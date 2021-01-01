I honestly don't know the extent of the mess they're in off the pitch, but I don't really see them sinking lower than the championship. I'd be quite content if they trod water there for a number of years.
One things that's attractive about Everton (no sniggering at the back please) is that tickets to see them are easily accessible. This is why they still have plenty of youth in their support whilst most of us are about 85 now. Simply put, their fans will show up because they can. A new league would also bring a certain novelty effect and their fans would turn out for that too. If they ever finish BMD they'd pull in crowds there initially due to the novelty effect. How long that would last is debatable though, given the inevitable sharp hike in ticket prices and if they are stuck in the championship for a long time.
The reports about their finances are not good. Substantial debt, future TV revenues mortgaged for short term loans, huge expences for the construction of BMD. With the Championship's very strict regulations about the finances, I am afraid that Everton will follow the likes of Portsmouth, Bolton and Derby ...