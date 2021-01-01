« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 757 758 759 760 761 [762]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1745261 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,026
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30440 on: Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:10:14 pm
We are just a poor club
And our story's seldom told
We have squandered Moshis millions
For a squad full of no marks
Such are promises
All lies and jest
Still a man hears what he wants to hear
And disregards the rest
When we last won a trophy
I was no more than a boy
In the vicinity of greatness
Not a mile from European Glory
Running scared
Laying low, seeking out the poorer players
Where the ragged agents go
Looking for the loan players only they would know
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Asking astronomical wages, They come looking for a job
But we got no real stars
Just Bolasie, Rooney Hamez and the other one
I do declare, there were times when we were so shit
I left after an hour, la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Then I'm laying out my scarf an flares
And wishing we could win, just the once
Where the redshite Kopites aren't mocking me
Mocking me, losing at home
In the car park stands Bill Kenwright
An actor by his trade
And he carries the reminders
Of every player that conned him
Or mugged him till he cried out
In his anger and his shame
"I am leaving, I am leaving"
But Kenwright still remains
Lie la lie
:wellin :D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,461
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30441 on: Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm
This going round Twitter atm :lmao :lmao

Do they honestly believe the shite they waffle? Its truly bizarre.
They are so embarrassingly pompous it's painful to witness.  ::)
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
  • Hates Poodles
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30442 on: Today at 12:10:36 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:26:50 pm
This going round Twitter atm :lmao :lmao

Do they honestly believe the shite they waffle? Its truly bizarre.

What a sad, sorry existence they lead.  Almost, just almost, makes you feel for them.

Nah bollox, get flushed you toxic turd of a club and fanbase.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,636
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30443 on: Today at 12:13:14 am »
If these guys lose to Leicester and forest and /or leeds somehow get a win, they are for the chopper. not on paper but damn likely.

Thaaaaaaat close.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30444 on: Today at 12:20:36 am »
Feeling Boo-ey

Go down! Your time is passed.
Relegation comes at last.
At... kicking balls, you're really crap.
We're having fun
You're feeling boo-ey


Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,386
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30445 on: Today at 12:22:38 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:44:13 pm
Fucking hell mate, it's not just a random search. That gaff is iconic in Aigburth. My mates mum worked there in the '70's when it was called The Bread Shop.

I've missed something anyway, hahahahaagaghga , why the fuck are we chatting about bread  ;D

Dont get a cob on John.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,636
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30446 on: Today at 12:32:40 am »


Are you going to Woodison Park?
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
Remember me to the child throwers there
They once were a Prem team of a kind

Tell Dyche to get them a stuckinthere lad
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
Just like old Fergie, the best ever had
They once were a Prem team of a kind

Tell them to kick it as if it was third league leather
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
another 10 years and they might just get back there
They once were a Prem team of a kind

Are you going to Woodison Park?
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
Remember me to the child throwers there
They once were a Prem team of a kind







Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30447 on: Today at 12:42:28 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:32:40 am

Are you going to Woodison Park?
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
Remember me to the child throwers there
They once were a Prem team of a kind

Tell Dyche to get them a stuckinthere lad
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
Just like old Fergie, the best ever had
They once were a Prem team of a kind

Tell them to kick it as if it was third league leather
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
another 10 years and they might just get back there
They once were a Prem team of a kind

Are you going to Woodison Park?
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
Remember me to the child throwers there
They once were a Prem team of a kind

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Was hoping someone would do this one
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,565
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30448 on: Today at 12:45:39 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:53:32 pm
ERTETERTERRRRRRR" border="0

Oh fucking hell. Took me a moment to clock the mother :lmao
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30449 on: Today at 01:13:51 am »
Someone told me
It's all happening at the zoo
I do believe it
I do believe it's true


Its a dark and gloomy journey from the dark side through the park
Just a final league appearance at the zoo
But you can take the soccer bus if its raining or your still cold
The animals will love it if you boo, if you boo now.


