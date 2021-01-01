« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1747771 times)

I always preferred Simon to Garfunkel

A man walks down Gwladys Street
He says, "Why's the Ev soft in the middle, now?
Why's the Ev soft in the middle?
The rest of this league is so hard
I need a 6 pointer opportunity
I wanna avoid relegation
Don't want to end up in League One
In a football graveyard"
Gold digger, Gold digger
Gotta spite the kopites
Far away across Stanley Park
Mr. Beerbelly, Beerbelly
Get these blues away from me
You know, I don't find this game amusing anymore

If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Moshi
And Moshi, when you call me, you can call me Bill

A man walks down Gwladys Street
He says, "Why am I sacking managers?
Got to sack another manager
And, how do I get things so wrong?
Where's my Moyes and Martinez?
What about Koeman?
Who'll be my Ancelotti
Now that Ancelotti is gone, gone?"
He fucked off back down to España
With some loaded, loaded, little small time club
All along, along
There were Sigurdssons and Schneiderlins
There was Andy van der Meyde

If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Moshi
And Moshi, when you call me, you can call me Bill
Call me Bill

A man walks down Gwladys Street
It's a game in a strange league
Maybe it's the third league
Maybe it's Wrexham at home
Doesn't speak the language
He holds no currency
He is a broken man
He is surrounded by the sound, the sound
Bitters in the Bullens End
Screaming and booing at him
He looks around, around
He sees wood in the architecture
Woodison til infinity
He says, "Hey, Heysel caused this!"

If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Moshi
And Moshi , when you call me, you can call me Bill
Call me
Na na na na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na-na na-na
Na na na na, na-na na-na na na
Na na na na, na na na na
If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can call you Moshi
If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can call you Moshi
If you'll be my sugar daddy
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:47 pm
Forest drop into the bottom 3 tomorrow no matter what the result. Masive game a week Monday for them, Southampton at home - they need to win that.

Im not sure I want the ####s to go down, dont get me wrong I dont want them to do well, 4th from bottom every season and plenty of comedy moments would do me, but to actually go down? Im not so sure
I think it would be one of those scenarios where the idea would be better than the actual reality. For a start thered be no more derbies and as a scouser Im proud on the sly that this provincial seaport stuck up here on the north west coast is the home to not just 2 top flight clubs (something similar sized cities like Bristol, Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham and even Birmingham cant claim) but 2 footballing institutions as well.
Plus I saw a thing the other day which said the 2 clubs are the 2 biggest businesses left in the north end, Everton going down would have societal not just sporting implications.
Giving bluenoses stick for a few weeks would admittedly be fun but I think the novelty would soon wear off.
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 06:51:21 pm
Im not sure I want the ####s to go down, dont get me wrong I dont want them to do well, 4th from bottom every season and plenty of comedy moments would do me, but to actually go down? Im not so sure
I think it would be one of those scenarios where the idea would be better than the actual reality. For a start thered be no more derbies and as a scouser Im proud on the sly that this provincial seaport stuck up here on the north west coast is the home to not just 2 top flight clubs (something similar sized cities like Bristol, Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham and even Birmingham cant claim) but 2 footballing institutions as well.
Plus I saw a thing the other day which said the 2 clubs are the 2 biggest businesses left in the north end, Everton going down would have societal not just sporting implications.
Giving bluenoses stick for a few weeks would admittedly be fun but I think the novelty would soon wear off.

If they did well you'd see the vast majority of bed sheet & paint sellers plus graffiti removal companies go to the wall within days, this lot are propping up a hell of a lot of small businesses, the worse they get the better the businesses do
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:40:32 pm
The Leicester - Everton game is on Monday. And Everton must win it, if they want to have any hope of staying. Their next 2 games are Brighton away and Man City at home ...

