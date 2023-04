They actually seemed capable of getting themselves up for games like this last season. Midweek game under the lights, coach greetings etc. And that's what they produce. And this is with a manager who is supposed to be adept in situations like this. I've gone from thinking they'd survive by the skin of their teeth again to thinking this actually might be the year.



We've seen this in countless clubs that have gone down. Can't get any traction; the only momentum they have is negative; everything goes wrong, heads drop at the first sign of trouble. Players and fans just give up.When Everton started picking up results late last season I figured they would probably be safe. This year nothing is going right for them, and I can't see where their next points are coming from. They're running on fewms.