Do Everton have one player who a team in the prem would pick up if they were relegated?

Struggling to name one they are bad bad.
I think Bournemouth should be advising the fans to swerve that last game.
I think Merseyside police will be advising Chairman Bill to swerve that last game
Fighting each other? Where have you heard this?
Grand old team
Davek having a go at the protesters against the board. Can't believe nobody has asked him what he has done to get Farhad out.
Agent Dyche.
I guess a lot depends on the Leicester players. If they have pride and want to try and stay up then they should easily be good enough to put these away.

If on the other hand they have one eye on escaping Leicester via the route of relegation then maybe they won't bother that much.

I've not really been watching Leicester so don't know if they've been shite in spite of their best efforts or shite because they've not been arsed.
Do Everton have one player who a team in the prem would pick up if they were relegated?

Struggling to name one they are bad bad.

Spurs are stupid enough to buy Pickford
Do Everton have one player who a team in the prem would pick up if they were relegated?

Struggling to name one they are bad bad.
Onana, Pickford (as much as we laugh at him hes one of the better shot stoppers in the league) and DCL (if he ever got back to full fitness). Rest of them are Championship level.
I guess a lot depends on the Leicester players. If they have pride and want to try and stay up then they should easily be good enough to put these away.

If on the other hand they have one eye on escaping Leicester via the route of relegation then maybe they won't bother that much.

I've not really been watching Leicester so don't know if they've been shite in spite of their best efforts or shite because they've not been arsed.

They beat Brentford in their last home game, and were the better team against Leeds on Tuesday. Think it's dawned on them how much trouble they were in.
Best insult I've seem them throw at Dyche on GOT is simply "an absolute wool", hahaha.

 ;D

That's got me chuckling, I mean what worse insult could you throw at somebody!
I guess a lot depends on the Leicester players. If they have pride and want to try and stay up then they should easily be good enough to put these away.

If on the other hand they have one eye on escaping Leicester via the route of relegation then maybe they won't bother that much.

I've not really been watching Leicester so don't know if they've been shite in spite of their best efforts or shite because they've not been arsed.

I've just had a look at the Foxes talk forum and they started a relegation thread back in August, convinced they were in trouble and put the blame on Rodgers and his football . They knew if they kept him they'd go.

Sounds like us with the Bitters and the Tory
Leicester are a better team than everton, with better players and they're at home.

Of the remaining fixtures I could see Everton getting something against a bournemouth team already on the beach, but by then it could already be too late. There's a real defeatist air about the whole thing now and that's almost impossible to shift, especially for a side with so few goals. I really think this could be it.
The pressure on them is absolutely insane. Most teams when they relegated will use parachute payments and be fine, even if they dont return quickly. These are fighting for their future and its no exaggeration. Their finances are a total mess, their future is mortgaged to the hilt and they would need to sell almost everyone due to the wages theyd be on. The EFL will sink them otherwise. Cannot see anything other than a death spiral if they fall.
Excellent
And the next ship to land at Bramley Moore Dock is ..the Champion-ship
And the next ship to land at Bramley Moore Dock is ..the Champion-ship

It won't get finished, unless Moshiri is a bigger idiot than I thought and funds the whole build
The whole 'copying the redshite' move last night with the coach welcome and flares etc backfired on them as well. You could see the players were pumped up at the start but they were trying to play a high press/high energy game that they're not suited to and quickly blew themselves out.

That's what copycat behaviour gets you. It's worked for us and our ground/team/manager/style of play over the years.
Shall we see what's behind the prediction window today girls and boys

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/
The whole 'copying the redshite' move last night with the coach welcome and flares etc backfired on them as well. You could see the players were pumped up at the start but they were trying to play a high press/high energy game that they're not suited to and quickly blew themselves out.

That's what copycat behaviour gets you. It's worked for us and our ground/team/manager/style of play over the years.

Yeah, first half they were the better side, not saying much like as both sides were shite, after that they were gassed and the collapse was inevitable
And the next ship to land at Bramley Moore Dock is ..the Champion-ship
Finally champions(hip) league football.
Yeah, first half they were the better side, not saying much like as both sides were shite, after that they were gassed and the collapse was inevitable

They were but they didn't create a good chance until the offside right at the end of the half. They were charging around like loons pressing Newcastle into mistakes but then couldn't do anything with the ball when they got it. Newcastle were awful as well in that half and were always going to regroup at half time and then use their bench like at Brentford.

You'd have expected a Burnley/Dyche type performance of just keeping shape, giving nothing away, hoof it long and make the most of set plays and knock ons from DCL. Instead they tried to be Klopp's Liverpool and Anfield on a European night and fell flat on their face.
Small matter I know in amongst the doom and gloom for the blues, but never realised Dyche had the players arriving at home games by car. Does not exactly scream togetherness to me.

This only changed after a meeting with supporters groups for last night's bus welcome.
Do Everton have one player who a team in the prem would pick up if they were relegated?

Struggling to name one they are bad bad.

They would because there's a lot of mediocrity in the league.

Pickford, Onana, Calvert Lewin could go to a Spurs or someone, even if they were as successful as Richy and Gordon have been after leaving.

Players like Tarkowski, Iwobi, Doucore, Gray, Mcneil would be picked up by a Crystal Palace or a Bournemouth at least.

Look at the line ups of teams like Leeds, Bournemouth and Forest.
Flares and bus rocking and screaming, lost 4-1 and were let off with a 5th absurdly  :lmao
I think Bournemouth should be advising the fans to swerve that last game.
Let's hope they put overnight security on their team coach too. They won't want the Shite burning it out like they did wimbledon's.
Leicester are a better team than everton, with better players and they're at home.

Of the remaining fixtures I could see Everton getting something against a bournemouth team already on the beach, but by then it could already be too late. There's a real defeatist air about the whole thing now and that's almost impossible to shift, especially for a side with so few goals. I really think this could be it.
Were Bournemouth one of the clubs who took issue with the PL not throwing the book at Everton before now? Because if so, I imagine they might find a fair bit of pleasure in having the honour of being the team who finally get to flush Everton, even if they go to Goodison not needing a result of their own on the last day. It might be enough of a motivator for some of their players to delay their beach time for another week. But as you say, the final day fixtures could have become an irrelevance before they get here.
Just saw the highlights from last night and My God that defending isn't even championship level
Especially on two of the goals. Schoolboy stuff.
Can't stop looking at Michael Keane here  :D

https://twitter.com/EllBretland/status/1651854384350007296?s=20
Do Everton have one player who a team in the prem would pick up if they were relegated?

Struggling to name one they are bad bad.

Pickford
Godfrey
Tarkowski
Mina
Keane
Coady
Doucoure
Iwobi
Onana
Gueye
Gray
DCL
McNeil
Maupay

The above are all arguably PL level players. The issue Everton have is that they are virtually all bottom half PL, top part of Championship players. The amount of time those players have spent in PL during their careers says that.

However, despite having a fair amount of PL level players, they don;t really have any assets they could sell. With Richarlson and Gordon already sold, it's probably only Onana, Pickford and DCL who could potentially command a fee of above 30M. Maybe Godfrey, McNeil and Iwobi you could get for 15M. The rest will potentially be PL players but no-one is paying much for them. Everton will be shedding these players for buttons just to get the wage bill down.

You look at some of the other teams who are going down and they have more assets to sell. Plus they don;t necessarily have the depth of highly paid, but low value players that Everton have.
Best insult I've seem them throw at Dyche on GOT is simply "an absolute wool", hahaha.
That's a bit rich coming from our Welsh neighbours. 🐑