Been up since 5am, getting my days mixed up. yeah its Monday night.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:59:18 pm
If they did well you'd see the vast majority of bed sheet & paint sellers plus graffiti removal companies go to the wall within days, this lot are propping up a hell of a lot of small businesses, the worse they get the better the businesses do

Yeah I have to admit I didnt take the loss of all those cottage industries which have risen up over the past few weeks into account. There are definite societal implications if they stay up too
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 06:51:21 pm
Im not sure I want the ####s to go down, dont get me wrong I dont want them to do well, 4th from bottom every season and plenty of comedy moments would do me, but to actually go down? Im not so sure
I think it would be one of those scenarios where the idea would be better than the actual reality. For a start thered be no more derbies and as a scouser Im proud on the sly that this provincial seaport stuck up here on the north west coast is the home to not just 2 top flight clubs (something similar sized cities like Bristol, Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham and even Birmingham cant claim) but 2 footballing institutions as well.
Plus I saw a thing the other day which said the 2 clubs are the 2 biggest businesses left in the north end, Everton going down would have societal not just sporting implications.
Giving bluenoses stick for a few weeks would admittedly be fun but I think the novelty would soon wear off.
I loathe the derby these days. It's a tragedy what those twats have turned it into. I won't miss it.

I also don't see their relegation affecting businesses in the north end. Their fans will still go, and they might even enjoy having different places to go to and having different opposition coming here. Opposition fans will turn out here to see the city and visit Anfield. Everton will be a prized scalp for them. Millwall will relish renewing old acquaintances. The Bitters might also actually win a few games too.

I imagine they'll still manage to fill the pit, so local pubs and shops won't suffer just because they're in a lower league.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:09:13 pm
I loathe the derby these days. It's a tragedy what those twats have turned it into. I won't miss it.

I also don't see their relegation affecting businesses in the north end. Their fans will still go, and they might even enjoy having different places to go to and having different opposition coming here. Opposition fans will turn out here to see the city and visit Anfield. Everton will be a prized scalp for them. Millwall will relish renewing old acquaintances. The Bitters might also actually win a few games too.

I imagine they'll still manage to fill the pit, so local pubs and shops won't suffer just because they're in a lower league.

If they manage to stabilize themselves in the Championship, then probably everythìng you say there is correct. It will be a problem if they continue to sink ...
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 05:55:45 pm
I always preferred Simon to Garfunkel

Amazing, brilliant that :D
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:15:40 pm
If they manage to stabilize themselves in the Championship, then probably everythìng you say there is correct. It will be a problem if they continue to sink ...
I honestly don't know the extent of the mess they're in off the pitch, but I don't really see them sinking lower than the championship. I'd be quite content if they trod water there for a number of years.

One things that's attractive about Everton (no sniggering at the back please) is that tickets to see them are easily accessible. This is why they still have plenty of youth in their support whilst most of us are about 85 now. Simply put, their fans will show up because they can. A new league would also bring a certain novelty effect and their fans would turn out for that too.  If they ever finish BMD they'd pull in crowds there initially due to the novelty effect. How long that would last is debatable though, given the inevitable sharp hike in ticket prices and if they are stuck in the championship for a long time.
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 05:55:45 pm
I always preferred Simon to Garfunkel

A man walks down Gwladys Street
He says, "Why's the Ev soft in the middle, now?
Why's the Ev soft in the middle?
The rest of this league is so hard
I need a 6 pointer opportunity
I wanna avoid relegation
Don't want to end up in League One
In a football graveyard"
Gold digger, Gold digger
Gotta spite the kopites
Far away across Stanley Park
Mr. Beerbelly, Beerbelly
Get these blues away from me
You know, I don't find this game amusing anymore

If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Moshi
And Moshi, when you call me, you can call me Bill

A man walks down Gwladys Street
He says, "Why am I sacking managers?
Got to sack another manager
And, how do I get things so wrong?
Where's my Moyes and Martinez?
What about Koeman?
Who'll be my Ancelotti
Now that Ancelotti is gone, gone?"
He fucked off back down to España
With some loaded, loaded, little small time club
All along, along
There were Sigurdssons and Schneiderlins
There was Andy van der Meyde

If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Moshi
And Moshi, when you call me, you can call me Bill
Call me Bill

A man walks down Gwladys Street
It's a game in a strange league
Maybe it's the third league
Maybe it's Wrexham at home
Doesn't speak the language
He holds no currency
He is a broken man
He is surrounded by the sound, the sound
Bitters in the Bullens End
Screaming and booing at him
He looks around, around
He sees wood in the architecture
Woodison til infinity
He says, "Hey, Heysel caused this!"