Something tells me
It's all happening at the zoo
I do believe it
I do believe it's booooo

Kenwright stands for honesty
The refs are insincere
Some Evertonians are kindly, but they're dumb
Blue mutants are skeptical
Keep lashing all their charges
And the zookeeper is very fond of rum
Kopites are reactionaries
Strikers are missing every
Pigeons plot in secrecy
And Pickford turns up frequently What a gas! You gotta come and see

And we booo
And we booo
And we booo
And we booo
At the zoo
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,026
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30450 on: Today at 01:27:52 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:45:39 am
Oh fucking hell. Took me a moment to clock the mother :lmao
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,602
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30451 on: Today at 01:33:50 am »
Let us be owners, we'll marry our fortunes together
I've got Soviet mining shares here in my bag
So we bought too many number 10s, and Mr. Fergie's shite,
And we walked off to look for a manager.
Kenwright, I said as we boarded a Ryanair to Holland,
Champions League seems like a dream to me now
It took me three months to sack Bobby M
I've gone to look for a manager

Booing in the ground, playing games with no forwards
He said the man in the Adidas trabs was redshite
I said, be careful, hes not us hes not wearing Lonsdale
Toss me a purple flair, theres one in our away ends
We chucked it on before Origi scored
So I looked at the scenery
He read Time Out London
And the boos rose over an empty end

Kenwright, I'm lost, I said though I knew he was weeping
And I'm empty and aching and I don't know why
Counting the cars on the County Road junction
They've all come to look for a manager
All come to look for a manager
All come to look for a manager
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30452 on: Today at 01:45:17 am »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30453 on: Today at 07:52:58 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:10:14 pm
We are just a poor club
And our story's seldom told
We have squandered Moshis millions
For a squad full of no marks
Such are promises
All lies and jest
Still a man hears what he wants to hear
And disregards the rest
When we last won a trophy
I was no more than a boy
In the vicinity of greatness
Not a mile from European Glory
Running scared
Laying low, seeking out the poorer players
Where the ragged agents go
Looking for the loan players only they would know
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Asking astronomical wages, They come looking for a job
But we got no real stars
Just Bolasie, Rooney Hamez and the other one
I do declare, there were times when we were so shit
I left after an hour, la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Then I'm laying out my scarf an flares
And wishing we could win, just the once
Where the redshite Kopites aren't mocking me
Mocking me, losing at home
In the car park stands Bill Kenwright
An actor by his trade
And he carries the reminders
Of every player that conned him
Or mugged him till he cried out
In his anger and his shame
"I am leaving, I am leaving"
But Kenwright still remains
Lie la lie

 :wellin
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30454 on: Today at 07:53:17 am »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30455 on: Today at 07:54:19 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:32:40 am

Are you going to Woodison Park?
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
Remember me to the child throwers there
They once were a Prem team of a kind

Tell Dyche to get them a stuckinthere lad
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
Just like old Fergie, the best ever had
They once were a Prem team of a kind

Tell them to kick it as if it was third league leather
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
another 10 years and they might just get back there
They once were a Prem team of a kind

Are you going to Woodison Park?
Bitters, Moysey, Delusion and Crime
Remember me to the child throwers there
They once were a Prem team of a kind

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30456 on: Today at 07:55:53 am »
Used to hate it at school when all the birds would turn me down for cool as fuck Everton fans.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,796
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30457 on: Today at 07:57:19 am »
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,335
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30458 on: Today at 08:42:30 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:55:53 am
Used to hate it at school when all the birds would turn me down for cool as fuck Everton fans.

In my class we had 23 reds and 7 blues. That was in 1970 the year they won the league. Theyve always been hipsters
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,846
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30459 on: Today at 09:24:46 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:28:13 pm
FA cup 1973. City got a spawny draw with that decrepit bastard Book allowed to boot Heighway at will by a ref who fell victim to Allisons propaganda war in the week leading up to it. All you read in the paper was how refs gave us everything at home. City got away with murder and beat us 2-0 in the replay. Everton were beaten 2-0 at home by Milwall. Both games kicked off at 3pm. There was a right kick off outside Goodison after the game.

