Tonight really does feel no lose for us. Everton win, nice one, helps us. Draw, nice one, helps us. Everton lose, nice one, they're fucked.



They need 3 points on the board by Tuesday morning or they're done.



I don't really care for a draw. Rather someone just win it. Don't think a draw is too bad for Newcastle really either especially. Also, if Everton are to stay up it'd be sickening if they just draw out the rest of the season and stay up. Would be absolutely horrible if they stayed up on like 7 wins from 38. If you're going to stay up put us out of our misery and just win the restBig fucking game. Is pretty much a win win but I don't see us getting that 4th spot anyway so ...