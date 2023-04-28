« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1749252 times)

Online Aldo1988

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30560 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm »
I've got a horrible feeling that they will stay up by winning on the last day of the season.  They'll treat it as if they won the World Cup as well.
Offline FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30561 on: Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 08:50:44 pm
See also: Alan Ball.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:51:48 pm
And before both, Stanley Matthews

It's like people saying "you only beat St Etienne & Borussia Monchengladbach in 77, they're shite"
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30562 on: Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm
It's like people saying "you only beat St Etienne & Borussia Monchengladbach in 77, they're shite"

Indeed (again).

But footie on'y started in 1992. ;)
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30563 on: Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm
I've got a horrible feeling that they will stay up by winning
I see an issue already.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30564 on: Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm
It's like people saying "you only beat St Etienne & Borussia Monchengladbach in 77, they're shite"

The amount of conversations Ive had with thick Mancs about that. Oh, theyre not Bayern Munich. No theyre not. But you only had one German team in the European Cup and they were domestic champions ahead of Bayern who had recently won it he big cup three years in a row. And several of the West Germany World Cup winning squad played for them. Yeah, but theyre not Bayern Munich.
Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30565 on: Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:05:37 pm
The amount of conversations Ive had with thick Mancs about that. Oh, theyre not Bayern Munich. No theyre not. But you only had one German team in the European Cup and they were domestic champions ahead of Bayern who had recently won it he big cup three years in a row. And several of the West Germany World Cup winning squad played for them. Yeah, but theyre not Bayern Munich.

I must have missed all the times the Mancs won the European Cup when I was growing up...............
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30566 on: Yesterday at 09:13:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:06:53 pm
I must have missed all the times the Mancs won the European Cup when I was growing up...............

In fairness (just this once ;) ) the team that beat SL Benfica in 1968 was a decent side - except maybe Stiles, who spent the whole game kicking the sh!t out of Eusebio.
Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30567 on: Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:13:27 pm
In fairness (just this once ;) ) the team that beat SL Benfica in 1968 was a decent side - except maybe Stiles, who spent the whole game kicking the sh!t out of Eusebio.

Yeah, that was a good side, then they went shite for 30 years ;D
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30568 on: Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Yeah, that was a good side, then they went shite for 30 years ;D

Yeah :)

With a relegation in the middle of it.  ;D
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30569 on: Yesterday at 09:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 06:51:21 pm
Im not sure I want the ####s to go down, dont get me wrong I dont want them to do well, 4th from bottom every season and plenty of comedy moments would do me, but to actually go down? Im not so sure
I think it would be one of those scenarios where the idea would be better than the actual reality. For a start thered be no more derbies and as a scouser Im proud on the sly that this provincial seaport stuck up here on the north west coast is the home to not just 2 top flight clubs (something similar sized cities like Bristol, Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham and even Birmingham cant claim) but 2 footballing institutions as well.
Plus I saw a thing the other day which said the 2 clubs are the 2 biggest businesses left in the north end, Everton going down would have societal not just sporting implications.
Giving bluenoses stick for a few weeks would admittedly be fun but I think the novelty would soon wear off.
Sorry disagree. Having grown up around them as neighbours or school and in the pub I have an utter dislike of them. Vile creatures that they are. I want them gone. It should of happened in 94, it should of happened in 98 and it should of happened in 22. We can only hope their luck will run out. Or the other shite teams down there win a few.
Offline elsewhere

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30570 on: Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Yeah, that was a good side, then they went shite for 30 years ;D
;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30571 on: Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:13:27 pm
In fairness (just this once ;) ) the team that beat SL Benfica in 1968 was a decent side - except maybe Stiles, who spent the whole game kicking the sh!t out of Eusebio.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Yeah, that was a good side, then they went shite for 30 years ;D
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm
Yeah :)

With a relegation in the middle of it.  ;D
Hard to believe that it was 6 years after they won big ears that they got flushed.
Matt Busby was too loyal to the aging players there, and after he retired, they sunk like a stone.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30572 on: Yesterday at 09:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:24:53 pm
Hard to believe that it was 6 years after they won big ears that they got flushed.
Matt Busby was too loyal to the aging players there, and after he retired, they sunk like a stone.

