Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29880 on: Today at 02:13:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:12:18 pm
I seriously don't think their team is good enough for Top 2 in the Championship, they will make the play-off's though.


It will be good to see them travelling to Plymouth Argyle
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Mister Flip Flop

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29881 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm »
Cheering for Newcastle tonight whilst we have a glimmer of light of finishing 4th is small time, it's what a bluenose would do. I hope Everton win and lose every single game from here on in. Would be epic to see them stay up on goal difference and then get a 10 point deduction the next day can only imagine the fume  ;D
CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29882 on: Today at 02:32:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:55 pm
I want them to win tonight and still get relegated. Tonight is purely because I support Liverpool and whatever benefits us comes first. After tonight they can lose every game for all I care. I'll feel sorry for the decent blues I know, but they, as a club and a rabid fan base, are responsible for where they are.

Is exactly right. A win for them tonight please then go back to being their usual shite selves for the rest of the season.
Lusty

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29883 on: Today at 02:35:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:32:31 pm
Is exactly right. A win for them tonight please then go back to being their usual shite selves for the rest of the season.
I'd shake hands right now on a draw to be honest.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29884 on: Today at 02:37:07 pm »
The boos when they're relegated will be loud enough to register on the original Voyager probe, and it's in the Kuiper Belt.
clinical

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29885 on: Today at 02:40:25 pm »
Here we are. Relying on these to win. We're fucked haha.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29886 on: Today at 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:35:59 pm
I'd shake hands right now on a draw to be honest.

Same if it was offered, but will still be hoping for a bluenose win!
Kopenhagen

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29887 on: Today at 02:43:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:40:25 pm
Here we are. Relying on these to win. We're fucked haha.

 ;D
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Sat on the bar

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29888 on: Today at 02:54:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:53:49 pm
another way to view their behaviour / attitude toward us ...

if it was a team not based in the same area as us (I dunno - Brighton for example) whose fans and players acted that way -- would a single Red give a shit about them getting dropped out of the PL?  of course they wouldn't.
Fact of the matter is, it is a team based in our city, and I live in this city and have to put up with the pure bile and bitterness on a regular basis. Good riddance I say.
Sharado

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29889 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:12:18 pm
I seriously don't think their team is good enough for Top 2 in the Championship, they will make the play-off's though.

No idea if this is a troll or something but there isn't a chance they'd come straight back up, a double relegation is far more likely than relegation-promotion.
Wabaloolah

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29890 on: Today at 03:02:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:08:07 pm
There's no scenario where I could wish for a Newcastle victory.  I remember cheering them on when they beat Leicester during our last epic top four chase but that's a distant memory now.  Supporting them feels like the anyone-but-Liverpool lot whooping as Man City slowly destroy the game for all other clubs.

If we're basing it on the fanbases then give me deluded and/or jealous Everton fans over "1-0 to the Saudis", money waving, Saudi Arabia flag bearing Newcastle fans any day.

It would be funny to see Everton relegated as the culmination of their dabbling with a sugar daddy but tonight I'll be supporting them.
the only scenario where I would want a Newcastle win would be if it helped us.

This game it is in our favour to want Everton to win, they won't win but I hope they do

Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Andy82lfc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29891 on: Today at 03:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:15:57 pm
Cheering for Newcastle tonight whilst we have a glimmer of light of finishing 4th is small time, it's what a bluenose would do. I hope Everton win and lose every single game from here on in. Would be epic to see them stay up on goal difference and then get a 10 point deduction the next day can only imagine the fume  ;D

Honestly anyone wishing for a Saudi win tonight needs to have a break from football as they've gone full bitter bluenose.

While there is still a glimmer of top four we need this motley crew of shite to eek out a win somehow, so I'm hoping for something later from them.

If they can beat Saudi Arabia then we'll be 6 behind and hopefully their arses will start to twicth if we bag our next win, if Everton lose tonight then I suppose there'll be a silver lining.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29892 on: Today at 03:08:05 pm »
I think there's a collective insanity regarding Everton.  Together they're all rabid, howling loons, but individually some of them are almost decent.  I haven't been back home for at least a year, but I know a father and son down here, originally from Liverpool, both Evertonians, two of the soundest people ever.  No foaming at the mouth or anything.  My brother is a blue still lives in the city, when you take him out of the pack he's sound, when he's with his feral pack, a completely different animal.  I think it's a massive inferiority complex.
jackh

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29893 on: Today at 03:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:13:55 pm

It will be good to see them travelling to Plymouth Argyle

Might be a new North Wales Derby in a couple of years too...
Gerry Attrick

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29894 on: Today at 03:10:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:13:55 pm

It will be good to see them travelling to Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth is a cracking City but fucking hell, its in the arse end of nowhere. Feels like youre going off grid when you get past Somerset.
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29895 on: Today at 03:11:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:40:25 pm
Here we are. Relying on these to win. We're fucked haha.

