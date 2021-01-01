« previous next »
If they're in the Championship, what happens regarding fixtures ie, do the Football League and the Premier League liaise so that we can't play at home when they are, and vice versa?
If they weren't so bitter they would have been just fine under Rafa, he did some good business despite having very little to spend.  4 wins and a draw in the first 5 games - then they lost due to conceding 3 2nd half goals to Villa.  In that game they had lost Richarlison, Pickford and the club captain Coleman.  They instantly turned on him.

They deserve all they get.
If they weren't so bitter they would have been just fine under Rafa, he did some good business despite having very little to spend.  4 wins and a draw in the first 5 games - then they lost due to conceding 3 2nd half goals to Villa.  In that game they had lost Richarlison, Pickford and the club captain Coleman.  They instantly turned on him.

They deserve all they get.
Every appointment they have made since they got shut of Bobby Brown Shoes has been an absolute shit show.
If they're in the Championship, what happens regarding fixtures ie, do the Football League and the Premier League liaise so that we can't play at home when they are, and vice versa?

I'd imagine so yes.
But they've still got the best goalkeeper in the world, right!   :P
If they're in the Championship, what happens regarding fixtures ie, do the Football League and the Premier League liaise so that we can't play at home when they are, and vice versa?

Yes, same thing happens with Chelsea/Fulham, Villa/Birmingham, West Brom/Wolves, Newcastle/Sunderland etc.
No chance of them winning the Championship and even if they did, it isn't a major trophy so they song can still be sung.The Wolves game is at Molyneux.  Wolves won't just lie down in their last home game of the season.


I'm still not sure how these are only 2 points from safety.  Hopefully that is extended a bit by Monday night.

That what I said, Wolves is their last home game.
If they're in the Championship, what happens regarding fixtures ie, do the Football League and the Premier League liaise so that we can't play at home when they are, and vice versa?

Yeah, plod won't allow it.

Happened once years ago, we both played an FA Cup game at the same time, weird walking back to my Nans in Walton through their lot coming out of the Pit.
If they're in the Championship, what happens regarding fixtures ie, do the Football League and the Premier League liaise so that we can't play at home when they are, and vice versa?

Premier League fixtures are announced first, then the Football League fixtures have to work around those. So in effect, Everton will have to work around us.
It's a mentality game now. You can see the teams that have got some fight in them, and the quality to make some difference.

Southampton have more quality than Everton, but only marginally more fight. Leeds have marginally more quality and marginally more fight. Nothing seems to be going right for either of them though. Leicester have considerably more quality than Everton, and they seem to be getting some fight back. Forest are probably a bit better than Everton, but have considerably more fight. Bournemouth are maybe slightly better too, but have their shit together for the most part.

Whatever fight Everton had might have just been butchered last night, as their lack of quality was brutally exposed. They were extremely lucky last season; that luck has deserted them this year.
Premier League fixtures are announced first, then the Football League fixtures have to work around those. So in effect, Everton will have to work around us.

That's not how it works. This BBC article from a few years ago explains it https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/paulfletcher/2009/06/secrets_of_the_fixture_compute.html
But they've still got the best goalkeeper in the world, right!   :P
Did you see the inflatable T-Rexs in the away end last night?  :D 🦖
That's not how it works. This BBC article from a few years ago explains it https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/paulfletcher/2009/06/secrets_of_the_fixture_compute.html

A few years ago, or 14?  ;D
A few years ago, or 14?  ;D

Nice to know it was only a few years ago I was in my early 20s. Feels a lot longer.
Nice to know it was only a few years ago I was in my early 20s. Feels a lot longer.
You're still only a pup.
Leicester are playing ok now & have more quality than Everton.
I think they will win monday
Did you see the inflatable T-Rexs in the away end last night?  :D 🦖
He's an idiot and a laughing stock. The only reason I watch Everton games is I love seeing Pickfords bloopers. The little knacka cocks things up then runs out giving grief to his own Players for his own dopey mistakes.  Ohh yes the inflatable Dino's are a hoot haha.  :D
If they weren't so bitter they would have been just fine under Rafa, he did some good business despite having very little to spend.  4 wins and a draw in the first 5 games - then they lost due to conceding 3 2nd half goals to Villa.  In that game they had lost Richarlison, Pickford and the club captain Coleman.  They instantly turned on him.

