I always preferred Simon to Garfunkel



A man walks down Gwladys Street

He says, "Why's the Ev soft in the middle, now?

Why's the Ev soft in the middle?

The rest of this league is so hard

I need a 6 pointer opportunity

I wanna avoid relegation

Don't want to end up in League One

In a football graveyard"

Gold digger, Gold digger

Gotta spite the kopites

Far away across Stanley Park

Mr. Beerbelly, Beerbelly

Get these blues away from me

You know, I don't find this game amusing anymore



If you'll be my sugar daddy

I can be your long lost pal

I can call you Moshi

And Moshi, when you call me, you can call me Bill



A man walks down Gwladys Street

He says, "Why am I sacking managers?

Got to sack another manager

And, how do I get things so wrong?

Where's my Moyes and Martinez?

What about Koeman?

Who'll be my Ancelotti

Now that Ancelotti is gone, gone?"

He fucked off back down to España

With some loaded, loaded, little small time club

All along, along

There were Sigurdssons and Schneiderlins

There was Andy van der Meyde



If you'll be my sugar daddy

I can be your long lost pal

I can call you Moshi

And Moshi, when you call me, you can call me Bill

Call me Bill



A man walks down Gwladys Street

It's a game in a strange league

Maybe it's the third league

Maybe it's Wrexham at home

Doesn't speak the language

He holds no currency

He is a broken man

He is surrounded by the sound, the sound

Bitters in the Bullens End

Screaming and booing at him

He looks around, around

He sees wood in the architecture

Woodison til infinity

He says, "Hey, Heysel caused this!"



If you'll be my sugar daddy

I can be your long lost pal

I can call you Moshi

And Moshi , when you call me, you can call me Bill

Call me

Na na na na, na na na na

Na na na na, na na na-na na-na

Na na na na, na-na na-na na na

Na na na na, na na na na

If you'll be my sugar daddy

I can call you Moshi

If you'll be my sugar daddy

I can call you Moshi

If you'll be my sugar daddy