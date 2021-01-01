« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1740967 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30320 on: Today at 04:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 03:05:33 pm
Haha. Ifithadntofbeenforheysel...With a sprinkling of Man City arse licking over the top. :D

Thread titled: When did the rot set in?

https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/when-did-the-rot-set-in.117458/

It was all that Fat Spanish Waiters fault. ;D

Evertonians want to hear a comforting lie over an inconvenient truth. Utter insanity in that thread. Heysel perfect for their long term blame game, Rafa appointment also perfect for what's supposedly sent them down in the short term. Forget everything else in between.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30321 on: Today at 04:47:40 pm »
The Premier League will be a better place without Everton ...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30322 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:03:58 pm
Its almost as bad as the line about being close to glory in 2005 and 2009.
The closest they got to glory in 2005 was when our lads took big ears for a bus ride past Stanley Park. As for 2009 was that when they lost a cup final or when we nearly went out of business?

That level of delusion deserves a slap. It's basically gaslighting by this point. Heysel didn't seem to impact Arsenal or Man United, only poor little Everton. Never mind the catalogue of preposterous and self destructive decisions made by Everton before Rafa even got the Everton job.

It's makes me physically angry reading shite like that.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30323 on: Today at 04:51:25 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:32:05 pm
We played City in the cup, they played Milwall. Both 3pm kickoffs. We drew and they got beat. It is commemorated in the song Were all laughing at Everton

All for one, one for all, Evertons the team that got beat, 2 nil by Milwall ha ha ha!

Must have been busy in St Anne St that day.

Nah, wasn't that one, I wasn't allowed to go the game on my own when I was 6 ;D

I looked it up, it was 16th Feb 1980, we played Bury and they played Wrexham, I remember Bury got a standing ovation at the end of that game, Fairclough scored 2 to get us through. Last time it happened was 3rd Jan 1981, we played Altrincham (Shanks travelled on their team bus) and they played Arsenal.

It was all the fighting that stopped it. 71, we played Spurs in the quarters and they played Colchester, there was murder all the way to Limey for the Spurs lot, the Millwall game as you said, 77 when we played Palace and they played Stoke and Stoke got battered and 80, when Bury and Wrexham were all parked on Priory Rd and it kicked off.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30324 on: Today at 04:55:43 pm »
So they go down. What place do they finish in the championship next season? I guess it will be hard to even guess at that as most of the squad will cleared out, right?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30325 on: Today at 05:01:47 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:55:43 pm
So they go down. What place do they finish in the championship next season? I guess it will be hard to even guess at that as most of the squad will cleared out, right?

If Everton were an attractive option as they believe they are, there should be a queue of players looking to join them. It would be in their best interests to have the league hand down any punishments that are forthcoming as quickly as possible so they can determine how to recruit for the summer. Knowing Everton, they'll probably be one of those sides that, if possible, will try to throw money at the problem in a bid for a quick promotion, which doesn't often backfires spectacularly
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30326 on: Today at 05:03:40 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:55:43 pm
So they go down. What place do they finish in the championship next season? I guess it will be hard to even guess at that as most of the squad will cleared out, right?

It's a weak league at the moment. Burnley cleared most of their squad out (half of them to Everton) and got a new manager in and have ran away with it. On the other hand Norwich and Watford were expected to be up there with them after relegation and won't make the play offs.

It would depend on the strength/state of the teams they went down with as well.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30327 on: Today at 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:54:13 pm

 We know this cos the words of the GOTers were written on the Bullens Wall.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:00:34 pm
Err. Simon and Garfunkel would have something to say;

The words of the prophets are written on subway walls,
On tenement halls

Sound of Silence. 1964. ;D

And the people booed and prayed
To the cuckoo clock they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
And the sign said the words of the bitters
Are written on the Bullens wall
And trophyless halls
Echoing the Sound of Sirens
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30328 on: Today at 05:20:08 pm »
Lose to Leicester and it'll be done.

Relegation will be good for them. This must be the worst kind of purgatory. Last year they celebrated beating the drop like it was the best thing that had happened to their club since 95 or 87. This time it won't feel like that.

Go down and maybe someone at the club will begin to take a look at themselves rather than blaming external factors. Would surely be a hugely attractive purchase for some new dopy rich prick.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30329 on: Today at 05:21:16 pm »
A lot depends on the PL investigation imo. Everton are going to have to let a lot of players go, but they can't keep spending money like poisoned water, especially if they're in the Championship. There won't be like for like replacements as they're going to need to shore up their accounts. They may also be facing sanctions and a points deduction from the PL even if they go straight back up.