They rolled for Abu Dhabi in 2014, but they cannot afford to roll for the Saudis ;D
Fuck the Tories

Jookie

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29896 on: Today at 03:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:27:07 pm
If we can win all of our games we end up on 71 points. I would have thought that that would be enough.
I don't expect us to win all of our games but while that is possible, I'll be looking for all of the help we can get from others.

If United get 13 points from 8 remaining games

And

Newcastle get 12 or 13 (depending on GD swing) from 7 remaining games

We cant surpass them with 6 wins on the bounce.

We have no room for error. United and Newcastle have quite a bit. United could lose 3 of their remaining games and still get over 71 points. Newcastle could lose at least 2.

Even winning 6 games and getting to 71 points isnt close to be a guarantee of Top 4. Might even be less than 50/50 in a 71 point scenario
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

DaveLFC

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29897 on: Today at 03:19:23 pm »
We wouldnt have missed out on CL because Newcastle beat everton, we would have missed out because we failed to beat the dross so many times this season.

Howay the lads.
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29898 on: Today at 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 03:09:04 pm
Might be a new North Wales Derby in a couple of years too...

Amazing to think that there is a very real chance of them playing Wrexham in the league as the first game at their new ground


I'd say there is more chance of them playing Wrexham than the ground being finished and paid for
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Fordy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29899 on: Today at 03:23:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:42:37 pm
Same if it was offered, but will still be hoping for a bluenose win!

Chances of us getting top 4 are really slim.

Newcastle have 7 games left with 4 at home. Yes, they have to play Arsenal (H) Leeds (A) Brighton (H) Leicester (H) and Chelsea (H) but I expect them to win at least 4 games from the 7.

Our GD is a lot worse that them also.
Fiasco

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29900 on: Today at 03:23:47 pm »
He won't, but it would be funny to see Howe start Gordon tonight. Everton and the fans would focus solely on him, and it would probably distract them from the bigger picture. On the other hand though, it would potentially galvanize the home crowd, so it is a risk he wouldn't take.

He's not good enough to start for them anyway, but just a thought.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29901 on: Today at 03:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:35:59 pm
I'd shake hands right now on a draw to be honest.




So, technically, there is no way they can both lose tonight, shit!
aarf, aarf, aarf.

12C

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29902 on: Today at 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:05:38 am
Deffo

Chasing Cars instead of Z Cars

I wonder whose car they will be legging down Goodison Road if they get battered.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Romford_Red

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29903 on: Today at 03:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:18:00 pm
If United get 13 points from 8 remaining games

And

Newcastle get 12 or 13 (depending on GD swing) from 7 remaining games

We cant surpass them with 6 wins on the bounce.

We have no room for error. United and Newcastle have quite a bit. United could lose 3 of their remaining games and still get over 71 points. Newcastle could lose at least 2.

Even winning 6 games and getting to 71 points isnt close to be a guarantee of Top 4. Might even be less than 50/50 in a 71 point scenario

Well of course we can win out and fail. It is unlikely though.

Not that I really believe in such stats but the average points total for 4th in the PL is 71.3 points.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29904 on: Today at 03:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:23:08 pm
Chances of us getting top 4 are really slim.

Newcastle have 7 games left with 4 at home. Yes, they have to play Arsenal (H) Leeds (A) Brighton (H) Leicester (H) and Chelsea (H) but I expect them to win at least 4 games from the 7.

Our GD is a lot worse that them also.
It's only 7 worse so if they lose enough for us to catch them that is likely to be gone anyway.
rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29905 on: Today at 04:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:22:29 pm
Amazing to think that there is a very real chance of them playing Wrexham in the league as the first game at their new ground


I'd say there is more chance of them playing Wrexham than the ground being finished and paid for

Well, the Kop is being done now, so yes, I reckon the redevelopment of the Racecourse ground will be done for their first game with the shite.
Fuck the Tories

rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29906 on: Today at 04:04:17 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:30:06 pm
Chasing Cars instead of Z Cars

I wonder whose car they will be legging down Goodison Road if they get battered.

