Do Everton have one player who a team in the prem would pick up if they were relegated?



Struggling to name one they are bad bad.



PickfordGodfreyTarkowskiMinaKeaneCoadyDoucoureIwobiOnanaGueyeGrayDCLMcNeilMaupayThe above are all arguably PL level players. The issue Everton have is that they are virtually all bottom half PL, top part of Championship players. The amount of time those players have spent in PL during their careers says that.However, despite having a fair amount of PL level players, they don;t really have any assets they could sell. With Richarlson and Gordon already sold, it's probably only Onana, Pickford and DCL who could potentially command a fee of above 30M. Maybe Godfrey, McNeil and Iwobi you could get for 15M. The rest will potentially be PL players but no-one is paying much for them. Everton will be shedding these players for buttons just to get the wage bill down.You look at some of the other teams who are going down and they have more assets to sell. Plus they don;t necessarily have the depth of highly paid, but low value players that Everton have.