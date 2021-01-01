Danger Zone - Kenny Loggins, remastered 2023 'Relegation Zone' by Tony Bellwhiff Bellew:



Moshi was the saviour

Said he'd get the club debt free....

Spunked half a billion

Led Gylfi in to custodyyyyy......



Bullens Road to Relegation Zone

Fight into.... the great unknown!!!



Lamps is a legend

Cos he gave that Klopp the 'V's'....

Winning without winning.....

Soon we'll be National League



County Road to relegation Zone...

Booooo right to, bankruptcy zone



Move from Rhyl to Wrexham

If our club ceases to be....

But don't they play in red shirts.. ..

Ffs Bill best call Duncy........



Bullens Road to relegation Zone.....

Moshi gonna take ya right intoooooo

A half finished(new) hoommeeeeeee