They deserve all they get.


Their whole record of managers since Moshiri bought them has been a catalogue of wrongness, impatience and an overblown sense of importance.

Martinez had got them finishing 5th with little transfer funds, although they'd slipped back to mid-table. Because they thought that, once Moshiri took control, they were now bigger than Martinez, they turned on him and Moshiri sacked him a few months later.

Reason for sacking: "As rich bastards now, we've outgrown you, oik"

They poached Koeman and he initially did well. But they bypassed him on some scattergun signings (the "summer of signing three No10's") and second season he struggled more. The fans, who'd never forgiven him for redbaublesgate, quickly turned on him. He didn't deliver silverware in 12 months so was deemed a failure.

Reason for sacking: "You're not good enough for 'the Ev' (and you never got the club anyways)"

"Give it" Unsie was useless as caretaker so they brought in Fat Sam. He steadied the ship, but the fans hated his shitball tactics (from a group who lionise 'dogs of war' crap!) - but more the fact that having Fat Sam as your manager was small-time, and Everton were big boys now with £trillions to spend.

Reason for Sacking: "Your football is boring (but really, it's because having you is an admission we're shit and in trouble)"

Marco Silva was charged with unravelling 3 years of disjointed transfer activity, moulding a new team, and creating a playing style. When he couldn't do that in a whole 60 games, the board bowed to fan impatience a few months into his second season.

Reason for Sacking: "By now, with all the money we've spent, we should be Champions League at least, and you're not good enough for us"

Ancelotti is the one that broke their hearts. They never fell out of love for him, and him signing global superstar and perennial Ballon D'Or contender James 'Hammez' Rodriguez along with a bunch of other 'better than anything the RS have got' world beaters, had them back winning the transfer window trophy and the fans giddy again. Him finishing his first season in a lower position than either Koeman, Fat Sam or Silva did mattered not. He was a name. A name that cast reflected glory onto Everton. Like the skinny, plain lad pulling the fit girl.

Reason for Leaving: A richer, more handsome suitor winked, and he was off like a ferret, as Everton fans effectively shouted after him "I don't care if you screw other blokes, just come back. Pleeeaaaase!" (which quickly changed to "Never liked the slag anyway")

Poor Rafa. Like a date set up by an interfering mum, with a girl that used to go out with your mortal enemy and who used to mock you. Despite Rafa trying his best - and things looking promising at first - the petulant teenager called Everton Fans tantrumed as soon as things got a little rocky.

Reason for Sacking: "We always hated you so you never stood a chance"

Numerous names were mentioned as Rafa's successor, but the fans chose Tory Boy. We know this cos the words of the GOTers were written on the Bullens Wall. With little in the way of a successful track record (quite the opposite), his main attribute was once calling Klopp a name and playing most of his career in blue. Somehow managed to keep them from being relegated and so feted as a hero (how the mighty had fallen...) Couldn't keep the charade going into the second season and fired with a win percentage lower than any manager in the Moshi era (but better than Unsie or Drunken in their caretaker roles. obvs.)

Reason for Sacking: "We're desperate not to be relegated, and we've now realised you're a bit shit after all"



Some realism, patience and coordination of transfer activity, and they'd likely be challenging for the European places each season. But then, that wouldn't be enough for these cranks.

The root of the problem with Everton is that the fans have a ridiculously overblown sense of importance and unrealistic view of the club's position in the footballing world.

I don't think even relegation helps cure that.
The root of the problem with Everton is that the fans have a ridiculously overblown sense of importance and unrealistic view of the club's position in the footballing world.


With the usual caveat there's plenty of sound ones, because there is, I honestly think this issue is as big as the problems they have at boardroom level. It's a basket case of a fanbase.
Their whole record of managers since Moshiri bought them has been a catalogue of wrongness, impatience and an overblown sense of importance.

