« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1737470 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,322
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30200 on: Today at 09:35:17 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 07:27:21 am
Onana, Pickford (as much as we laugh at him hes one of the better shot stoppers in the league) and DCL (if he ever got back to full fitness). Rest of them are Championship level.

Onana is an enigma wrapped in a riddle. I honestly dont get all the hype about him. I genuinely didnt notice him in the game until about the half hour mark. He then tried to remove Brunos shirt and got booked. He strikes me as a great athlete but his football and his application are not there. But if teams are willing to pay money for him

On the subject of athletes trying to play footie
What exactly does Iwobi do to get top ratings in that performance. He runs very fast closing down, usually arriving too late to make a challenge because he is starting his press from too far away. He them bumps into the player he is trying to press and takes himself out of the equation as his momentum is halted. As for his attacking play, he gets into good positions but seems to freeze and take the daft option.

Tarkowski and Keane were woeful. Tarkowskis rough house style of play is effective for as long as players stand there and let him maul them. Players with movement leave him floundering.
I dont know what Paterson has done to upset Dyche. Did he run over his pet French Bulldog or something. Godfrey is not a full back. I couldnt believe how the Saudis were able to simply run around him and burst into the box.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30201 on: Today at 09:43:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:30:07 am
Just seen the "highlights". Sky well on the sportwashing by murdering bastards train, c*nts (I barely watch SSN, so not seen just how bad they are over the Saudis). The defending from the shite was just that. The 4th goal, the SSN presenter giving it about the skill of Iska, it was like watching 3 year olds defend, it wasn't skill, it was pure comedy.

Vardy will be dying to get at that defence on Monday, Leicester will kill these.

I mean it was obviously decent from isak but the fact he managed to dribble past 3 players in an inch of space and not one of them thought to just punt it out for a corner was absolutely mental. They all just sort of watched, proper under 7s stuff.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,208
  • Believer
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30202 on: Today at 09:46:12 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:35:17 am
Onana is an enigma wrapped in a riddle. I honestly dont get all the hype about him. I genuinely didnt notice him in the game until about the half hour mark. He then tried to remove Brunos shirt and got booked. He strikes me as a great athlete but his football and his application are not there. But if teams are willing to pay money for him

On the subject of athletes trying to play footie
What exactly does Iwobi do to get top ratings in that performance. He runs very fast closing down, usually arriving too late to make a challenge because he is starting his press from too far away. He them bumps into the player he is trying to press and takes himself out of the equation as his momentum is halted. As for his attacking play, he gets into good positions but seems to freeze and take the daft option.

Tarkowski and Keane were woeful. Tarkowskis rough house style of play is effective for as long as players stand there and let him maul them. Players with movement leave him floundering.
I dont know what Paterson has done to upset Dyche. Did he run over his pet French Bulldog or something. Godfrey is not a full back. I couldnt believe how the Saudis were able to simply run around him and burst into the box.

Onana does strike me as the sort of player who with the right coaching, and in the right set up, could be a decent player.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,596
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30203 on: Today at 09:48:30 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 05:46:53 am
Ironically, 'fucking rich' Everton will be back to being shit, broke, and playing in a rented stadium they can't afford.

John Henry buys Bramley Moore dock and installs AFC Liverpool there. Announces it in the Sandon.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30204 on: Today at 09:54:08 am »
This weekend could be the weekend that virtually puts them down.

If Leeds beat Bournemouth and Leicester beat Everton, Everton will have to win at least two of the last four games to stay up, while hoping that Leeds and Leicester don't pick up any further points in the season.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30205 on: Today at 09:54:59 am »
These are well and truly fucked. Contrary to most on here, I'll still feel bad to see them go down. Damn me and my empathy (an empathy I know the vast majority of their fanbase would not share for a single second....)

If I thought they had any chance of coming back up, it would be funny for a few seasons. Maybe they'd come back with calmer heads, and they'd finally knock the Heysel shit on the head. But I don't think they will. It seems pretty likely their entire club might fold, with a half built stadium on the docks standing in testament to utter mismangement. Which just makes it pretty sad....




Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,441
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30206 on: Today at 09:55:45 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 09:15:37 am
The supporters seem to have accepted their fate, they are completely broken.
Last night finished them. Just looking at some YouTube comments from them it looks like they've given up. Plenty saying they can't even be arsed with anymore bus welcomes.  :lmao

I really hope they're gone now. After their antics over the years I have no sympathy for them whatsoever now. If ever a club and a fanbase fully deserved relegation, it's them.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,804
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30207 on: Today at 09:59:01 am »
At Goodison, Everton players are just as likely to be intimidated by the crowd as the opposition. They were full of nervous energy last night. But being the better side when you can't score is pointless.

Leicester against Everton is going to be a bad tempered affair. There'll be a lot of aggression from the Everton players. But if they have no control or cohesion they'll continue to be porous. Leicester only need to score once.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,396
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30208 on: Today at 10:00:19 am »
These wont be coming back for a while, if they do get the drop.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30209 on: Today at 10:01:50 am »
I think there's serious questions about their existence as a club if they go down to be honest, never mind bouncing right back up.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30210 on: Today at 10:02:41 am »
Wonder what happens to their new ground when they can't pay the rent  ;) ;D
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30211 on: Today at 10:06:55 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:59:01 am
Leicester only need to score once.