O'Farrell and McGuinness had a hard act to follow - but both were very poor.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30573 on: Yesterday at 09:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:26:11 pm
I honestly don't know the extent of the mess they're in off the pitch, but I don't really see them sinking lower than the championship. I'd be quite content if they trod water there for a number of years.

One things that's attractive about Everton (no sniggering at the back please) is that tickets to see them are easily accessible. This is why they still have plenty of youth in their support whilst most of us are about 85 now. Simply put, their fans will show up because they can. A new league would also bring a certain novelty effect and their fans would turn out for that too.  If they ever finish BMD they'd pull in crowds there initially due to the novelty effect. How long that would last is debatable though, given the inevitable sharp hike in ticket prices and if they are stuck in the championship for a long time.

The reports about their finances are not good. Substantial debt, future TV revenues mortgaged for short term loans, huge expences for the construction of BMD. With the Championship's very strict regulations about the finances, I am afraid that Everton will follow the likes of Portsmouth, Bolton and Derby ...
Offline FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30574 on: Yesterday at 09:34:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:31:01 pm
The reports about their finances are not good. Substantial debt, future TV revenues mortgaged for short term loans, huge expences for the construction of BMD. With the Championship's very strict regulations about the finances, I am afraid that Everton will follow the likes of Portsmouth, Bolton and Derby ...

I'd prefer Bury
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30575 on: Yesterday at 09:36:05 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:29:06 pm
O'Farrell and McGuinness had a hard act to follow - but both were very poor.
O'Farrell tried to change them too quickly, but he soon became so much out of his depth and McGuinness was never a top-flight manager, a decent backroom staff type, but never a manager of a club that was their size even then.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30576 on: Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:34:50 pm
I'd prefer Bury

Bury were not a Premier League club ...
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30577 on: Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:36:05 pm
O'Farrell tried to change them too quickly, but he soon became so much out of his depth and McGuinness was never a top-flight manager, a decent backroom staff type, but never a manager of a club that was their size even then.

Yep!

Shame eh?  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30578 on: Yesterday at 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
Bury were not a Premier League club ...

He meant go bust
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30579 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm
Yep!

Shame eh?  ;D
I didn't know whether to laugh or cry when they went down.
I know they were going to go down anyway, the Denis Law back heal nearly finished off the then 14-year-old me.  ;D
Offline LFC-Lynn

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30580 on: Yesterday at 09:51:37 pm »
I want them to go down. I hate everything about that club.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30581 on: Yesterday at 10:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm
I didn't know whether to laugh or cry when they went down.
I know they were going to go down anyway, the Denis Law back heal nearly finished off the then 14-year-old me.  ;D

I was a bit older (17) - that Law backheel was the icing on the cake.  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30582 on: Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm »
Watching MOTD, Brighton are going to destroy these
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30583 on: Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 28, 2023, 03:51:59 pm
Serious question here, why do Saudi Arabia supporters hate Everton? Loads giving abuse last night on all forms of media. I've noticed this behaviour in the past too. What's up?

Presumably they have met some evertonians, that would be enough for most to hate everton once they realised they existed.  ;D
Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30584 on: Yesterday at 11:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 28, 2023, 11:04:10 pm
The best thing about that pic is his ma is looking on so proud.

Shocking expression really, a bitter who is smiling while at a game.
Online Aldo1988

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30585 on: Yesterday at 11:17:18 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:02:22 pm
I see an issue already.

Haha, my best mate is a blue, and if I have to see that fucking Maradona video at the end of the season I will not be happy.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30586 on: Yesterday at 11:17:24 pm »
Some top work in this thread. But you can call me Bill is up there with God rest ye merry gentlemen from the hodgson thread.

Thanks to all whove penned some great stuff.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30587 on: Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 28, 2023, 11:03:38 pm
Still a classic picture this  ;D

FUCKIN REDSHITE BENT KOPITE TWATS!!!

