The areas that Dyche was supposed to be able to sort out were the defence and instilling a 'no lose' attitude, neither of which seem to have happened. He was never going to turn their hapless midfield and attack into something that could score their way to safety. Starting the season with Lampard in charge was the big mistake, hoping Dyche could be thrown in at the last minute to save them was nothing more than the icing on the cake.



I think they are gone. They wont win another game this season and if they can scrape more than two draws I'll be amazed.



The big worry for them should be the coming shitstorm. My guess is that the Prem will hand down a points deduction for next season. As they wont be in the Prem next season that albatross will be waiting for them if they ever get promoted. Meanwhile their finances are so totally fucked that a fire sale is inevitable. Anyone who can be sold will be sold and there wont be any money left to reinvest. If they don't get promoted in their first season then the Football League sustainability rules kick in and they will almost certainly be starting their second season in the championship with a points deduction. BMD is due to be completed Dec 2024, and my guess is that it will have been sold well before then.



Ironically, 'fucking rich' Everton will be back to being shit, broke, and playing in a rented stadium they can't afford.