Martinez had got them finishing 5th with little transfer funds, although they'd slipped back to mid-table. Because they thought that, once Moshiri took control, they were now bigger than Martinez, they turned on him and Moshiri sacked him a few months later.

Reason for sacking: "As rich bastards now, we've outgrown you, oik"

They poached Koeman and he initially did well. But they bypassed him on some scattergun signings (the "summer of signing three No10's") and second season he struggled more. The fans, who'd never forgiven him for redbaublesgate, quickly turned on him. He didn't deliver silverware in 12 months so was deemed a failure.

Reason for sacking: "You're not good enough for 'the Ev' (and you never got the club anyways)"

"Give it" Unsie was useless as caretaker so they brought in Fat Sam. He steadied the ship, but the fans hated his shitball tactics (from a group who lionise 'dogs of war' crap!) - but more the fact that having Fat Sam as your manager was small-time, and Everton were big boys now with £trillions to spend.

Reason for Sacking: "Your football is boring (but really, it's because having you is an admission we're shit and in trouble)"

Marco Silva was charged with unravelling 3 years of disjointed transfer activity, moulding a new team, and creating a playing style. When he couldn't do that in a whole 60 games, the board bowed to fan impatience a few months into his second season.

Reason for Sacking: "By now, with all the money we've spent, we should be Champions League at least, and you're not good enough for us"

Ancelotti is the one that broke their hearts. They never fell out of love for him, and him signing global superstar and perennial Ballon D'Or contender James 'Hammez' Rodriguez along with a bunch of other 'better than anything the RS have got' world beaters, had them back winning the transfer window trophy and the fans giddy again. Him finishing his first season in a lower position than either Koeman, Fat Sam or Silva did mattered not. He was a name. A name that cast reflected glory onto Everton. Like the skinny, plain lad pulling the fit girl.

Reason for Leaving: A richer, more handsome suitor winked, and he was off like a ferret, as Everton fans effectively shouted after him "I don't care if you screw other blokes, just come back. Pleeeaaaase!" (which quickly changed to "Never liked the slag anyway")

Poor Rafa. Like a date set up by an interfering mum, with a girl that used to go out with your mortal enemy and who used to mock you. Despite Rafa trying his best - and things looking promising at first - the petulant teenager called Everton Fans tantrumed as soon as things got a little rocky.

Reason for Sacking: "We always hated you so you never stood a chance"

Numerous names were mentioned as Rafa's successor, but the fans chose Tory Boy. We know this cos the words of the GOTers were written on the Bullens Wall. With little in the way of a successful track record (quite the opposite), his main attribute was once calling Klopp a name and playing most of his career in blue. Somehow managed to keep them from being relegated and so feted as a hero (how the mighty had fallen...) Couldn't keep the charade going into the second season and fired with a win percentage lower than any manager in the Moshi era (but better than Unsie or Drunken in their caretaker roles. obvs.)

Reason for Sacking: "We're desperate not to be relegated, and we've now realised you're a bit shit after all"



Some realism, patience and coordination of transfer activity, and they'd likely be challenging for the European places each season. But then, that wouldn't be enough for these cranks.

The root of the problem with Everton is that the fans have a ridiculously overblown sense of importance and unrealistic view of the club's position in the footballing world.

I don't think even relegation helps cure that.
Spot on - if they'd had a vision and slowly built towards it they'd have cracked the 'Big 6'.  Instead they just focussed on winning transfer windows rather than games.  If I were a rational and sane Everton fan (and let's face it, there are a few) I'd be angry. 
With the usual caveat there's plenty of sound ones, because there is, I honestly think this issue is as big as the problems they have at boardroom level. It's a basket case of a fanbase.
They've definitely become worse since Moshiri bought the club and their expectations went through the roof.  I don't think they're any worse than a lot of other clubs' fans though, it's just that we see it more.

The money wavers at Newcastle, the rioting over the club not spending enough at Man U, the Chelsea Neanderthals, the Tory chanters at Leicester, Villa fans etc. all worse for me.  As least we can always trust Everton and their fans to stand by our side on things that matter.
