I think there's a collective insanity regarding Everton. Together they're all rabid, howling loons, but individually some of them are almost decent. I haven't been back home for at least a year, but I know a father and son down here, originally from Liverpool, both Evertonians, two of the soundest people ever. No foaming at the mouth or anything. My brother is a blue still lives in the city, when you take him out of the pack he's sound, when he's with his feral pack, a completely different animal. I think it's a massive inferiority complex.