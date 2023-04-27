« previous next »
this threads gotten pretty damn good  :lmao  12c bravo


A bitter walks down the street
says, "why are we soft in the middle?"
why are we soft in the middle?
In the past the team was so hard
I need a Russian oligarch
i want a shot at promotion
dont want to play in this cartoon shithole
wanna play in the BMD Sewagesmells soon

duncs in the moonlight
far from my child flinging door
Mr Beerbelly, beerbelly fan
Get these duncs away from me
you know, tier 3's just not amusing anymore

If you'll be my Oligarch
I'll turn off this long, long frown
i can call you Usmanov.
and usi when you call me
you can tell me that we're go-ing down, going down (once again going down)






Something tells me they celebrated like hell when Richla scored.

But it was for naught. A bit like Everton itself.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:37:17 pm
Something tells me they celebrated like hell when Richla scored.

But it was for naught. A bit like Everton itself.

They're too preoccupied with us, & that's had a really negative affect on not just the fans, but the players too have bought into the hatred & bitterness. As a result it's nearly 30 years now since they last won a trophy. Little wonder that 'not ever' is an anagram of Everton.
Leicester absolutely need to win and they've been playing generally well so I expect a Foxes win. Then it's Brighton and City. I spose Everton will be targeting Wolves and Bournemouth to help them stay up
Quote from: jamieredders on April 27, 2023, 10:22:18 pm
Latest:

Palace 46
Bournemouth 43
Wolves 41
West Ham 40
Leicester 37
Forest 35
Leeds 34
Everton 34
Southampton 27

Lose against Leicester, I reckon the Eve have gone

Palace 46
Bournemouth 43
Wolves 41
West Ham 39
Leicester 37
Forest 35
Everton 34
Leeds 33
Southampton 27

I can imagine the mongrels celebrating Richi'las goal as a goal by proxy from the Ev, then crawling back into their hole 1 minute later hahahaha.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:06:42 pm
I can imagine the mongrels celebrating Richi'las goal as a goal by proxy from the Ev, then crawling back into their hole 1 minute later hahahaha.
Was thinking that just after we got our winner.  ;D
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 11:55:51 am
Saying Rafa started the rot but without the points he got on the board last season they would have been playing in the Championship  this season rather than next

Except for them showing no other signs of planning, you almost have to wonder if the everton board signed rafa knowing that either it worked out, despite him being given fuckall money to spend unlike every other manager they have brought in, or as a former red he would take the stick from the bitter hordes rather than them.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:08:46 pm
Was thinking that just after we got our winner.  ;D

 Would have been the end of a great weekend for them that. What a pity.
Another week ruined.Not all bad though,they could escape the PL plight and get relegated to the promised land.
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:44:46 pm
Except for them showing no other signs of planning, you almost have to wonder if the everton board signed rafa knowing that either it worked out, despite him being given fuckall money to spend unlike every other manager they have brought in, or as a former red he would take the stick from the bitter hordes rather than them.

?

'Everton chief executive on transforming club: 'Champions League football isn't a dream. I'm planning for it'

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2018/08/09/everton-chief-executive-transforming-club-champions-league-football/
I reckon they'll play for a draw tomorrow.
Quote from: RMG on Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm
I reckon they'll play for a draw tomorrow.
Considering it would leave them in the bottom 3 with Brighton away and cheats at home to come, that would be a bad idea which is why they'll do it.
Dammit - these fuckers are just going to escape - aren't they.
Leicester will fox, Everton will trot, people will watch foxtrot.
It's between Forest and Everton, Leeds and Soton are done.

If Everton stay up it will be sheer luck, not because they are anymore deserving than another candidate. But they're probably best off just being ultra defensive and trying to see games out for draws. They have no chance if they try to win games. There's a very real chance they could spawn the points they need though.
Looking at forest and everton's games left I now think everton will get out of it on the last day, leeds are cooked.
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm
Looking at forest and everton's games left I now think everton will get out of it on the last day, leeds are cooked.

Bournemouth won't just lie down for them. Bournemouth are playing some "ok" stuff and have already hammered Everton 3-0 this season. The players won't want them fans to travel for hours up to Liverpool to see them lose.
There will be massive tension for fans and players alike at Goodison if they need to win on the last day. It'll get even worse as Solanke hammers home the winner in the 89th minute. You can imagine the booing and constant noise everytime a ball is misplaced too. Everton can't score goals for toffee!
Might draw their way out of it.

