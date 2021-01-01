Really toxic on GOT now. 95% resigned to going down. Think the (lack of) belief from the fans is what'll do them in.



Loads are worried about going under if they go down. It will be an unpopular opinion on here, but I really couldn't give a damn if they went under. They all loved the fact we were on the verge of administration. They celebrated, planned relegation parties, and prayed we went under never to be seen again. They prayed for a deadly virus to come over here in order to stop us from winning the league. They then screamed "NULL & VOID THE LEAGUE" for months on end, claiming they only wanted to protect people from becoming seriously ill and dying, when we all knew the real reason was because they couldn't stomach the thought of us winning the league. Every shit decision that club makes they look to pin the blame on us. And they've fucking ruined the derby that was once the envy of the nation. The friendly derby. So bollocks to them.