Onana, Pickford (as much as we laugh at him hes one of the better shot stoppers in the league) and DCL (if he ever got back to full fitness). Rest of them are Championship level.



Onana is an enigma wrapped in a riddle. I honestly dont get all the hype about him. I genuinely didnt notice him in the game until about the half hour mark. He then tried to remove Brunos shirt and got booked. He strikes me as a great athlete but his football and his application are not there. But if teams are willing to pay money for himOn the subject of athletes trying to play footieWhat exactly does Iwobi do to get top ratings in that performance. He runs very fast closing down, usually arriving too late to make a challenge because he is starting his press from too far away. He them bumps into the player he is trying to press and takes himself out of the equation as his momentum is halted. As for his attacking play, he gets into good positions but seems to freeze and take the daft option.Tarkowski and Keane were woeful. Tarkowskis rough house style of play is effective for as long as players stand there and let him maul them. Players with movement leave him floundering.I dont know what Paterson has done to upset Dyche. Did he run over his pet French Bulldog or something. Godfrey is not a full back. I couldnt believe how the Saudis were able to simply run around him and burst into the box.