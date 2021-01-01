If they weren't so bitter they would have been just fine under Rafa, he did some good business despite having very little to spend. 4 wins and a draw in the first 5 games - then they lost due to conceding 3 2nd half goals to Villa. In that game they had lost Richarlison, Pickford and the club captain Coleman. They instantly turned on him.



They deserve all they get.



Their whole record of managers since Moshiri bought them has been a catalogue of wrongness, impatience and an overblown sense of importance.Martinez had got them finishing 5th with little transfer funds, although they'd slipped back to mid-table. Because they thought that, once Moshiri took control, they were now bigger than Martinez, they turned on him and Moshiri sacked him a few months later.They poached Koeman and he initially did well. But they bypassed him on some scattergun signings (the "summer of signing three No10's") and second season he struggled more. The fans, who'd never forgiven him for redbaublesgate, quickly turned on him. He didn't deliver silverware in 12 months so was deemed a failure."Give it" Unsie was useless as caretaker so they brought in Fat Sam. He steadied the ship, but the fans hated his shitball tactics (from a group who lionise 'dogs of war' crap!) - but more the fact that having Fat Sam as your manager was small-time, and Everton were big boys now with £trillions to spend.Marco Silva was charged with unravelling 3 years of disjointed transfer activity, moulding a new team, and creating a playing style. When he couldn't do that in a whole 60 games, the board bowed to fan impatience a few months into his second season.Ancelotti is the one that broke their hearts. They never fell out of love for him, and him signing global superstar and perennial Ballon D'Or contender James 'Hammez' Rodriguez along with a bunch of other 'better than anything the RS have got' world beaters, had them back winning the transfer window trophy and the fans giddy again. Him finishing his first season in a lower position than either Koeman, Fat Sam or Silva did mattered not. He was a name. A name that cast reflected glory onto Everton. Like the skinny, plain lad pulling the fit girl.Poor Rafa. Like a date set up by an interfering mum, with a girl that used to go out with your mortal enemy and who used to mock you. Despite Rafa trying his best - and things looking promising at first - the petulant teenager called Everton Fans tantrumed as soon as things got a little rocky.Numerous names were mentioned as Rafa's successor, but the fans chose Tory Boy. We know this cos the words of the GOTers were written on the Bullens Wall. With little in the way of a successful track record (quite the opposite), his main attribute was once calling Klopp a name and playing most of his career in blue. Somehow managed to keep them from being relegated and so feted as a hero (how the mighty had fallen...) Couldn't keep the charade going into the second season and fired with a win percentage lower than any manager in the Moshi era (but better than Unsie or Drunken in their caretaker roles. obvs.)Some realism, patience and coordination of transfer activity, and they'd likely be challenging for the European places each season. But then, that wouldn't be enough for these cranks.The root of the problem with Everton is that the fans have a ridiculously overblown sense of importance and unrealistic view of the club's position in the footballing world.I don't think even relegation helps cure that.