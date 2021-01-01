« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1728324 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,503
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29880 on: Today at 02:13:55 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:12:18 pm
I seriously don't think their team is good enough for Top 2 in the Championship, they will make the play-off's though.


It will be good to see them travelling to Plymouth Argyle
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29881 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm »
Cheering for Newcastle tonight whilst we have a glimmer of light of finishing 4th is small time, it's what a bluenose would do. I hope Everton win and lose every single game from here on in. Would be epic to see them stay up on goal difference and then get a 10 point deduction the next day can only imagine the fume  ;D
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,703
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29882 on: Today at 02:32:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:11:55 pm
I want them to win tonight and still get relegated. Tonight is purely because I support Liverpool and whatever benefits us comes first. After tonight they can lose every game for all I care. I'll feel sorry for the decent blues I know, but they, as a club and a rabid fan base, are responsible for where they are.

Is exactly right. A win for them tonight please then go back to being their usual shite selves for the rest of the season.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,813
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29883 on: Today at 02:35:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:32:31 pm
Is exactly right. A win for them tonight please then go back to being their usual shite selves for the rest of the season.
I'd shake hands right now on a draw to be honest.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,125
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29884 on: Today at 02:37:07 pm »
The boos when they're relegated will be loud enough to register on the original Voyager probe, and it's in the Kuiper Belt.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #29885 on: Today at 02:40:25 pm »
Here we are. Relying on these to win. We're fucked haha.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Up
« previous next »
 