row in absolutely dire straits when the heat is on? A team that's the lowest scoring team in the division with a Championship level keeper, defence, midfield, forward line and manager. They have even lost their supposed defensive solidity. Under Dyche, they have actually scored 2+ in 3 of their last 5 aways and won none of them. They have conceded 22 goals in those last 11 matches btw.

Yes, there are some awful teams down there but let's have it right, these are as bad as any team in the division.

I'm puzzled by this continued idea that the other crap teams, Forest, Leeds, and Leicester, won't win any of their remaining games, whereas Everton, who are just as crap and BELOW those 3 teams currently, will.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:34 am by 1892tillforever »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 766 767 768 769 770 [771]   Go Up
« previous next »
 