Serious question here, why do Saudi Arabia supporters hate Everton? Loads giving abuse last night on all forms of media. I've noticed this behaviour in the past too. What's up?



Looking online for comments on this topic brings a number of answers. One being they see Everton fans as cowardly gobshites. One example being a Newcastle dad walking along with two young sons. A bitter jumps out of a mino bus and slashes the dad across the face to a background of cheers from inside the mini bus. That was an account from The Mag.Slashings going back years have caused bad blood. Another reason is said to be that Everton gifted Sunderland a 3-0 win at the back end of a season when both north east clubs were battling relegation.They also feel Everton have a massive chip on their shoulder and they see them like they view Sunderland. Basically as the smaller, bitter, classless neighbours. They despise Pickford as well. Anyway, they are known up there as the Scouse Mackems.Some also hate them for blaming their takeover as a reason for them being in recent relegation battles. They see it as another example of the Bitters reflecting blame away from themselves and onto others. The BS obsession with blaming Liverpool for all their woes has been picked up too. Everton fans seen as whiney gobshites who never take responsibility.