I reckon they'll be mid table in the Championship. If they're lucky, 8th to 10th. It depends on what Dyche has to to work with.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30330 on: Today at 05:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:19:11 pm
And the people booed and prayed
To the cuckoo clock they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
And the sign said the words of the bitters
Are written on the Bullens wall
And trophyless halls
Echoing the Sound of Sirens
;D :wellin
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30331 on: Today at 05:25:17 pm »
According to my blue mate, the covid levels are rising again and the season should be voided.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30332 on: Today at 05:27:05 pm »
They're fucked if they go.  Wyness was saying back in 2007 that they were throwing good money after bad at keeping the Pit going, he reckoned by 2017 they'd struggle to get a safety certificate. We all know BMD is a white elephant and it'll certainly never get built once they go, Peel will just have the filled in dock back. They'll have to sell everyone as they can't pay the wages, they will struggle to buy players to get them up, they won't have the money to fix the pit. TV money disappears, their already low match day income will drop.

Quote from: moondog on Today at 05:25:17 pm
According to my blue mate, the covid levels are rising again and the season should be voided.

:lmao

Proper clutching at straws that is
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30333 on: Today at 05:27:36 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 05:25:17 pm
According to my blue mate, the covid levels are rising again and the season should be voided.
to be sure about it, the PL should wait and not make that decision until around 6pm BST on May 28th. it's only fair.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30334 on: Today at 05:28:10 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 05:25:17 pm
According to my blue mate, the covid levels are rising again and the season should be voided.
According to my blue mate, the Everton board wants them to go down.  :o
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30335 on: Today at 05:29:36 pm »
Nice. :D

Could be away trips to Plymouth to look forward to next season.

I'm sittin' in the railway station
Got a ticket to my destination
On a tour of one tier stands
My toddler and firework in hand
And every team is neatly planned
Tosun up top cos Big Duncs banned

Home Park bound
I wish I was
Home Park bound
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30336 on: Today at 05:30:43 pm »
According to my blue cousins, they're just shite.  Acceptance settling in, only took them three decades.  ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30337 on: Today at 05:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:29:36 pm
Nice. :D

Could be away trips to Plymouth to look forward to next season.

I'm sittin' in the railway station
Got a ticket to my destination
On a tour of one tier stands
My toddler and firework in hand
And every team is neatly planned
Tosun up top cos Big Duncs banned

Home Park bound
I wish I was
Home Park bound

:)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30338 on: Today at 05:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:29:36 pm
Nice. :D

Could be away trips to Plymouth to look forward to next season.

I'm sittin' in the railway station
Got a ticket to my destination
On a tour of one tier stands
My toddler and firework in hand
And every team is neatly planned
Tosun up top cos Big Duncs banned

Home Park bound
I wish I was
Home Park bound
;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30339 on: Today at 05:35:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:00:20 pm
Following on from last night's predictions of the madness that will happen if they do go down, it's got to be lads on the pitch after Bournemouth surely. If it got confirmed on the last day I wouldn't be surprised if someone ends up getting attacked, remember St Etienne last year after they went, maybe not that mad but could see a proper kick off. Sure River Plate practically destroyed their stadium when they went down years ago.

Maybe it's been Kenwright's plan all along. Kill the team and get the fans to tear the ground down free of charge. Would save him a pretty penny.


I thought this last season.
Reckon the ground might get burnt down
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30340 on: Today at 05:38:23 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 05:25:17 pm
According to my blue mate, the covid levels are rising again and the season should be voided.

 :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30341 on: Today at 05:41:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:05 pm
They're fucked if they go.  Wyness was saying back in 2007 that they were throwing good money after bad at keeping the Pit going, he reckoned by 2017 they'd struggle to get a safety certificate. We all know BMD is a white elephant and it'll certainly never get built once they go, Peel will just have the filled in dock back. They'll have to sell everyone as they can't pay the wages, they will struggle to buy players to get them up, they won't have the money to fix the pit. TV money disappears, their already low match day income will drop.

Attendances will surely be pretty poor when they drop. Supporters saying they won't bother going the match or watching, will start supporting Abu Dhabi, etc.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30342 on: Today at 05:41:23 pm »
I think last night put paid to one of my least favourite Everton clichés, a myth that has been circulating in their ranks ever since their dramatic survival last season. "It was the fans wot did it." The idea that their fans were "never going to let them be relegated."

The fact the players put in that performance after all the merrymaking before the game suggests otherwise. At the end of the day, if you're crap you're crap.

Also quite funny considering we're talking about the set of fans most associated with regularly booing their own players.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30343 on: Today at 05:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:51:59 pm
Serious question here, why do Saudi Arabia supporters hate Everton? Loads giving abuse last night on all forms of media. I've noticed this behaviour in the past too. What's up?
Looking online for comments on this topic brings a number of answers. One being they see Everton fans as cowardly gobshites. One example being a Newcastle dad walking along with two young sons. A bitter jumps out of a mino bus and slashes the dad across the face to a background of cheers from inside the mini bus. That was an account from The Mag.

Slashings going back years have caused bad blood. Another reason is said to be that Everton gifted Sunderland a 3-0 win at the back end of a season when both north east clubs were battling relegation.

They also feel Everton have a massive chip on their shoulder and they see them like they view Sunderland. Basically as the smaller, bitter, classless neighbours. They despise Pickford as well. Anyway, they are known up there as the Scouse Mackems.