Yes you're right, my mind playing tricks. The bit about me seeing reds and blues skins meeting up by the Astoria and jogging towards town is deffo true though 👌
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,215
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30460 on: Today at 11:02:20 am »
No one to sell if they go down, stadium to pay for, huge wage bill.

I can see them absolutely free falling down to the third division

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,461
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30461 on: Today at 11:09:16 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:55:53 am
Used to hate it at school when all the birds would turn me down for cool as fuck Everton fans.
I used to go out with a girl in the 90s who was a Blue. We were going to Goodison for a pre-season tournament that also involved Liverpool. We sat in the Bitters part of the lower Bullens. Anyway, travelling in we were stuck in traffic near the ground as the Bitters were milling around. My Blue partner then said "why are evertonian men so damn ugly?"

It seemed all the lads she thought were attractive were always Reds. 💋

Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,693
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30462 on: Today at 11:13:25 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 11:02:20 am
No one to sell if they go down,


 They'll get some decent-ish money for Pickford and maybe Onana, and that's about it.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30463 on: Today at 11:20:51 am »
Facebook and bitters go hand in hand, to be honest. How the fuck has he even brought small children/getting birds into this whole scenario  ;D

"Fuckin redshite kids don't get birds though, lad"
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,372
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30464 on: Today at 11:24:12 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:20:51 am
Facebook and bitters go hand in hand, to be honest. How the fuck has he even brought small children/getting birds into this whole scenario  ;D

"Fuckin redshite kids don't get birds though, lad"

Yet evertonians are the ones on the verge of extinction, funny that.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,997
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30465 on: Today at 12:12:13 pm »
Unlikely but possible .
Leeds and Forest bath win and Everton lose. They are then 5 points form safety by 10pm Monday
Still, if they win and the others lose they go up to 16th I guess all to play for still
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,627
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30466 on: Today at 12:38:02 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm
Did this actually happen?
yep. Blue posted it.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,627
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30467 on: Today at 12:47:04 pm »
It's the Colombian Blues in their James tops I feel sorry for, all the Colombian Reds in Diaz shirts ripping them.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,116
  • Sound
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30468 on: Today at 12:52:08 pm »
Any blue nose who says "an Evertonian is worth x amount of redshite" is a bad bad bad bad bad fucking beaut
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30469 on: Today at 01:06:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:42:28 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Was hoping someone would do this one
I started both The Boxer and Scarbrough Fair, but these chaps own them now so I'll doff my cap and withdraw. Totally forgot they'd done that At the Zoo song
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,410
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30470 on: Today at 01:06:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:12:13 pm
Unlikely but possible .
Leeds and Forest bath win and Everton lose.
A lot to ask of that shower
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30471 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm »
the wit and creativity on display in this thread is absolutely priceless.

well done, all!!
Logged

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30472 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
Calling for Kenwrught to be sacked, if only they realised its the fans that need sacking
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30473 on: Today at 01:45:15 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:10:14 pm
We are just a poor club
And our story's seldom told
We have squandered Moshis millions
For a squad full of no marks
Such are promises
All lies and jest
Still a man hears what he wants to hear
And disregards the rest
When we last won a trophy
I was no more than a boy
In the vicinity of greatness
Not a mile from European Glory
Running scared
Laying low, seeking out the poorer players
Where the ragged agents go
Looking for the loan players only they would know
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Asking astronomical wages, They come looking for a job
But we got no real stars
Just Bolasie, Rooney Hamez and the other one
I do declare, there were times when we were so shit
I left after an hour, la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Then I'm laying out my scarf an flares
And wishing we could win, just the once
Where the redshite Kopites aren't mocking me
Mocking me, losing at home
In the car park stands Bill Kenwright
An actor by his trade
And he carries the reminders
Of every player that conned him
Or mugged him till he cried out
In his anger and his shame
"I am leaving, I am leaving"
But Kenwright still remains
Lie la lie

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,605
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30474 on: Today at 01:56:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:35:17 pm
the wit and creativity on display in this thread is absolutely priceless.

well done, all!!

Some of the lyrics put Simon and Garfunkel to shame.

Surprised no one has used A church is burning as their source material.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 757 758 759 760 761 [762]   Go Up
« previous next »
 