If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Moshi
And Moshi , when you call me, you can call me Bill
Call me
Na na na na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na-na na-na
Na na na na, na-na na-na na na
Na na na na, na na na na
If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can call you Moshi
If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can call you Moshi
If you'll be my sugar daddy
;D very well done
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:26:11 pm
I honestly don't know the extent of the mess they're in off the pitch, but I don't really see them sinking lower than the championship. I'd be quite content if they trod water there for a number of years.

One things that's attractive about Everton (no sniggering at the back please) is that tickets to see them are easily accessible. This is why they still have plenty of youth in their support whilst most of us are about 85 now. Simply put, their fans will show up because they can. A new league would also bring a certain novelty effect and their fans would turn out for that too.  If they ever finish BMD they'd pull in crowds there initially due to the novelty effect. How long that would last is debatable though, given the inevitable sharp hike in ticket prices and if they are stuck in the championship for a long time.

If they can't get their finances in order it could be out of their hands.
Amazing work!
If they go down I bet well get them in the FA Cup. 😝😝
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:26:11 pm
I honestly don't know the extent of the mess they're in off the pitch, but I don't really see them sinking lower than the championship. I'd be quite content if they trod water there for a number of years.

One things that's attractive about Everton (no sniggering at the back please) is that tickets to see them are easily accessible. This is why they still have plenty of youth in their support whilst most of us are about 85 now. Simply put, their fans will show up because they can. A new league would also bring a certain novelty effect and their fans would turn out for that too.  If they ever finish BMD they'd pull in crowds there initially due to the novelty effect. How long that would last is debatable though, given the inevitable sharp hike in ticket prices and if they are stuck in the championship for a long time.

They could easily start next season with the millstone/albatross of a significant points deduction hanging around their necks, they may even Kop for one this season yet, Reading did. That stadium could easily end up a half built Dunmore Pineapple type folly on the banks of the Mersey.as I said I dont want them to do well but at the same time I wouldnt like them to implode. Again in all seriousness there are societal and cultural implications on the table here. I want them to stay up, as I said I like the fact this city can boast about being the home of 2 top flight clubs.
I think Everton will still get the support that they get now, in the Championship. Support of your club isnt something you can stop doing, its like being a junkie, you need your fix. And even though I wont miss the bile at the Derby I do think Everton will be fine, initially, in the Championship. If its an extended stay down there, that could, will, become problematical. And I dont want a local business going to the wall, it might seem to be funny, but its peoples livelihoods that will be lost that concerns me, and should concern anyone from our city.
Teams near the top of a division usually get bigger crowds, even if that division is lower.  Just look at Derby County, their crowds have increased by 40% since they went to league 1 as they're doing OK - the problem is if they fail to get promoted this time round will the crowds still come next season?  I could hope see similar happening at Everton.
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 06:51:21 pm
Im not sure I want the ####s to go down, dont get me wrong I dont want them to do well, 4th from bottom every season and plenty of comedy moments would do me, but to actually go down? Im not so sure
I think it would be one of those scenarios where the idea would be better than the actual reality. For a start thered be no more derbies and as a scouser Im proud on the sly that this provincial seaport stuck up here on the north west coast is the home to not just 2 top flight clubs (something similar sized cities like Bristol, Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham and even Birmingham cant claim) but 2 footballing institutions as well.
Plus I saw a thing the other day which said the 2 clubs are the 2 biggest businesses left in the north end, Everton going down would have societal not just sporting implications.
Giving bluenoses stick for a few weeks would admittedly be fun but I think the novelty would soon wear off.

Well said. As an OOT I was always very proud that it was called the friendly derby and you'd see red and blue sitting together. Would be good to get back to that.
I challenge Party Phil to adapt 'Sound of Silence' for Everton now  :wave
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 07:39:42 pm
If they go down I bet well get them in the FA Cup. 😝😝

I was thinking the same thing but in the League Cup and we beat them 10-0 at Anfield.
