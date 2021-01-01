Let us be owners, we'll marry our fortunes together
I've got Soviet mining shares here in my bag
So we bought too many number 10s, and Mr. Fergie's shite,
And we walked off to look for a manager.
Kenwright, I said as we boarded a Ryanair to Holland,
Champions League seems like a dream to me now
It took me three months to sack Bobby M
I've gone to look for a manager
Booing in the ground, playing games with no forwards
He said the man in the Adidas trabs was redshite
I said, be careful, hes not us hes not wearing Lonsdale
Toss me a purple flair, theres one in our away ends
We chucked it on before Origi scored
So I looked at the scenery
He read Time Out London
And the boos rose over an empty end
Kenwright, I'm lost, I said though I knew he was weeping
And I'm empty and aching and I don't know why
Counting the cars on the County Road junction
They've all come to look for a manager
All come to look for a manager
All come to look for a manager