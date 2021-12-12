« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:18 am
If you think Leicester are breezing this tonight, then you havent seen them play this season

Yes, I think these will escape relegation again, always seems to be worst teams around them.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:16:39 am
Yes, I think these will escape relegation again, always seems to be worst teams around them.
Oh I dont agree. There arent worse teams, this one will just come down to luck 
They are awful, just as awful as the others.
I reckon theyll stay up. There will be a hard fought dogs of war 1-0 win in there somewhere that will be talked about for years to come, and then another pitch invasion against Bournemouth to wildly celebrate staying up by a point.

Dyche hailed as a hero. Murals of Tarkowski and Tom Davies appear in the Baltic Triangle.

Us reds can only long for these days.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:17:38 am
Oh I dont agree. There arent worse teams, this one will just come down to luck 
They are awful, just as awful as the others.

How many points can you actually see Leeds and Forest getting though? I can't see either getting that many in their remaining games and the Blues will just do enough to stay up once again.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:13:32 am
If you're referring to the alleged "headlock" incident, don't you think it's strange that in an era of CCTV and mobile phones, there is absolutely no photographic evidence that this happened?
I loath the toxic element of their fanbase and will be celebrating if they are flushed but I have never forgotten the sentimental tripe and lies put out by H&G and I remain sceptical of any statements that their incompetent board put out
Who knows the truth of that alleged incident? It's a weirdly specific thing to dream up of the top of their heads, but who knows?

I don't trust anything their club or their fans say. It's a complete madhouse over there. What we do know is that their own security team have been advising their board to stay away from their own ground due to not being able to guarantee their safety. In itself, that tells us a lot about the environment there.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:52:53 am
He's not the owner, he's the chairman who owns a minority of shares.

He's delivered exactly what they wanted a rich man who's certainly not a puppet and isn't a massive joke on that club.
They wanted The Kings Dock. Kenwright didn't deliver and spouted a load of tripe about having the money "ringfenced".
They didn't want Destination Kirkby but he pushed it through because he wouldn't have to pay and was only stopped by planning issues.
They wanted a rich investor when money started pouring into the game but Kenwright delivered one late in the game (when they'd fallen behind) and, shock horror, one that was happy to leave himself running things.
He's surrounded himself with sycophants including "Sharpy" (Mr Null-And-Void). If he'd wanted a thoughtful player on the board, why not Big Nev? The ex-keeper his hugely respected (including by us) for his views on-and-off the pitch. My understanding is that he's not even welcome at the club any more. Why? Too critical?
When we have significant milestones on our ground, we roll out the likes of Kenny and Jurgen for the photos. Kenwright rolls out himself. He's even stuck his image on Goodison and rumours are that his quotes adorn the walls of Finch Farm. He said he would retire ages ago but you can bet your life he's hanging on for the new ground to open and is probably dreaming of having a stand named after him as we speak.
He may be a fan at heart but you only have to look at some of the numpties amongst our own fanbase to know that a fan is not necessarily competent to run a club. What's worse is this case however is that you get the feeling that when it comes to a decision on what's best for Everton and what's best for Bill Kenwright, the narcissist streak wins out.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:20:46 am
How many points can you actually see Leeds and Forest getting though? I can't see either getting that many in their remaining games and the Blues will just do enough to stay up once again.

I'm with you. Forest and Leeds are done. They're not picking up more than a point more at most.

Everton don't score but their defence isn't the worst. They'll draw their way out of trouble and stay up on 31-32 points
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:20:46 am
How many points can you actually see Leeds and Forest getting though? I can't see either getting that many in their remaining games and the Blues will just do enough to stay up once again.

I think Leeds lose their last 4 from here.
Forest will lose their last 3. Southampton next Monday is an essential 3 points for them.
If Everton lose tonight and Forest win next week, Everton will need to win 2 out of Brighton A, Abu Dhabi H, Wolves A and Bournemouth H. Even a Forest draw may be enough with their goal difference being 7 better as it stands.
Southampton are already gone and I reckon Leeds will join them. Leicester just have too good of a squad not to chalk up at least 6 points from their remaining fixtures so the final spot will be between Forest and Everton.

