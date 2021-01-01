Im not sure I want the ####s to go down, dont get me wrong I dont want them to do well, 4th from bottom every season and plenty of comedy moments would do me, but to actually go down? Im not so sure

I think it would be one of those scenarios where the idea would be better than the actual reality. For a start thered be no more derbies and as a scouser Im proud on the sly that this provincial seaport stuck up here on the north west coast is the home to not just 2 top flight clubs (something similar sized cities like Bristol, Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham and even Birmingham cant claim) but 2 footballing institutions as well.

Plus I saw a thing the other day which said the 2 clubs are the 2 biggest businesses left in the north end, Everton going down would have societal not just sporting implications.

Giving bluenoses stick for a few weeks would admittedly be fun but I think the novelty would soon wear off.



Sorry disagree. Having grown up around them as neighbours or school and in the pub I have an utter dislike of them. Vile creatures that they are. I want them gone. It should of happened in 94, it should of happened in 98 and it should of happened in 22. We can only hope their luck will run out. Or the other shite teams down there win a few.