He's not the owner, he's the chairman who owns a minority of shares.



He's delivered exactly what they wanted a rich man who's certainly not a puppet and isn't a massive joke on that club.



They wanted The Kings Dock. Kenwright didn't deliver and spouted a load of tripe about having the money "ringfenced".They didn't want Destination Kirkby but he pushed it through because he wouldn't have to pay and was only stopped by planning issues.They wanted a rich investor when money started pouring into the game but Kenwright delivered one late in the game (when they'd fallen behind) and, shock horror, one that was happy to leave himself running things.He's surrounded himself with sycophants including "Sharpy" (Mr Null-And-Void). If he'd wanted a thoughtful player on the board, why not Big Nev? The ex-keeper his hugely respected (including by us) for his views on-and-off the pitch. My understanding is that he's not even welcome at the club any more. Why? Too critical?When we have significant milestones on our ground, we roll out the likes of Kenny and Jurgen for the photos. Kenwright rolls out himself. He's even stuck his image on Goodison and rumours are that his quotes adorn the walls of Finch Farm. He said he would retire ages ago but you can bet your life he's hanging on for the new ground to open and is probably dreaming of having a stand named after him as we speak.He may be a fan at heart but you only have to look at some of the numpties amongst our own fanbase to know that a fan is not necessarily competent to run a club. What's worse is this case however is that you get the feeling that when it comes to a decision on what's best for Everton and what's best for Bill Kenwright, the narcissist streak wins out.