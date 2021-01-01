We are just a poor clubAnd our story's seldom toldWe have squandered Moshis millions For a squad full of no marksSuch are promisesAll lies and jestStill a man hears what he wants to hearAnd disregards the restWhen we last won a trophy I was no more than a boyIn the vicinity of greatnessNot a mile from European Glory Running scaredLaying low, seeking out the poorer players Where the ragged agents go Looking for the loan players only they would knowLie-la-lieLie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lieLie-la-lieLie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lieAsking astronomical wages, They come looking for a jobBut we got no real starsJust Bolasie, Rooney Hamez and the other one I do declare, there were times when we were so shit I left after an hour, la-la-la-la-la-la-laLie-la-lieLie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lieLie-la-lieLie-la-lie-lie-lie-lie-lie, lie-lie-lie-lie-lieThen I'm laying out my scarf an flaresAnd wishing we could win, just the onceWhere the redshite Kopites aren't mocking meMocking me, losing at homeIn the car park stands Bill KenwrightAn actor by his tradeAnd he carries the remindersOf every player that conned himOr mugged him till he cried outIn his anger and his shame"I am leaving, I am leaving"But Kenwright still remainsLie la lie
This going round Twitter atm Do they honestly believe the shite they waffle? Its truly bizarre.
