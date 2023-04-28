I challenge Party Phil to adapt 'Sound of Silence' for Everton now



Couldn't resist the challengeHello Duncan, my old friendI've come to talk with you againBecause the T-Rex sucks at goalkeepingOur striker prefers modellingAnd we'll never keep a clean sheet againWhat a shameThis was the School of ScienceIn restless dreams, I walked aloneListening to the blueshite moan"We were better with Per KroldrupRoyston Drenthe would have kept us upAnd our backs were stabbed by the murdering redshiteFuckin' kopites"This was the School of ScienceAnd in the Bramley Moore, I sawTen thousand people, not one morePeople booing without cheeringPeople whining about everythingPeople watching games that TV never airedAnd no one caredThis was the School of Science"Blues" said I, "You do not knowLDV Vans tomorrowHire Big Dunc that he might teach youTo play the game like yard dogs too"But my words, like silent raindrops fellAnd echoed in the School of ScienceAnd the people booed and brayedAt the money men they'd cravedAnd then Leeds sent out their warningOf the legal case they were formingThen the league said, "The points we deduct will send you to the wallYour club's so small (time)"This was the School of Science