I honestly think Everton will lose their next three including tonight against Leicester. Then get 4 points out of Wolves and Bournemouth. Forest will probably beat Southampton and then lose to both Chelsea and Arsenal. I see them getting a point at Palace which would be enough to keep them up but it's going to be close for sure.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 10:27:22 am
They wanted The Kings Dock. Kenwright didn't deliver and spouted a load of tripe about having the money "ringfenced".
They didn't want Destination Kirkby but he pushed it through because he wouldn't have to pay and was only stopped by planning issues.
They wanted a rich investor when money started pouring into the game but Kenwright delivered one late in the game (when they'd fallen behind) and, shock horror, one that was happy to leave himself running things.
He's surrounded himself with sycophants including "Sharpy" (Mr Null-And-Void). If he'd wanted a thoughtful player on the board, why not Big Nev? The ex-keeper his hugely respected (including by us) for his views on-and-off the pitch. My understanding is that he's not even welcome at the club any more. Why? Too critical?
When we have significant milestones on our ground, we roll out the likes of Kenny and Jurgen for the photos. Kenwright rolls out himself. He's even stuck his image on Goodison and rumours are that his quotes adorn the walls of Finch Farm. He said he would retire ages ago but you can bet your life he's hanging on for the new ground to open and is probably dreaming of having a stand named after him as we speak.
He may be a fan at heart but you only have to look at some of the numpties amongst our own fanbase to know that a fan is not necessarily competent to run a club. What's worse is this case however is that you get the feeling that when it comes to a decision on what's best for Everton and what's best for Bill Kenwright, the narcissist streak wins out.

Yes, I believe there's a big quote on the players' canteen wall saying "Where's the Arteta money, Rita" which was taken from his legendary scene with Rita Fairclough in Coronation Street.

Edit: They were bragging about Kirkby until we started saying the city would be all ours. Suddenly, they started a 'Keep Everton in the City' campaign.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:20:46 am
How many points can you actually see Leeds and Forest getting though? I can't see either getting that many in their remaining games and the Blues will just do enough to stay up once again.
However, they have city and Brighton next.!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
If they win tonight they'll easily stay up but hopefully Leicester do the job. Even a draw still leaves them in deep shit but annoyingly means Leicester miss out on the 3 points and keeps them in play.

Forest beat Southampton and on the last day it's Palace v Forest, ignoring how terrible Palace can be when unmotivated they might also want revenge for the shit they had to put up with after Everton's pitch invasion and that would be the perfect way to get it.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:33:49 am
Yes, I believe there's a big quote on the players' canteen wall saying "Where's the Arteta money, Rita" which was taken from his legendary scene with Rita Fairclough in Coronation Street.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:34:19 am
However, they have city and Brighton next.!

They do, but you are really going to bet on that Leed and Forest's defence? That's where the Blues have the biggest advantage their defence is less shite than the other two. Over the games that will probably help them stay up, by the skin of their teeth.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Sadly, the Bitters will have just about enough air in them to keep the turd afloat...while Southampton, Leeds and Forest disappear around the U-Bend...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:18 am
If you think Leicester are breezing this tonight, then you havent seen them play this season

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:40 am
;D. Both awful but in different ways!  Leicester can score goals though

Not sure why, but I'm quite confident Leicester will win comfortably by a few goals tonight. Leicester look to have some fight in them since Smith arrived, same can't be said for Everton.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

It's going to be between Forest and the Toffees isn't it?

Depends who holds their never/has that bit of luck.

Worrying Times
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:48:04 am
Not sure why, but I'm quite confident Leicester will win comfortably by a few goals tonight. Leicester look to have some fight in them since Smith arrived, same can't be said for Everton.
I hope they do but you know, at this time of the season teams can fluke results .and that can change everything
If Leicester did win, youd imagine they were safe. Just need one of Forest or Leeds to show up then.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:28:26 am
I'm with you. Forest and Leeds are done. They're not picking up more than a point more at most.

Everton don't score but their defence isn't the worst. They'll draw their way out of trouble and stay up on 31-32 points

Forrest are not done. Their next game is against Southampton at home.

If Everton do lose tonight then lose against Brighton at away then by the end of next Monday it could/should be 5 points gap between them and Everton with 3 games to go. Forrest if they win will be on 33 points.

Forrest then have to play Chelsea (a) Arsenal (h) and Palace (a) - they will need 3 points from one of them matches. 36 points could be enough. Doubt Everton will win all their last 3 games. City(h) Wolves (a) Bournemouth (h)

31-32 points wont be enough as I fully expect Forrest to get to that total.

Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 10:38:38 am
Sadly, the Bitters will have just about enough air in them to keep the turd afloat...while Southampton, Leeds and Forest disappear around the U-Bend...
Yep. I predicted Saints, Leeds and Forest a few weeks ago in the relegation thread and (that excellent Forest win against Brighton aside) havent seen much to change my mind. I reckon a draw tonight keeping it all wide open for a bit longer.
Fuck em! If they go down, woohoom, if they stay up they're getting hammered anyway
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:55:25 am
I hope they do but you know, at this time of the season teams can fluke results .and that can change everything
If Leicester did win, youd imagine they were safe. Just need one of Forest or Leeds to show up then.