Some also hate them for blaming their takeover as a reason for them being in recent relegation battles. They see it as another example of the Bitters reflecting blame away from themselves and onto others. The BS obsession with blaming Liverpool for all their woes has been picked up too. Everton fans seen as whiney gobshites who never take responsibility.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30344 on: Today at 05:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:41:30 pm
Looking online for comments on this topic brings a number of answers. One being they see Everton fans as cowardly gobshites. One example being a Newcastle dad walking along with two young sons. A bitter jumps out of a mino bus and slashes the dad across the face to a background of cheers from inside the mini bus. That was an account from The Mag.

Slashings going back years have caused bad blood. Another reason is said to be that Everton gifted Sunderland a 3-0 win at the back end of a season when both north east clubs were battling relegation.

They also feel Everton have a massive chip on their shoulder and they see them like they view Sunderland. Basically as the smaller, bitter, classless neighbours. They despise Pickford as well. Anyway, they are known up there as the Scouse Mackems.

Some also hate them for blaming their takeover as a reason for them being in recent relegation battles. They see it as another example of the Bitters reflecting blame away from themselves and onto others. The BS obsession with blaming Liverpool for all their woes has been picked up too. Everton fans seen as whiney gobshites who never take responsibility.

Cheers mate.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30345 on: Today at 05:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:41:30 pm
Looking online for comments on this topic brings a number of answers. One being they see Everton fans as cowardly gobshites. One example being a Newcastle dad walking along with two young sons. A bitter jumps out of a mino bus and slashes the dad across the face to a background of cheers from inside the mini bus. That was an account from The Mag.

Slashings going back years have caused bad blood. Another reason is said to be that Everton gifted Sunderland a 3-0 win at the back end of a season when both north east clubs were battling relegation.

They also feel Everton have a massive chip on their shoulder and they see them like they view Sunderland. Basically as the smaller, bitter, classless neighbours. They despise Pickford as well. Anyway, they are known up there as the Scouse Mackems.

Some also hate them for blaming their takeover as a reason for them being in recent relegation battles. They see it as another example of the Bitters reflecting blame away from themselves and onto others. The BS obsession with blaming Liverpool for all their woes has been picked up too. Everton fans seen as whiney gobshites who never take responsibility.


Rafa managing Newcastle didn't help the relationship either.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30346 on: Today at 05:47:23 pm »
Yes, Rafa gets a number of mentions too.

There's also bickering over who is the bigger club. Everton are bitter because they believe Newcastle get much more favourable media attention than them, despite Newcastle not winning anything in most of our lifetimes. Despite Everton winning more historically, Newcastle just see Everton as Liverpool's bitter little neighbours.

Both believe they are bigger than the other, and this has seen much bickering between them over the years.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30347 on: Today at 05:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:51:59 pm
Serious question here, why do Saudi Arabia supporters hate Everton? Loads giving abuse last night on all forms of media. I've noticed this behaviour in the past too. What's up?
Everton lost limply at Sunderland in 2016, a result that sent Newcastle down.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2016/may/11/sunderland-everton-premier-league-match-report
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30348 on: Today at 05:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Today at 05:48:33 pm
Everton lost limply at Sunderland in 2016, a result that sent Newcastle down.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2016/may/11/sunderland-everton-premier-league-match-report
Yes, that'll be the game I mentioned too.

It seems there's lots of bad blood over a number of issues going back a good while now.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30349 on: Today at 05:55:18 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:59:30 pm
Did this actually happen?

Seems so:

Quote
I wont be taking my son to the last game of the season unless were safe; even if were relegated, no chance. I wont let him experience the toxicity.

Quote
Mate, there was a scrap in the top balcony. My mate sits right by it, had to give a statement to the police. We're truly in the end times.

Quote
Saw it mate - dreadful and shocking. Some Poor arl fellas lad got sparked out trying to protect him.

Kids terrified and screaming all over the gaff - horrible.

No place for it and I wont be taking the kids if thats the future of the club.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30350 on: Today at 06:01:51 pm »
Read a few people on twitter saying someone's phone got lashed in the top balcony, I think someone mentioned it might have go thrown into another stand or something  ;D but I suppose it could also have hit someone. Good job it wasn't one of those old Nokia brick phones from back in the day.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30351 on: Today at 06:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:19:11 pm
And the people booed and prayed
To the cuckoo clock they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
And the sign said the words of the bitters
Are written on the Bullens wall
And trophyless halls
Echoing the Sound of Sirens

 :wellin
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30352 on: Today at 06:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:29:36 pm
Nice. :D

Could be away trips to Plymouth to look forward to next season.

I'm sittin' in the railway station
Got a ticket to my destination
On a tour of one tier stands
My toddler and firework in hand
And every team is neatly planned
Tosun up top cos Big Duncs banned

Home Park bound
I wish I was
Home Park bound

 :wellin
