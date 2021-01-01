We played City in the cup, they played Milwall. Both 3pm kickoffs. We drew and they got beat. It is commemorated in the song Were all laughing at Everton
All for one, one for all, Evertons the team that got beat, 2 nil by Milwall ha ha ha!
Must have been busy in St Anne St that day.
Nah, wasn't that one, I wasn't allowed to go the game on my own when I was 6
I looked it up, it was 16th Feb 1980, we played Bury and they played Wrexham, I remember Bury got a standing ovation at the end of that game, Fairclough scored 2 to get us through. Last time it happened was 3rd Jan 1981, we played Altrincham (Shanks travelled on their team bus) and they played Arsenal.
It was all the fighting that stopped it. 71, we played Spurs in the quarters and they played Colchester, there was murder all the way to Limey for the Spurs lot, the Millwall game as you said, 77 when we played Palace and they played Stoke and Stoke got battered and 80, when Bury and Wrexham were all parked on Priory Rd and it kicked off.