this threads gotten pretty damn good
12c bravo
A bitter walks down the street
says, "why are we soft in the middle?"
why are we soft in the middle?
In the past the team was so hard
I need a Russian oligarch
i want a shot at promotion
dont want to play in this cartoon shithole
wanna play in the BMD Sewagesmells soon
duncs in the moonlight
far from my child flinging door
Mr Beerbelly, beerbelly fan
Get these duncs away from me
you know, tier 3's just not amusing anymore
If you'll be my Oligarch
I'll turn off this long, long frown
i can call you Usmanov.
and usi when you call me
you can tell me that we're go-ing down, going down (once again going down)