Yeah, I'm banking on Forest. Leeds look gone but Forest I think can pick points. You're right though, teams can fluke points and down there, a couple of wins or a win and draw is huge. One game at a time though, a Leicester win tonight and it will have been a good weekend :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:36:06 am
If they win tonight they'll easily stay up but hopefully Leicester do the job. Even a draw still leaves them in deep shit but annoyingly means Leicester miss out on the 3 points and keeps them in play.

Forest beat Southampton and on the last day it's Palace v Forest, ignoring how terrible Palace can be when unmotivated they might also want revenge for the shit they had to put up with after Everton's pitch invasion and that would be the perfect way to get it.

Even if they win tonight they will only be a single point above Forest and Leeds. They aren't "easily staying up" any way it's calculated. They are 2nd from bottom for a very good reason .
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:58:13 am
Fuck em! If they go down, woohoom, if they stay up they're getting hammered anyway
This is the thing. I honestly think relegation could be good for them. It lances the boil and gives them a chance of a reset that theyre massively in need of. Move to a new stadium on the back of a promotion season with lots of wins adding to the positivity. Another year in the Prem on the other hand is just more of the same. Stress, defeats, relegation looming. Id consider shouting on Leicester tonight if I was them ;D
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:18 am
If you think Leicester are breezing this tonight, then you havent seen them play this season

Hopefully they can at least get 3 points. Out of Leicester's remaining fixtures, this is the most winnable. They need to win this as much as Everton do
That loss at Brentford, will put forest down imo. No chance the likes of Brentford, Fulham will over achieve next season plus you have the yo yo clubs coming back up from the championship.

I think this is our final chance to see Everton go down for a long time
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:17:38 am
Oh I dont agree. There arent worse teams, this one will just come down to luck 
They are awful, just as awful as the others.

This is what I was saying earlier. I think they're going down, but if any team is going to spawn it, it's them.

They will swagger it like they're the dogs bollocks when the truth is they got lucky. But I'm not convinced they have any heart left in them to make something happen. If it happens, it'll be a dumb ass fluke.

In theory it's in their hands, but their fixtures suggest otherwise.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Though they should be safe dont rule out West Ham. They have both Manchester clubs in their next 2 games. Theyve got 2 awkward europa conference games and then Leeds and Leicester. Theyre on 34 at the minute and should beat Leeds (cant see them getting anything off United and City). But if they lose to Leeds that last game at Leicester could be massive. Unlikely I know but not beyond the realms of it.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:56:25 am
Yep. I predicted Saints, Leeds and Forest a few weeks ago in the relegation thread and (that excellent Forest win against Brighton aside) havent seen much to change my mind.

Leeds and Southampton are done and Forest's away record is shite. Had they hung on against Brentford, I think Everton would be largely finished with a loss tonight. Everton's last 2 matches are the key because they could afford to lose to Man City, Brighton and Leicester and likely still have enough wiggle room to get out against two sides with little to play for because there are at least two sides as awful as they are.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:24:32 am
That loss at Brentford, will put forest down imo. No chance the likes of Brentford, Fulham will over achieve next season plus you have the yo yo clubs coming back up from the championship.

I think this is our final chance to see Everton go down for a long time

Got the lottery numbers there by any chance, mate? Even if they do stay up they're more than likely going to suffer a big points deduction straight off the bat next season.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:36:06 am
If they win tonight they'll easily stay up but hopefully Leicester do the job. Even a draw still leaves them in deep shit but annoyingly means Leicester miss out on the 3 points and keeps them in play.

Forest beat Southampton and on the last day it's Palace v Forest, ignoring how terrible Palace can be when unmotivated they might also want revenge for the shit they had to put up with after Everton's pitch invasion and that would be the perfect way to get it.

Didn't know Forest had Palace left to play. I read in this thread that the Palace players and fans are still angry about the Goodison attacks last season and were really up for the match, but unfortunately only got the draw. I can't see them being particularly motivated to beat Forest and there would be a sense of irony if they were to simply rollover to one of Everton's relegation rivals when the blues were rooting for them!
 ;D
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:28:17 am
Leeds and Southampton are done and Forest's away record is shite. Had they hung on against Brentford, I think Everton would be largely finished with a loss tonight. Everton's last 2 matches are the key because they could afford to lose to Man City, Brighton and Leicester and likely still have enough wiggle room to get out against two sides with little to play for because there are at least two sides as awful as they are.

