Following on from last night's predictions of the madness that will happen if they do go down, it's got to be lads on the pitch after Bournemouth surely. If it got confirmed on the last day I wouldn't be surprised if someone ends up getting attacked, remember St Etienne last year after they went, maybe not that mad but could see a proper kick off. Sure River Plate practically destroyed their stadium when they went down years ago.
Maybe it's been Kenwright's plan all along. Kill the team and get the fans to tear the ground down free of charge. Would save him a pretty penny.