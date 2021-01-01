Let us be owners, we'll marry our fortunes together

I've got Soviet mining shares here in my bag

So we bought too many number 10s, and Mr. Fergie's shite,

And we walked off to look for a manager.

Kenwright, I said as we boarded a Ryanair to Holland,

Champions League seems like a dream to me now

It took me three months to sack Bobby M

I've gone to look for a manager



Booing in the ground, playing games with no forwards

He said the man in the Adidas trabs was redshite

I said, be careful, hes not us hes not wearing Lonsdale

Toss me a purple flair, theres one in our away ends

We chucked it on before Origi scored

So I looked at the scenery

He read Time Out London

And the boos rose over an empty end



Kenwright, I'm lost, I said though I knew he was weeping

And I'm empty and aching and I don't know why

Counting the cars on the County Road junction

They've all come to look for a manager

All come to look for a manager

All come to look for a manager