Would put a lot of pressure on themselves if they leave it to the last two, say needing 4 points.

Youd think Brighton and City would be defeats.if they do lose tonight they will probably need at least one win from the last two. Could happen but Bournemouth have been half decent of late. I know we say teams that are safe are in the beach but if I was a Bournemouth player, Id live the opportunity to play a part in relegating a bigger team. Must be very satisfying. Appreciate Im slightly biased. :D
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:38:13 am
Didn't know Forest had Palace left to play. I read in this thread that the Palace players and fans are still angry about the Goodison attacks last season and were really up for the match, but unfortunately only got the draw. I can't see them being particularly motivated to beat Forest and there would be a sense of irony if they were to simply rollover to one of Everton's relegation rivals when the blues were rooting for them!
 ;D

Agent Roy will roll over for Forrest.

Failing that we have Agent ONeil and Solanke on hand to do a job against Everton.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:24:32 am
That loss at Brentford, will put forest down imo. No chance the likes of Brentford, Fulham will over achieve next season plus you have the yo yo clubs coming back up from the championship.

I think this is our final chance to see Everton go down for a long time

People said this last year, it was never going to be the case, and it won't be going forward over the next five years or so IMO. They are what they are now, relegation fodder. Other teams can come up and spend decent money, I don't think you'll see any of that at Everton soon and shrewd signings are much harder to come by now, it's not the days of Moyes anymore where he could do that.

It's hard to predict the sides who come up, too. Thought for sure Bournemouth and Fulham would go this season, instead they've both overachieved, relatively for them. I reckon with a few signings Burnley will keep themselves up, not sure about Sheffield United but they have a few decent players. Not sure who else is coming up, none of them look like great sides in the playoffs but the winners of that have surprised a few in the past.

My personal prediction is they go down next season. I don't see how you do surgery on that squad to get out of trouble. There's absolutely nothing to work with for Dyche.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:40:56 am
Would put a lot of pressure on themselves if they leave it to the last two, say needing 4 points.

Youd think Brighton and City would be defeats.if they do lose tonight they will probably need at least one win from the last two. Could happen but Bournemouth have been half decent of late. I know we say teams that are safe are in the beach but if I was a Bournemouth player, Id live the opportunity to play a part in relegating a bigger team. Must be very satisfying. Appreciate Im slightly biased. :D

3 points from the last 15 won't be enough to keep Everton safe. The other teams aren't great but they would make that up. 5 points could do it, imo.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:09:59 am
This is the thing. I honestly think relegation could be good for them. It lances the boil and gives them a chance of a reset that theyre massively in need of. Move to a new stadium on the back of a promotion season with lots of wins adding to the positivity. Another year in the Prem on the other hand is just more of the same. Stress, defeats, relegation looming. Id consider shouting on Leicester tonight if I was them ;D

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:03:11 pm
People said this last year, it was never going to be the case, and it won't be going forward over the next five years or so IMO. They are what they are now, relegation fodder. Other teams can come up and spend decent money, I don't think you'll see any of that at Everton soon and shrewd signings are much harder to come by now, it's not the days of Moyes anymore where he could do that.

It's hard to predict the sides who come up, too. Thought for sure Bournemouth and Fulham would go this season, instead they've both overachieved, relatively for them. I reckon with a few signings Burnley will keep themselves up, not sure about Sheffield United but they have a few decent players. Not sure who else is coming up, none of them look like great sides in the playoffs but the winners of that have surprised a few in the past.

My personal prediction is they go down next season. I don't see how you do surgery on that squad to get out of trouble. There's absolutely nothing to work with for Dyche.

Aye, Everton are in a death spiral of chronic financial mismanagement and diminishing returns. Teams coming up are typically on a sound financial footing; whilst the quality of their teams might be under par compared to a mid table PL side, they can outspend and out perform Everton who are robbing Peter to pay Paul.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Lose tonight and Forest beat Southampton they will have to pull some rabbits out of hats.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:44:51 pm

Haha ;D yeah.sort of. I think they need a season where they actually win some games and start to enjoy it again (thats always assuming they do well in the Championship of course, which I guess is not a given). My dad always went on about the second division winning season as a lot of fun, a feel good factor that carried on after promotion. I know Dyche is no Shanks and football is very different now to sixty odd years ago, but I just think itll be more of the same otherwise.
Vardy seems to be scoring again, think he'll put a couple away later.

Forest vs Saints? Who can call it, you could look at Forest being angry about the late Brentford win and come out fighting.

Regardless, I do believe the Ev are toast.
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."