Z Cars was filmed in Kirkby, they should have moved there, it was written in the stars. They could have demolished the Ski slope and built it where Kirkby Stadium used to be.
Fuck the Tories

Aldo1988

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29907 on: Today at 04:04:20 pm »
Hoping for a draw if anything tonight.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

cheesyleps

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29908 on: Today at 04:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:54:56 pm
No idea if this is a troll or something but there isn't a chance they'd come straight back up, a double relegation is far more likely than relegation-promotion.

I have the dubious pleasure of being a season ticket holder at Blackpool. The standard in the championship is shite. There have been a total of 2 teams this season who play decent football; Burnley (pound shop man city) and Swansea (B&M Barcelona).

The formula for success in the Championship is as simple as; be physically big, be reasonably organised defensively, and have a bit of pace on the wing.
Offline Jookie

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29909 on: Today at 04:20:17 pm »
Quote from: cheesyleps on Today at 04:11:45 pm
I have the dubious pleasure of being a season ticket holder at Blackpool. The standard in the championship is shite. There have been a total of 2 teams this season who play decent football; Burnley (pound shop man city) and Swansea (B&M Barcelona).

The formula for success in the Championship is as simple as; be physically big, be reasonably organised defensively, and have a bit of pace on the wing.

Outside bet for The Championship in 2023/24 is Ipswich (if they get promoted). Maybe play-offs is more realistic.

Ipswich and Plymouth have been excellent in League One this season with Ipswich being really impressive in last third of the season.

Ipswich would have that momentum from this season, big crowd (probably be 27K+) and a budget that would probably be in the middle tier of The Championship.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29910 on: Today at 04:39:33 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:12:18 pm
I seriously don't think their team is good enough for Top 2 in the Championship, they will make the play-off's though.

League 1 or League 2 playoffs though?
Offline Craig S

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29911 on: Today at 04:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:04:46 pm
Id normally find it hilarious if they went down, my worry would be that if they do Im not sure how long they'll be a going concern and while relegation would be funny, I don't want them to go to the wall.

My worry is that if they go down, they may win the championship. Then we have to ditch the since 1995 song
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29912 on: Today at 04:48:07 pm »
Another night of comedy please,not arsed who wins (we'll pass the mancs) as I'm only watching in the hope that they have a mass brawl.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29913 on: Today at 04:57:40 pm »
No derby is a big advantage going into a season though
Offline Lusty

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29914 on: Today at 05:00:24 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:57:40 pm
No derby is a big advantage going into a season though
I was wondering about this.  What is the average number of points we get against Everton (feels like normally 2-4?) versus the average number of points we get from random promoted teams.  I'm sure we'd get an extra couple of points per season if they went.
Offline Sharado

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29915 on: Today at 05:07:50 pm »
Quote from: cheesyleps on Today at 04:11:45 pm
The formula for success in the Championship is as simple as; be physically big, be reasonably organised defensively, and have a bit of pace on the wing.

Any quality at all in their squad will go in a fire sale, and that still won't be enough to be on the right side of where they need to be in the EFL, whist they continue building a big white elephant stadium. If they go down they are turbo fucked mate.

I guess the one reason you could say not to want them to go down is it's potentially damaging to the city's finances because it's not impossible they go to the wall and there's secondary economy factors that come into play there. But they are in big, big trouble if they go down way above and beyond the 'quality' of their [admittedly dogshit] playing squad.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29916 on: Today at 05:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:00:24 pm
I was wondering about this.  What is the average number of points we get against Everton (feels like normally 2-4?) versus the average number of points we get from random promoted teams.  I'm sure we'd get an extra couple of points per season if they went.

And have players uninjured too
Fuck the Tories

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29917 on: Today at 05:38:07 pm »
So the Club have had to produce their own banners for tonight  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29918 on: Today at 05:44:28 pm »
This whole thing is kopite behaviour they took the piss out of us for years for it but ours was for title run ins, huge European nights.

Together .. anything is possible 🤣
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29919 on: Today at 05:44:30 pm »
Is Landon Donovan on these ones too?
AHA!