Forest simply need to win their next two.

Leeds are toast and have been since we beat them.
I was pissed off at Forest's amateur hour errors costing them 3 and then 1 point as they conspired to convert victory to a draw to a loss against Brentford.

I think that was the match.

Forest will live to regret that. Reckon Everton will get 1 victory somewhere and a draw or two elsewhere.
While Forest will valiantly lose all their remaining games.
Even the Southampton one, where, funnily enough, I think the Saints will show their goalscoring side, in abundance,  for once, and not have to rely on their non existent defence.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm
It's between Forest and Everton, Leeds and Soton are done.

If Everton stay up it will be sheer luck, not because they are anymore deserving than another candidate. But they're probably best off just being ultra defensive and trying to see games out for draws. They have no chance if they try to win games. There's a very real chance they could spawn the points they need though.

Leeds have scored in all of their last 9 league games (W2, D2, L5). Their defence is poor, but at least they can score. They also have 2 points more than Everton ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Leeds have scored in all of their last 9 league games (W2, D2, L5). Their defence is poor, but at least they can score. They also have 2 points more than Everton ...

It's all down to which team is least unlucky. Nothing is going right for Leeds, anymore than it is for Forest. Anyone of them can go down, but if anyone can escape, it's fucking Everton.

I think Goodison will be more hindrance then help for Everton now, though. More likely to rattle the home side as much as the opposition.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:03 pm
Leeds have scored in all of their last 9 league games (W2, D2, L5). Their defence is poor, but at least they can score. They also have 2 points more than Everton ...

Fucking that keeper off would be a start, you may as well have a blow up doll in goal, and to be fair it would it would go down quicker...

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
It's all down to which team is least unlucky. Nothing is going right for Leeds, anymore than it is for Forest. Anyone of them can go down, but if anyone can escape, it's fucking Everton.

I think Goodison will be more hindrance then help for Everton now, though. More likely to rattle the home side as much as the opposition.

Personally, I was hoping they could get something against Newcastle, but the desire and the fight were simply not there ...
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:10:25 pm
Dammit - these fuckers are just going to escape - aren't they.
No. They're absolutely crap. I think Leicester will beat them by 2+ goals. Brighton will beat them and the cheats will batter them. Even an on the beach Wolves beat them. Lose tomorrow and they're done.

Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:04:32 pm
It's all down to which team is least unlucky. Nothing is going right for Leeds, anymore than it is for Forest. Anyone of them can go down, but if anyone can escape, it's fucking Everton.

I think Goodison will be more hindrance then help for Everton now, though. More likely to rattle the home side as much as the opposition.
1 win in 30+ away games says otherwise. They're a Championship team with a Championship manager. Lose tomorrow and they're in the Championship next season. They are unspeakably bad.
I cannot fathom the attitude they have towards Kenwright. Whatver younthink of him he clearly loves the club, he's given them an owner who has thrown millions at the club, he's somehow managed to get the ground project off the drawing board at a time the money has run out. They've done more or less (Rafa excepted) what the fans wanted, hiring some managers (especially Ancelotti) who have been excellent elsewhere and giving them Frank when they probably would have chosen differently. They have caved in and sacked managers when the fans have demanded it when it probably would have been better to keep some of them (Martinez, Silva)
How the chairman takes the blame I really do not understand, very few of the decisions taken have been shouted down at the time by the fans (again Rafa excepted).

It's not Bill you lot, it's you, the rabid fans.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:16 am
I cannot fathom the attitude they have towards Kenwright. Whatver younthink of him he clearly loves the club, he's given them an owner who has thrown millions at the club, he's somehow managed to get the ground project off the drawing board at a time the money has run out. They've done more or less (Rafa excepted) what the fans wanted, hiring some managers (especially Ancelotti) who have been excellent elsewhere and giving them Frank when they probably would have chosen differently. They have caved in and sacked managers when the fans have demanded it when it probably would have been better to keep some of them (Martinez, Silva)
How the chairman takes the blame I really do not understand, very few of the decisions taken have been shouted down at the time by the fans (again Rafa excepted).

