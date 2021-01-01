It's creeping higher.....https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/
Hows he been doing there since he left? Not watched em at all
Really poor.You will be unsurprised to find out!
I feel for the good ones who I know who just love Everton and not bitter about us.
Just done Crufts and I think is making an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show. Doing Wimbledon in the summer as well I believe.Done fuck all for Newcastle though
Tonight really does feel no lose for us. Everton win, nice one, helps us. Draw, nice one, helps us. Everton lose, nice one, they're fucked. They need 3 points on the board by Tuesday morning or they're done.
A trademark Gordon dive to win a late, crucial penalty would see the fume-o-meter explode.
His first (and last) goal for Newcastle, before doing a full Adebayor would be something.
That could well not be enough. Forest have Southampton at Home, Chelsea away, two very winnable games and a battered and beaten Arsenal at home. They finish away at Palace. Leicester have the shite at home on Monday and then they have Fulham away, us, Saudi and they finish at home to West Ham. If they lose to Leicester, they are likely toast.
I kind of hope they win or at least draw tonight.
The Fumes-day Clock would pass midnight
Its win win for us. Any result has a positive outcome for us. I shall watch with my feet up!
I cant see any win for Saudi as a positive. The mad thing is a win for them and they will jump to 16th place. Its been a crazy season.
Us making the top 4 now is a bit too farfetched for me.. I think that race is run.I want Newcastle to hammer these tonight, and Leicester to do the same.
All we can do is win our last 6 and see what happens.
A win for Saudi means Everton could be relegated. I have never seen Everton relegated and it would be a new and novel experience if they were.
I am conflicted overall as I know some decent Blue fans who are not bitter and twisted and I would have genuine sympathy for them at least.
Id normally find it hilarious if they went down, my worry would be that if they do Im not sure how long they'll be a going concern and while relegation would be funny, I don't want them to go to the wall.
