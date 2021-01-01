I always preferred Simon to Garfunkel
A man walks down Gwladys Street
He says, "Why's the Ev soft in the middle, now?
Why's the Ev soft in the middle?
The rest of this league is so hard
I need a 6 pointer opportunity
I wanna avoid relegation
Don't want to end up in League One
In a football graveyard"
Gold digger, Gold digger
Gotta spite the kopites
Far away across Stanley Park
Mr. Beerbelly, Beerbelly
Get these blues away from me
You know, I don't find this game amusing anymore
If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Moshi
And Moshi, when you call me, you can call me Bill
A man walks down Gwladys Street
He says, "Why am I sacking managers?
Got to sack another manager
And, how do I get things so wrong?
Where's my Moyes and Martinez?
What about Koeman?
Who'll be my Ancelotti
Now that Ancelotti is gone, gone?"
He fucked off back down to España
With some loaded, loaded, little small time club
All along, along
There were Sigurdssons and Schneiderlins
There was Andy van der Meyde
If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Moshi
And Moshi, when you call me, you can call me Bill
Call me Bill
A man walks down Gwladys Street
It's a game in a strange league
Maybe it's the third league
Maybe it's Wrexham at home
Doesn't speak the language
He holds no currency
He is a broken man
He is surrounded by the sound, the sound
Bitters in the Bullens End
Screaming and booing at him
He looks around, around
He sees wood in the architecture
Woodison til infinity
He says, "Hey, Heysel caused this!"
If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Moshi
And Moshi , when you call me, you can call me Bill
Call me
Na na na na, na na na na
Na na na na, na na na-na na-na
Na na na na, na-na na-na na na
Na na na na, na na na na
If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can call you Moshi
If you'll be my sugar daddy
I can call you Moshi
If you'll be my sugar daddy