My take is that the fanbase, on the whole, are a bunch of loons with no self awareness whatsoever.



They bully a weak club into bending over backwards to accommodate their every whim. Thing is, the fanbase is full of kneejerk reactionaries who don't know their arse from their elbows. The club listens to them far too much. It makes rash decisions after listening to them then it all goes predictably pear-shaped. When it does, instead of looking at themselves they look for scapegoats. It's the Everton way. Kenwright is the scapegoat on the inside. Liverpool are the scapegoat on the outside.



As you rightly said, it's the utterly bonkers fanbase that is the biggest problem across the park. Look at how they bullied the club into the disastrous Lampard appointment. Amazingly though, the loons are still pinning everything on Kenwright, Rafa and Heysel. The worst thing EFC can ever do is listen to the cranks that follow them, but given that they attack middle aged female board members and threaten them to the point where they can't even attend their own home games, I can understand why they try to appease their lunacy by indulging them.



The inevitable result, of course, is the unholy shit show on display. A shit show that should see them relegated.