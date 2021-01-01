« previous next »
VAR is a Kopite conspiracy now.
Eurovision, followed by the City game on the Sunday.

Could be a busy weekend for the police.
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm
Murder in the top balcony. Some fella knocked out protecting his dad.

Fighting each other? Where have you heard this?
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:09:13 pm
I wonder how many points will be needed to stay up?  Their GD is poor so I reckon they will need 35 points, maybe 36.  That makes it two wins and a draw from Leicester, Man City, Brighton, Wolves and Bournemouth.  Three wins or two-wins-and-two-draws if they need to get to 36.  But it could even be more, all the other sides bat Southampton can realistically hope to get 36.

Its not impossible but I just cant see it, they have nothing left.  I was amazed at them pulling it out the fire last year but theres no feeling that they could spark into life this time.  I wouldnt be surprised if they lose all five from here, it just has that feel about it now.

They are averaging well below a point per game, nothing at all suggests they can essentially double that over the next five games.

Unless their home form saves them. Oh, wait


Edit: and they are getting worse. Two from the last five games.
Made up the fuckers lost tonight, lovely sight looking out my County Road flat with 15 minutes to go to see thousands getting off.

Fuck all that 'hope they us a favour bollocks' too by winning tonight. We will finish where we deserve to finish, my 2 remaining lingering interests in footy is us winning and Everton losing.

Favours from a team who happily chuck games to help our rivals, no thanks. As others have said, how fitting if a City win sends them down, cheer them that day ya bitter c*nts.
If they lose to Leicester, they are for sure going down.
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
If they lose to Leicester, they are for sure going down.

Yeah this is it for me too. Can't lose that.
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
If they lose to Leicester, they are for sure going down.

With Brighton away and Man City at home in the 2 following fixtures, even a draw at Leicester won't help them much ...
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 10:00:04 pm
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/

Up to 75% likely relegated now :D

I'm starting to let myself believe a bit more. Leicester winning on Monday will be devastating for them, but I think the rot has already set in. Mentally Everton are are more fragile than last season and don't seem to have the same fight. And even last season, their escape was largely masterminded by the fact Richarlison somehow didn't get a red in the derby and wasn't banned for chucking a flare into the crowd the following game against Chelsea. I also wonder if the possibility of a points deduction is looming over them. I think it was Locatelli that said Juventus' points deduction really damaged team spirit and belief.

Bournemouth look to be safe. Nottingham Forest have shown more fight than Everton have. Leeds are an abject mess though. Everton's biggest concern has to be their lack of scoring. The only game they've scored more than a goal in game this season in three matches (3-0 vs Palace in October and a pair of 2-2 draws against Forest and Chelsea respectively).
Just had a quick browse on GOT and apart from one or two, the majority are resigned to relegation. Dyche is a fraud and needs to go, and the arguments rage about whose fault it is, how it has been coming for years, the board need to be sacked etc etc etc.


Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
Just had a quick browse on GOT and apart from one or two, the majority are resigned to relegation. Dyche is a fraud and needs to go, and the arguments rage about whose fault it is, how it has been coming for years, the board need to be sacked etc etc etc.

I think this is the biggest difference between last year. They are resigned to it as a fanbase and now the in-fighting  has begun. Seems like a few of them are waking up to the fact that parachute payments aren't going to help them much either and pondering whether their players have relegation clauses in their contracts.
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
New space just dropped.

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1ypJddOalloJW?s=20

What is this? It's incredible! Some fella just got kicked out by the host because he said Newcastle are a far superior team to Everton and the host wasn't having it ;D

Now someone saying that we've got the refs in our pocket and this is a verbatim quote 'how many pens do Liverpool get that they shouldn't?' ummm, we've had two all season.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:11:38 am
What is this? It's incredible! Some fella just got kicked out by the host because he said Newcastle are a far superior team to Everton and the host wasn't having it ;D

Now someone saying that we've got the refs in our pocket and this is a verbatim quote 'how many pens do Liverpool get that they shouldn't?' ummm, we've had two all season.

