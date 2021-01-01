Danger Zone - Kenny Loggins, remastered 2023 'Relegation Zone' by Tony Bellwhiff Bellew:
Moshi was the saviour
Said he'd get the club debt free....
Spunked half a billion
Led Gylfi in to custodyyyyy......
Bullens Road to Relegation Zone
Fight into.... the great unknown!!!
Lamps is a legend
Cos he gave that Klopp the 'V's'....
Winning without winning.....
Soon we'll be National League
County Road to relegation Zone...
Booooo right to, bankruptcy zone
Move from Rhyl to Wrexham
If our club ceases to be....
But don't they play in red shirts.. ..
Ffs Bill best call Duncy........
Bullens Road to relegation Zone.....
Moshi gonna take ya right intoooooo
A half finished(new) hoommeeeeeee