Any team that scores once against these is getting a draw. Any team that scores first now, with their confidence all but destroyed, is probably getting a win. On Monday you'd expect Leicester to raise their game, in front of a passionate home crowd and do enough to get out of it. More or less like Everton did last year. From there we can enjoy the ride.
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30212 on: Today at 10:06:58 am »
Has the lowest scoring team in the PL ever escaped relegation?

I looked back to 2014-15 and found it's rare but does happen. Normally the lowest scoring team finishes bottom.

However...

2017-18 Swansea were relegated and were joint equal with Huddersfield on lowest goals scored, but Huddersfield stayed up.
2014-15 Both Sunderland and Aston Villa stayed up with the joint equal lowest scores.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,441
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30213 on: Today at 10:08:39 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:02:41 am
Wonder what happens to their new ground when they can't pay the rent  ;) ;D
"We'll just build another one, lad. The fourth one we'll have built."*  ::)

* So long as someone else pays for it, of course.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30214 on: Today at 10:11:58 am »
I had a brief glimpse into the life of an Everton fan last night and, my word, it was grim.  I wanted them to win last night for a few reasons and for a good part of the first half I thought they might.  The final hour was as awful as anything we've had to put up with and yet they have that week after week.  We've been off it for most of the season but if we beat Spurs we will have double the points total of Everton!

I almost never watch Everton and assumed their defence would be solid, midfield hardworking and forwards toothless.  It turns out that their defence is only solid when they can defend deep and in numbers.  As soon as they had to stretch the game a bit the defenders looked like the grocks they are.

A small amount of credit to Newcastle as they've scored 15 in three recent games and their forward line is one of the more dynamic in the league.  For most of the match it was same forward line as pre-sportswashing but it's clear to see they have an extra spring in their step now.  Maybe Southampton will put up more of a fight  :o
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30215 on: Today at 10:20:31 am »
 ;D
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:51:07 am
Can't stop looking at Michael Keane here 

https://twitter.com/EllBretland/status/1651854384350007296?s=20

Its elegant. Balletic. Nureyev in His prime  ;D
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,701
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30216 on: Today at 10:21:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm
Theyre in a tight spot.


A veritable pickle
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,398
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30217 on: Today at 10:22:28 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:35:17 am
Onana is an enigma wrapped in a riddle. I honestly dont get all the hype about him. I genuinely didnt notice him in the game until about the half hour mark. He then tried to remove Brunos shirt and got booked. He strikes me as a great athlete but his football and his application are not there. But if teams are willing to pay money for him

On the subject of athletes trying to play footie
What exactly does Iwobi do to get top ratings in that performance. He runs very fast closing down, usually arriving too late to make a challenge because he is starting his press from too far away. He them bumps into the player he is trying to press and takes himself out of the equation as his momentum is halted. As for his attacking play, he gets into good positions but seems to freeze and take the daft option.

Tarkowski and Keane were woeful. Tarkowskis rough house style of play is effective for as long as players stand there and let him maul them. Players with movement leave him floundering.
I dont know what Paterson has done to upset Dyche. Did he run over his pet French Bulldog or something. Godfrey is not a full back. I couldnt believe how the Saudis were able to simply run around him and burst into the box.

Onana is a young player who needs a lot of coaching (not from Lampard and Dyche). I remember when Everton signed him Julien Laurens was saying he should have stayed in France another year and wasn't ready for the PL. There's potential there because he's got the raw attributes but hasn't done much.

Iwobi is a very good athlete but a technically poor footballer.

Tarkowski and Keane are extremely limited, both just old school centre backs who found a niche in Dyche's Burnley. Fine until anyone runs at them or they have to pass the ball to a team mate. Only effective at aerially defending their penalty area or at throwing themselves at the ball.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:20 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30218 on: Today at 10:25:44 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 10:20:31 am
;D
Its elegant. Balletic. Nureyev in His prime  ;D
Godfrey looked like he had lead in his boots all game.  Keane is a known carthorse but I'm sure Godfrey used to be a bit of an athlete.  Has Godfrey got lasting problems from when he broke his leg or has he always been that bad?
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30219 on: Today at 10:29:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:08:39 am
"We'll just build another one, lad. The fourth one we'll have built."*  ::)

* So long as someone else pays for it, of course.

Wrexham might take over it in an NFL style move  ;)
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,398
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30220 on: Today at 10:30:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:59:01 am
At Goodison, Everton players are just as likely to be intimidated by the crowd as the opposition. They were full of nervous energy last night. But being the better side when you can't score is pointless.

Leicester against Everton is going to be a bad tempered affair. There'll be a lot of aggression from the Everton players. But if they have no control or cohesion they'll continue to be porous. Leicester only need to score once.

Goodison crowd is all reactive which works for and against. Concede first or go behind at all and they'll be a negative, score first and they can get behind them and make it difficult, go nuclear on the ref and they can intimidate the officials.

In that Palace game last season the crowd were a big part of why they went 2-0 down in the first place (all nervous energy) and staring down the barrel at half time. But they got one back and then the crowd were up against a team with nothing to play for. Wimbledon '94 was the same.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #30221 on: Today at 10:30:31 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:00:19 am
These wont be coming back for a while, if they do get the drop.

Points deduction next season is nailed on.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 751 752 753 754 755 [756]   Go Up
« previous next »
 