It's not Bill you lot, it's you, the rabid fans.


You've just described a shit owner.
^
^
My take is that the fanbase, on the whole, are a bunch of loons with no self awareness whatsoever.

They bully a weak club into bending over backwards to accommodate their every whim. Thing is, the fanbase is full of kneejerk reactionaries who don't know their arse from their elbows. The club listens to them far too much. It makes rash decisions after listening to them then it all goes predictably pear-shaped. When it does, instead of looking at themselves they look for scapegoats. It's the Everton way. Kenwright is the scapegoat on the inside. Liverpool are the scapegoat on the outside.

As you rightly said, it's the utterly bonkers fanbase that is the biggest problem across the park. Look at how they bullied the club into the disastrous Lampard appointment. Amazingly though, the loons are still pinning everything on Kenwright, Rafa and Heysel. The worst thing EFC can ever do is listen to the cranks that follow them, but given that they attack middle aged female board members and threaten them to the point where they can't even attend their own home games, I can understand why they try to appease their lunacy by indulging them.

The inevitable result, of course, is the unholy shit show on display. A shit show that should see them relegated.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:33:20 pm
No. They're absolutely crap. I think Leicester will beat them by 2+ goals. Brighton will beat them and the cheats will batter them. Even an on the beach Wolves beat them. Lose tomorrow and they're done.
1 win in 30+ away games says otherwise. They're a Championship team with a Championship manager. Lose tomorrow and they're in the Championship next season. They are unspeakably bad.

I'm in your camp.

Leicester and their supporters know the score for the match. Those supporters are going to get massively behind their team. They're not just trying to be ahead of Everton, they need to not be 18th with Leeds and Forest being the sides with more points than them ( at the minute).


And, I wonder, if the Everton players already know through the rumour* mill that Everton are going to be docked points so it's all in vain anyway. Everton players look like they can't wait for the season to end so they can get transferred out.


* their own internal whispering between themselves.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:40:41 am
You've just described a shit owner.

He's not the owner, he's the chairman who owns a minority of shares.

He's delivered exactly what they wanted a rich man who's certainly not a puppet and isn't a massive joke on that club.

Now if you want to compare him to David Moores there's a conversation.

The issue is Moores didn't retain a stake in the club and sold it when he (and Rick Parry) have both since admitted they should have been more wary about those cowboys.

The difference is our fanbase listened and watched what happened. Some had a problem early doors, others didn't.

But the wheels slowly turned, and then the tanker had turned and we had those snakes running scared.

The blues have long told us about Moshi la and how wonderful he is, how "fucking rich" they are.

They never were, it was a house built on sand, and some of them finally appear to realise that.

The proof will be when they (and I'm still going for jinxing them) escape relegation and where they go from here. The club is screwed, but if they get relegated (which they won't as they are the REAL devils club) they are potentially financially ruined.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:43:13 am
My take is that the fanbase, on the whole, are a bunch of loons with no self awareness whatsoever.

They bully a weak club into bending over backwards to accommodate their every whim. Thing is, the fanbase is full of kneejerk reactionaries who don't know their arse from their elbows. The club listens to them far too much. It makes rash decisions after listening to them then it all goes predictably pear-shaped. When it does, instead of looking at themselves they look for scapegoats. It's the Everton way. Kenwright is the scapegoat on the inside. Liverpool are the scapegoat on the outside.

As you rightly said, it's the utterly bonkers fanbase that is the biggest problem across the park. Look at how they bullied the club into the disastrous Lampard appointment. Amazingly though, the loons are still pinning everything on Kenwright, Rafa and Heysel. The worst thing EFC can ever do is listen to the cranks that follow them, but given that they attack middle aged female board members and threaten them to the point where they can't even attend their own home games, I can understand why they try to appease their lunacy by indulging them.

The inevitable result, of course, is the unholy shit show on display. A shit show that should see them relegated.

Is the correct answer. Imagine the people in our Transfer Thread being given the chance to run LFC. It would be a disaster ;D
Don't stop believing. The weekends results were bad but Everton are totally shit.

Every team around them can score, Everton can't. This means that, with a bit of luck, Forest, Leeds, Leicester and even Southampton can get three points out of a game where as the best Everton can hope for is a point. Everton are going down.
