Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1739498 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30280 on: Today at 02:38:39 pm »
Dyche is a confirmed Redshite and he will do what evrey one of us have dreamt of doing to the bitters for a lifetime.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30281 on: Today at 02:42:28 pm »
Fucks sake, got that down song playing repeatedly in my head now. Ah well, it's for a good cause.
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30282 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:38:39 pm
Dyche is a confirmed Redshite and he will do what evrey one of us have dreamt of doing to the bitters for a lifetime.

Imagine if he celebrates on the pitch at FT when it's confirmed ;D

Maybe ripping off his shirt and tie to reveal a Liverpool shirt ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30283 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:48:33 pm
Imagine if he celebrates on the pitch at FT when it's confirmed ;D

Maybe ripping off his shirt and tie to reveal a Liverpool shirt ;D

That's got to be what Rafa had planned.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30284 on: Today at 02:50:04 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:48:33 pm
Imagine if he celebrates on the pitch at FT when it's confirmed ;D

Maybe ripping off his shirt and tie to reveal a Liverpool shirt ;D

His no.2 pulling off his mask to reveal Rafa's grinning face :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30285 on: Today at 02:54:03 pm »
Quote
Tom: So sad to see a once great club heading towards relegation. Thinking back to the days of Dixie Dean and Tommy Lawton and Duncan Ferguson!

Quote from a supporter on a BBC article - the last part of that tells you all you need to know about the dropped standards .
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30286 on: Today at 02:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:38:08 pm
Really toxic on GOT now. 95% resigned to going down. Think the (lack of) belief from the fans is what'll do them in.


Loads are worried about going under if they go down. It will be an unpopular opinion on here, but I really couldn't give a damn if they went under. They all loved the fact we were on the verge of administration. They celebrated, planned relegation parties, and prayed we went under never to be seen again. They prayed for a deadly virus to come over here in order to stop us from winning the league. They then screamed "NULL & VOID THE LEAGUE" for months on end, claiming they only wanted to protect people from becoming seriously ill and dying, when we all knew the real reason was because they couldn't stomach the thought of us winning the league. Every shit decision that club makes they look to pin the blame on us. And they've fucking ruined the derby that was once the envy of the nation. The friendly derby. So bollocks to them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30287 on: Today at 02:57:22 pm »
Need to hear Pepper Mills' thoughts on the current situation.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30288 on: Today at 02:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 02:54:03 pm
Quote from a supporter on a BBC article - the last part of that tells you all you need to know about the dropped standards .
The days of Duncan Ferguson...when they were also battleling against relegation.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30289 on: Today at 03:00:20 pm »
Following on from last night's predictions of the madness that will happen if they do go down, it's got to be lads on the pitch after Bournemouth surely. If it got confirmed on the last day I wouldn't be surprised if someone ends up getting attacked, remember St Etienne last year after they went, maybe not that mad but could see a proper kick off. Sure River Plate practically destroyed their stadium when they went down years ago.

Maybe it's been Kenwright's plan all along. Kill the team and get the fans to tear the ground down free of charge. Would save him a pretty penny.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30290 on: Today at 03:00:28 pm »
Quote
ds3000
ds3000
Player Valuation: £750k
10 minutes ago
#26,859
Im going to start supporting man city

What does he mean, going to? Thought this lot already supported City, the fucking sellouts. :puke2
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30291 on: Today at 03:05:33 pm »
Haha. Ifithadntofbeenforheysel...With a sprinkling of Man City arse licking over the top. :D

https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/when-did-the-rot-set-in.117458/

Quote
Today at 10:51 AM
#6
When the club meekly accepted the European ban in 1985 for a crime that had absolutely nothing to do with us whatsoever.

Could you imagine Manchester City accepting a ban from next season's Champions League for something that did not involve them? There would be court cases left, right, and centre.

Instead, Carter and Co caved in and abandoned their duty to protect the club's interests.

Yeah, we won another league 2 years later, but the seeds were planted: not so much of decline, but of a culture that deferred to others, accepted "our lot", and, most importantly, "knew our place"
