Tonight really does feel no lose for us. Everton win, nice one, helps us. Draw, nice one, helps us. Everton lose, nice one, they're fucked.

They need 3 points on the board by Tuesday morning or they're done.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:27:25 am
It's creeping higher.....

https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/
Chefs kiss!

They are now >60% chance of relegation!! 
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:27:25 am
Hows he been doing there since he left? Not watched em at all

Just done Crufts and I think is making an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show.  Doing Wimbledon in the summer as well I believe.

Done fuck all for Newcastle though
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:27:25 am
Hows he been doing there since he left? Not watched em at all
Really poor.

You will be unsurprised to find out!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:54:41 am
Really poor.

You will be unsurprised to find out!
Not seen enough of him, even at Everton. Didnt look upto much from the little I did see. But they did pay what? 40 odd mil ? So ya know, ya think there might be a player in there. I know fees are inflated like etc
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 11:22:42 am
I feel for the good ones who I know who just love Everton and not bitter about us.


Do you know both of them?  ;D
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:50:34 am
Just done Crufts and I think is making an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show.  Doing Wimbledon in the summer as well I believe.

Done fuck all for Newcastle though
haha caught me off guard there. Actually LOLD ;D
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:32:43 am
Tonight really does feel no lose for us. Everton win, nice one, helps us. Draw, nice one, helps us. Everton lose, nice one, they're fucked.

They need 3 points on the board by Tuesday morning or they're done.

I don't really care for a draw. Rather someone just win it. Don't think a draw is too bad for Newcastle really either especially. Also, if Everton are to stay up it'd be sickening if they just draw out the rest of the season and stay up. Would be absolutely horrible if they stayed up on like 7 wins from 38. If you're going to stay up put us out of our misery and just win the rest  ;D

Big fucking game. Is pretty much a win win but I don't see us getting that 4th spot anyway so ...
I kind of hope they win or at least draw tonight.
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:49:16 am
A trademark Gordon dive to win a late, crucial penalty would see the fume-o-meter explode.

Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:14:16 am
His first (and last) goal for Newcastle, before doing a full Adebayor would be something.

The Fumes-day Clock would pass midnight
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:20:18 am
That could well not be enough. Forest have Southampton at Home, Chelsea away, two very winnable games and a battered and beaten Arsenal at home. They finish away at Palace. Leicester have the shite at home on Monday and then they have Fulham away, us, Saudi and they finish at home to West Ham. If they lose to Leicester, they are likely toast.

I know they had a go at Anfield and Chelsea are shite but Forest have been hopeless away all season. Arsenal should have too much for them unless they really implode. They've got to beat Southampton and then either grab another win somewhere or 1 or 2 draws which would get them to 35-36. Last night gives them hope.

Leeds don't look like doing anything. Leicester need to carry that bit of momentum into that Everton game.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:01:55 pm
I kind of hope they win or at least draw tonight.
Its win win for us. Any result has a positive outcome for us. I shall watch with my feet up!
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:03:28 pm
The Fumes-day Clock would pass midnight

Taking his shirt off to see a full on Liverbird tattoo on his back.  Actually that'd probably make me sick too.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:12:25 pm
Its win win for us. Any result has a positive outcome for us. I shall watch with my feet up!

I cant see any win for Saudi as a positive. The mad thing is a win for them and they will jump to 16th place. Its been a crazy season.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:18:13 pm
I cant see any win for Saudi as a positive. The mad thing is a win for them and they will jump to 16th place. Its been a crazy season.
A win for Saudi means Everton could be relegated. I have never seen Everton relegated and it would be a new and novel experience if they were.
Us making the top 4 now is a bit too farfetched for me.. I think that race is run.

I want Newcastle to hammer these tonight, and Leicester to do the same.

Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:23:34 pm
Us making the top 4 now is a bit too farfetched for me.. I think that race is run.

I want Newcastle to hammer these tonight, and Leicester to do the same.



If we can win all of our games we end up on 71 points. I would have thought that that would be enough.
I don't expect us to win all of our games but while that is possible, I'll be looking for all of the help we can get from others.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 12:23:34 pm
Us making the top 4 now is a bit too farfetched for me.. I think that race is run.

I want Newcastle to hammer these tonight, and Leicester to do the same.



Its still doable, both Saudi and Utd will drop points and Saudi losing tonight means the gap stays at 6pts and it closes the GD down. We need to go an a winning run and recent displays show we're capable of doing just that. All we can do is win our last 6 and see what happens.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:31:29 pm
All we can do is win our last 6 and see what happens.

 :thumbup
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:31:29 pm
All we can do is win our last 6 and see what happens.
Copy/paste that into just about every thread please and stop a few people from hyperbole :thumbup
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:21:26 pm
A win for Saudi means Everton could be relegated. I have never seen Everton relegated and it would be a new and novel experience if they were.

I am conflicted overall as I know some decent Blue fans who are not bitter and twisted and I would have genuine sympathy for them at least.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:02:00 pm
I am conflicted overall as I know some decent Blue fans who are not bitter and twisted and I would have genuine sympathy for them at least.

Id normally find it hilarious if they went down, my worry would be that if they do Im not sure how long they'll be a going concern and while relegation would be funny, I don't want them to go to the wall.
They will have the Just Stop Oil guys on standby for tonight.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:04:46 pm
Id normally find it hilarious if they went down, my worry would be that if they do Im not sure how long they'll be a going concern and while relegation would be funny, I don't want them to go to the wall.

Exactly where I am with it, it's having that stadium around their necks which is going to cause all sorts of extra problems. The ownership there are lunatics for allowing the club to go down this path.
Think they'll get beaten pretty convincingly tonight. Monday game is going to be huge. That'll decide their season.

Win-win for us, though. Should be pleasant viewing.
There's no scenario where I could wish for a Newcastle victory.  I remember cheering them on when they beat Leicester during our last epic top four chase but that's a distant memory now.  Supporting them feels like the anyone-but-Liverpool lot whooping as Man City slowly destroy the game for all other clubs.

If we're basing it on the fanbases then give me deluded and/or jealous Everton fans over "1-0 to the Saudis", money waving, Saudi Arabia flag bearing Newcastle fans any day.

It would be funny to see Everton relegated as the culmination of their dabbling with a sugar daddy but tonight I'll be supporting them.
