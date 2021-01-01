« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

We are just a poor club
And our story's seldom told
We have squandered Moshis millions
For a squad full of no marks
Such are promises
All lies and jest
Still a man hears what he wants to hear
And disregards the rest
When we last won a trophy
I was no more than a boy
In the vicinity of greatness
Not a mile from European Glory
Running scared
Laying low, seeking out the poorer players
Where the ragged agents go
Looking for the loan players only they would know
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Asking astronomical wages, They come looking for a job
But we got no real stars
Just Bolasie, Rooney Hamez and the other one
I do declare, there were times when we were so shit
I left after an hour, la-la-la-la-la-la-la
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Lie-la-lie
Lie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lie
Then I'm laying out my scarf an flares
And wishing we could win, just the once
Where the redshite Kopites aren't mocking me
Mocking me, losing at home
In the car park stands Bill Kenwright
An actor by his trade
And he carries the reminders
Of every player that conned him
Or mugged him till he cried out
In his anger and his shame
"I am leaving, I am leaving"
But Kenwright still remains
Lie la lie
:wellin :D
Do they honestly believe the shite they waffle? Its truly bizarre.
They are so embarrassingly pompous it's painful to witness.  ::)
What a sad, sorry existence they lead.  Almost, just almost, makes you feel for them.

Nah bollox, get flushed you toxic turd of a club and fanbase.
If these guys lose to Leicester and forest and /or leeds somehow get a win, they are for the chopper. not on paper but damn likely.

Thaaaaaaat close.