And Mo missed them both.. :-[
Will Everton have the most expensively assembled team to go down?
Best insult I've seem them throw at Dyche on GOT is simply "an absolute wool", hahaha.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:52:12 am
Best insult I've seem them throw at Dyche on GOT is simply "an absolute wool", hahaha.

I presume they've called him a red shite multiple times? And I am assuming as well that they have more or less stated that he's happy to have help them get mired in a relegation battle.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:48:53 am
Will Everton have the most expensively assembled team to go down?

Probably. But for their time that Newcastle side in 08/09 and Leeds' 2003/04 team have to be up there.
Bournemouth with a win last night, so they are almost safe.

Now need only one of Leicester or Leeds to get a win. Leicester look more like with....well, Everton at home next. ;D
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:22:10 am
And Mo missed them both.. :-[

It's 4D chess from Mo.
So next season, Klopp can say "we got zero goals from penalties last season, what's up, refs?" just before our Man U games.
I have to say this is all tremendously entertaining.
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:45:14 am
I have to say this is all tremendously entertaining.

Agreed.
As was today's game.
Much gratitude,  blues.
Leicester will be too much for them, even with Ineacho out. Vardy, Barnes and Maddison (with Daka as sub) is enough to win comfortably. Just need Forest and Leeds to pick up some points. Southampton are gone
Sean Dyche is a confirmed Liverpool supporter isn't he? Like not on a wind up, I heard this is a fact ... isn't it?
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
Still a bit worried about the 6 points being there from a beached Wolves and Bournemouth so hopefully they lose the next 3 and their rivals keep getting points. Not a given they beat those two, they are woeful but plenty of woeful teams do fluke a few wins at the end of a season.

Wolves have been safe for weeks, but are on a decent run under Lopetigue (or however it is spelt) and some players will be playing in the shop window. Also the natives at Molineux don't tolerate shite. They won't win at Wolves.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:03:25 am
Sean Dyche is a confirmed Liverpool supporter isn't he? Like not on a wind up, I heard this is a fact ... isn't it?
It certainly is fact, very big red.

Glorious if he sends them down, one of our own will have finally sent them down.
I think Bournemouth should be advising the fans to swerve that last game.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:07:35 am
It certainly is fact, very big red.
It's in his DNA, hence the red hair...
The only thing that gave them any chance of survival was winning their home games and they aren't even doing that now. Lose to Leicester and they're toast, in my opinion.
Just saw the highlights from last night and My God that defending isn't even championship level
The thing about them having it easy as opposition will be on the beach is an absolute myth. Their relegation rivals have exactly the same, so no advantage exists. Not that theyd take advantage of it did exist.

This is the one.
The areas that Dyche was supposed to be able to sort out were the defence and instilling a 'no lose' attitude, neither of which seem to have happened. He was never going to turn their hapless midfield and attack into something that could score their way to safety. Starting the season with Lampard in charge was the big mistake, hoping Dyche could be thrown in at the last minute to save them was nothing more than the icing on the cake.

I think they are gone. They wont win another game this season and if they can scrape more than two draws I'll be amazed.

The big worry for them should be the coming shitstorm. My guess is that the Prem will hand down a points deduction for next season. As they wont be in the Prem next season that albatross will be waiting for them if they ever get promoted. Meanwhile their finances are so totally fucked that a fire sale is inevitable. Anyone who can be sold will be sold and there wont be any money left to reinvest. If they don't get promoted in their first season then the Football League sustainability rules kick in and they will almost certainly be starting their second season in the championship with a points deduction. BMD is due to be completed Dec 2024, and my guess is that it will have been sold well before then.

Ironically, 'fucking rich' Everton will be back to being shit, broke, and playing in a rented stadium they can't afford.
