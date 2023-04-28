We were playing the Champion team of every league, the cream of the crop, the Champions League is a watered down version of the European Cup, they've wrung every ounce of tension and drama out of it in exchange for money, no away goal rule?, fuck off.
Lovely post. Let them attempt to devalue. They only debase their own history, debase themselves further. When we had to be the best, we beat the best. And again. And again. And again. Shrill cries into their own void. Cover bands of our greatness.
Lets become a one club city. Put the dying beast out of its misery. Leave the skeleton of a stadium erect on the waterfront like the fourth grace, a hymn to hubris.
Theyll probably, privately, be happy they get their lives, their weekends, back - they dont have to pass this disease down their bloodline any further.