Kid must be nearing adulthood now. Probably ten times more bitter  ;D
"That's my boy".
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30588 on: Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm
It's like people saying "you only beat St Etienne & Borussia Monchengladbach in 77, they're shite"
We were playing the Champion team of every league, the cream of the crop, the Champions League is a watered down version of the European Cup, they've wrung every ounce of tension and drama out of it in exchange for money, no away goal rule?, fuck off.
Offline JamesG L4

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30589 on: Yesterday at 11:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm
We were playing the Champion team of every league, the cream of the crop, the Champions League is a watered down version of the European Cup, they've wrung every ounce of tension and drama out of it in exchange for money, no away goal rule?, fuck off.

Lovely post. Let them attempt to devalue. They only debase their own history, debase themselves further. When we had to be the best, we beat the best. And again. And again. And again. Shrill cries into their own void. Cover bands of our greatness.

Lets become a one club city. Put the dying beast out of its misery. Leave the skeleton of a stadium erect on the waterfront like the fourth grace, a hymn to hubris.

Theyll probably, privately, be happy they get their lives, their weekends, back - they dont have to pass this disease down their bloodline any further.

Offline capt k

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30590 on: Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm »
@ Party Phil.  thats a cracker mate.. :lmao
And sean dyches response to the Murderous regime game..
https://youtu.be/2C8AwTxPE3U
Offline TheFuturesRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30591 on: Today at 01:05:12 am »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm
@ Party Phil.  thats a cracker mate.. :lmao
And sean dyches response to the Murderous regime game..
https://youtu.be/2C8AwTxPE3U

"It's got nothing to do with me. It's like burning a piece of cheese on toast and then asking Gordon Ramsay to fix it. It ain't gonna happen!"  ;D
Online Party Phil

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30592 on: Today at 01:34:01 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:55:47 pm
I challenge Party Phil to adapt 'Sound of Silence' for Everton now  :wave

Couldn't resist the challenge

Hello Duncan, my old friend
I've come to talk with you again
Because the T-Rex sucks at goalkeeping
Our striker prefers modelling
And we'll never keep a clean sheet again
What a shame
This was the School of Science

In restless dreams, I walked alone
Listening to the blueshite moan
"We were better with Per Kroldrup
Royston Drenthe would have kept us up
And our backs were stabbed by the murdering redshite
Fuckin' kopites"
This was the School of Science

And in the Bramley Moore, I saw
Ten thousand people, not one more
People booing without cheering
People whining about everything
People watching games that TV never aired
And no one cared
This was the School of Science

"Blues" said I, "You do not know
LDV Vans tomorrow
Hire Big Dunc that he might teach you
To play the game like yard dogs too"
But my words, like silent raindrops fell
And echoed in the School of Science

And the people booed and brayed
At the money men they'd craved
And then Leeds sent out their warning
Of the legal case they were forming
Then the league said, "The points we deduct will send you to wall
Your club's so small (time)"
This was the School of Science
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30593 on: Today at 01:47:17 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 01:34:01 am
Couldn't resist the challenge

Hello Duncan, my old friend
I've come to talk with you again
Because the T-Rex sucks at goalkeeping
Our striker prefers modelling
And we'll never keep a clean sheet again
What a shame
This was the School of Science

In restless dreams, I walked alone
Listening to the blueshite moan
"We were better with Per Kroldrup
Royston Drenthe would have kept us up
And our backs were stabbed by the murdering redshite
Fuckin' kopites"
This was the School of Science

And in the Bramley Moore, I saw
Ten thousand people, not one more
People booing without cheering
People whining about everything
People watching games that TV never aired
And no one cared
This was the School of Science

"Blues" said I, "You do not know
LDV Vans tomorrow
Hire Big Dunc that he might teach you
To play the game like yard dogs too"
But my words, like silent raindrops fell
And echoed in the School of Science

And the people booed and brayed
At the money men they'd craved
And then Leeds sent out their warning
Of the legal case they were forming
Then the league said, "The points we deduct will send you to wall
Your club's so small (time)"
This was the School of Science
:lmao :wellin
